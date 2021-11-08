How To Make Money Blogging Starting Today (14 Ways)

Do you want to make money blogging but have no clue where to start? Here’s how to make money blogging starting today.

This is not an article that will get to your first $10,000 month in 30 days. Blogging is not a get-rich-quick scheme. You have to put in work, time, and money to grow your blog sustainably in the long term.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to make your first dollars blogging and keep it up to grow your revenue consistently. As long as you put in the work, you’ll be getting the rewards.

First Things First: Setting Up Your Blog

If you haven’t already, setting up your blog is the first step to start making money blogging. Here’s how to do that:

Step 1: Pick a domain name and hosting provider.

Choosing a domain name is an essential step in the process of starting a website. It will be the web address where your website can be found and accessed. If you already have a domain name, congratulations! If not, we recommend using GoDaddy as they provide reliable hosting and offer low prices.

Step 2: Install WordPress on your server.

WordPress is a free content management system that 90% of websites currently use. It's designed to make creating new websites easy, with templates and themes available to customize design. To get started, you'll need to install WordPress on your server (if you haven't already).

Step 3: Upload your content to your site.

After you’ve set up your website, it’s time to start writing. Uploading content to your site helps readers find your platform. It also helps search engines like Google show your site in the search results.

How To Make Money Blogging

Now that you know how to set up your site, you probably want to start making money blogging. There are dozens of ways to make money blogging, so we’ll list the most straightforward ones that are the quickest to start.

Once you make some money with your blog, it’s wise to start investing more to keep growing.

1. Join a Group of Like-Minded Individuals

When you start blogging and want to make money, it’s hard to know where to start. There are a million things to do, and there’s limited time. The opportunities are everywhere, and it’s crucial to know which to pursue and which are just a waste of your valuable time.

That’s why it is an excellent idea to join a group of like-minded individuals who are exactly where you want to be, in a sort of mastermind setting. A group of successful bloggers who show you the path. This is the Way.

I had been trying to make money blogging for years before I found a mastermind group that helped me get to consistent $2,000 months within a year of joining. I want that for you as well! I went from 5,000 monthly pageviews to 100,000 monthly pageviews without spending more time on my platform!

The mastermind is currently open for enrollment, and you can join for just $1/month for the first three months to see if it helps you meet your blogging goals. Go check out what’s included here!

2. Creating Great Content For Your Audience

Content marketing is one of the best ways to reach your audience and start making money down the road. However, with this much information available, it’s essential to know what to pay attention to. Here are some quick tips and tricks:

Know who your target audience is – You will need to understand your audience. Who your audience is, their location, age range, what social media channels they are on, and more. That will enable you to craft content that appeals directly to them, which will increase the chances of them engaging with it. Create relevant content – You should always be speaking in a way that resonates with your readers or clients, that way, they will come back for more. Check your analytics – Go through your Google Analytics or your social media analytics to understand what posts do well. When you know your audience wants to see, you can create more of that kind of content. Ask them – Lastly, if you can’t figure out what your readers want, ask them what they want to see more of. Interacting with your audience is always a plus.

3. Blog Ads

Bloggers can make money through advertisements. Bloggers can find advertisers who will place ads on their blog, and in exchange, the blogger will receive compensation for the exposure.

Ads are still one of the top ways to make money online when you have an online platform. It's easy to monetize your blog with Google AdSense, Ezoic, AdThrive, or other ad companies.

4. Promote Affiliate Programs

There are many different ways to make money blogging, with affiliate marketing being one of the most popular and effective methods. But what is affiliate marketing? Well, it's a type of advertising where you receive a small percentage of any sale you refer to a company, with no extra cost to the customer.

Affiliate programs work based on cost per acquisition or conversion rates, which means that the payout can vary based on the product.

Some popular affiliate programs include Amazon Associates, CJ, Impact, and Shareasale.

5. Publish Sponsored Blog Content

Promoting sponsored blog content is a monetization strategy for bloggers who want to generate income with their blog.

Sponsored content is a form of marketing that brings brands and bloggers together. It allows advertisers to reach a new audience directly, while it also benefits bloggers who have a platform and readers who value what they say.

It's not enough to publish a sponsored post on your blog – you should strive for quality and be selective with the products and brands you choose to promote.

6. Sell Your Services

Selling services is a great way to make a living on a blog. You can use your blog as a portfolio for all of your work, and you can also create additional income streams by charging for various services.

It might be the expert advice you provide, an online training you give, or a coaching program you have. The sky's the limit for this revenue-generating option.

Some people prefer to create their own content, while others prefer to promote other experts' work. The best way to determine what you should do is by figuring out your strengths and what niche you are passionate about.

7. Write eBooks

If you are looking for ways to monetize your blog, making an eBook is a good idea. As a blogger, you can write on topics you are knowledgeable about, analyze your own experiences, and share valuable insights with your readers.

If you are not an expert in a given topic, you can do some research and make sure that you become the expert in the field of your choice. Once you have gathered enough information or insights, you can create your eBook and publish it to make extra money.

While it is not difficult to publish an eBook, remember that you should always provide something of value to the reader. Not all books are created equal, so make sure that your book has something in it for the reader and delivers on the promises you make.

You can also write a free eBook to promote your business and sell products. You can use it as a marketing tool, a lead-generation tool, and a sales and conversion funnel for your blogging business.

6. Sell Online Courses

Making money blogging can also be done by selling online courses. That is a great way to make semi-passive income month after month. All you have to do is research what the market needs and what you are good at making.

The more people purchase your course, the more money you can make.

7. Freelancing

Many people out there turn to freelancing when they want to make money blogging. Here are a couple of ways that you can do this:

Freelance writing – This is a way to make money blogging if you love writing. You can find freelance jobs online or through referrals from other writers. You will get paid per article or word. Freelance editor – You rewrite website content, sales pages, or even emails as a freelance editor. By rewriting the content, you help your client to attract more readers or customers. Website development – You can help people set up their website, help them with tech problems, or do one of the many other things related to website development. Pick the one you’re good at and enjoy. Coaching – You can coach other bloggers or writers on how to get to where you are today.

7. Sell Physical Products

There are many ways you can make money blogging. One way is to sell physical products. You need to research your market and see what people in your niche want to buy to set things up. Then you'll need to find a manufacturer who will produce the product for you and ship it out when done.

Alternatively, if you don't want to create the product yourself or don't have time, many people on sites like Etsy and Shopify will sell your product for a cut of the profits. It is an especially great option if your niche sells well online such as jewelry or clothes.

8. Release a Software Tool

Think of what problems people are facing that you can solve using your skills on the internet. Then think of how you could create a software tool to help them solve their problem on their computer, tablet, or mobile device.

For example, bloggers and content writers face the problem of not coming up with content ideas. That is where AI writers help in generating and editing content.

Many companies offer artificial intelligence writing tools, such as Grammarly, which helps proofread the content and generate improvement suggestions. These AI writing assistants can be lifesavers when you are stuck with writer's block and don't know what to write.

If you can think of a software tool that you want to release and promote on your blog, there can be quite some money to be made.

11. Launch a Virtual Summit

There is a growing trend of bloggers turning their blog into a business by making sure they make money blogging. Organizing a virtual summit can be a part of that.

With a virtual summit, you have the opportunity to teach people about your topic of expertise. You can create a video recording that covers your entire event and then distribute it to your clients.

There are many ways you can make money blogging, and launching your virtual summit is a great way to get started. When you’re hosting a virtual summit, you can earn money from sponsors, promote your product, have people sign up to work one-on-one with you, and more.

12. Business Partnerships

I'm not necessarily talking about sponsored posts or posting affiliate links when it comes to business partnerships. I'm talking about the type of business partnerships where you work together to grow your blog and bring fresh perspectives to your readers.

For example, you could partner with several other bloggers to create an eBook or course together and market it to your audience for a wider reach.

Business partnerships are a powerful way to make money blogging. You can work with other bloggers or with companies to widen your reach and make some money in the process.

13. Podcast Sponsorships

If you’re telling yourself that you should start a podcast, now is the time. Podcasts are still popping up left and right, and they are as popular as ever.

As a newbie blogger, you may not have a large following yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make money with a podcast. That is where podcast sponsorships come in.

Podcast sponsorships are when an individual or company agrees to advertise on your podcast for a fee. You can mention the sponsor at the beginning of the podcast, 40-70% in, and at the end. You can set a price per 1000 listeners, so the more your podcast grows, the more income potential it has.

All in All – How To Make Money Blogging

There is no magic answer when it comes to how to make money blogging. Some bloggers might succeed in affiliate marketing, while others might do well with sponsored posts or advertisements.

Just like any other business, there are many different ways to monetize a blog. The key is to find the revenue stream that works for you and your blog and then build on it.