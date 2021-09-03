Amazon Prime is a membership service that provides you with free two-day shipping, access to their music and video streaming services, as well as other benefits. Twitch is the world's leading social video platform for gamers. Linking your Amazon Prime account to your account to Twitch, you can access free games and in-game content.

You will also receive a channel subscription every 30 days for one of the best gamers on Twitch. Getting involved with streaming is easy: watch some high-quality streams from different users, chat about video games and interact with other fans! Find out how to link Amazon Prime to twitch in this easy-to-follow guide.

How to Link Amazon Prime to Twitch

Is Linking Amazon Prime to Twitch Free?

Amazon Prime and Twitch are the perfect partnership, and to link your Amazon Prime is free. Prime members can support their favorite Twitch content creators to expand their audience base through Twitch Prime. Since it is free, there is no reason you shouldn't link your Amazon and Twitch accounts.

How do I Link my Twitch and Amazon Prime Accounts?

It couldn't be easier to get Prime and twitch accounts. Here is what you need to do:

1) Visit game.amazon.com

From here Login to your Amazon account or sign up for a free trial of your Amazon Prime account.

2) Click Link Twitch Account

Once logged in to link your Amazon to Twitch, go back to the top right-hand corner and click Link twitch account.

You will then be presented with a popup asking you to link your amazon prime with your twitch account. To take advantage, Simply click confirm link accounts.

You will then be taken to the Twitch site. To link your Amazon account, you need to log in to twitch or set up a new account.

How do I use my Free Prime Gaming Subscription?

Every month as a Prime Subscriber, you get a free Twitch subscription with which you can use Twitch's streaming services for up to $4.99.

It is the same value as if you sign up to Twitch yourself on your $4.99 plan; you can use the plan to subscribe to one of your favorite gamers.

Even if you are a new gamer, this is a great service to use to find out how to play your favorite games better; here are some of the other benefits you get:

Use your included channel subscription (USD 4.99 value) every month to support your favorite streamers

Chat with a members-only crown chat badge

Exclusive Twitch chat colors and emotes

How do I view my Current Twitch Subscriptions?

To access your subscriptions to Twitch, click the profile picture on Twitch. Under the “Subscriptions” tab, you'll see your current and expired subscriptions, including benefits and expiration dates. If you're not a Prime subscriber, you don't get any other benefits.

How do I Claim Free Games and In-Game Loot?

Prime Gaming offers game bonuses and game loot to its customers. Choose the title you wish to obtain the items and follow the on-screen instructions to get the gifts.

How do I Subscribe to a Twitch Broadcaster?

Prime Gaming lets you subscribe monthly to your favorite Twitch Broadcaster. With this payment, you offer the person $4.99 for your order – at no additional cost to you.

To subscribe to a particular broadcaster, click his profile and subscribe. For the first time on Twitch, you will be asked whether you should subscribe or pay for their monthly subscription to support the streamer. In addition, please click on the Yes sign. Click here for people they would love to subscribe to.

Conclusion

Amazon Prime is a subscription to the streaming service that allows you to use custom emotes to subbed channels. Prime can be viewed on Twitch and Amazon Prime. You can use the service to sub-select a channel on Your favorite substream Channel, like Twitch and Amazon Prime.