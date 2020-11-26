QR codes have gained tremendous popularity in various marketing campaigns over the years. People use their mobile devices for almost everything, so having a code that customers can scan from their smartphone to access your business, products, or services is a major marketing benefit.

Not to mention all of this happens in a matter of seconds. Marketers have used these in billboards, magazines, flyers, web pages, and other marketing material. Here is how you can improve your marketing strategies with QR codes to make a QR code in no time.

Increase Traffic To Your Website Or Landing Page

When someone scans your QR code, you could choose to have it lead them to your website or landing page. This makes it easy for them to interact with your business. Instead of going to your website on their own time to sign up for something or check out a specific promotion, they can scan the code, and it will take them directly there.

Easily Give Out Your Business Number

If you are at a networking event or meet new people in the field, you work in having a QR code could be a great way to pass along important contact information of your business. Some codes could even allow people to dial your business number by simply scanning the code.

Easily Communicate With Customers

You can also use QR codes to send messages to customers easily. Once someone scans the code, you can have it set up to receive a text message. This is great SMS marketing at its best. You do not have to worry about being annoying because they opted in by scanning the code.

In addition to sending out a text message, you could also send out an email. A QR code could be great for email marketing purposes because you can easily track data from your newsletters and how your email marketing campaign performs.

Easily Download Apps

With a quick scan of a QR code, a customer can easily download an app associated with your brand, product, or service. You can customize the code to match whatever your brand is. Sometimes apps themselves use QR codes as a way to foster audience engagement. For instance, Snapchat allows people to quickly follow each other as long as they scan the accompanying QR code.

Easily Check Out A Business Location

This is a very convenient way of sharing the location of your business. You do not have to bother providing a customer or client with an address or leave it to find it out for themselves. If you create a QR code that links to your business address, you can send that out for your customers or clients to easily find you through their smartphone. QR codes are great for giving specific location directions, but this feature again depends on what you intend to use the code for.