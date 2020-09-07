We previously talked all about what moves to make to gain that Affiliate status on Twitch.

Passion and struggle can truly explain the road to Twitch Affiliate then on to Twitch Partner. But keep in mind you are not alone!

Since we have already gone through exactly what is needed in order to snag Twitch Affiliate status, we will give you just a bit of a quick refresher. If you need a full guide on first becoming a Twitch Affiliate you can find that here.

But here is a quick refresher before we get into the Partner requirement details:

Twitch Affiliate Requirements

The requirements to become a Twitch affiliate are:

50 followers

500 total minutes broadcast (over the last 30 days)

Stream on seven unique days (over the last 30 days)

An average of 3 or more concurrent viewers (over the last 30 days)

Twitch Affiliate Benefits

Affiliates can enjoy many of the monetization benefits of Partners, including paid monthly subscriptions, Twitch Prime subscriptions, the ability to earn Bits from viewers, and a cut of revenue for any games purchased through your channel.

So now you have snagged the Affiliate status, and you want to go for the gold. Twitch Partner. First, let’s go over what a Twitch partner actually is.

What Is a Twitch Partner?

A Twitch Partnership is going to feel, more or less, the same as being an affiliate, but has a higher barrier of entry and opens up a few more benefits.

These benefits include:

More Emotes

More advertisement control

Complete transcode options for viewers, 100% of the time.

Longer VOD storage (60 days vs 14).

A little more support on the Twitch end.

Twitch will now cover your payout fees.

Verified channel badge

Why Become a Twitch Partner?

Twitch partnership should be more of a milestone goal for affiliates who plan to continue streaming and growing their channel. You’ll have access to more emotes, which is a big win for viewers.

You have no reason not to if you’ve hit the required number of viewers. So why not give it a go?

Additionally, Twitch is going to make money off your content and viewers regardless. You might as well take some more of it!

Now you know what a Twitch partner is, and the perks that go along with it. Now, let's talk about what they require in order to join their Twitch Partner program.

Twitch Partner Requirements

There is a ‘Path to Partner,' and these are the following requirements:

Stream for 25 hours

Stream on 12 different days

Average of 75 viewers (concurrent viewership excluding hosts, raids, and embeds)

For qualified streamers to apply to the Partner program, you must meet the requirements for the achievements above within 30 days.

Keep in mind, becoming eligible for Partner does not guarantee Partner status. So, if you hit the requirements, and are not accepted, just try again after doing a bit more work on those goals.

Is it Hard to Become a Twitch Partner?

Twitch Partnership is a more involved process than the affiliate system and is more akin to applying for a job, so don’t be upset if you meet the criteria and don’t get accepted after your first attempt.

Many streamers apply 3-4 times before they end up accepted!

The criteria are also a lot less specific and more ambiguous, which is why some streamers will end up applying multiple times over the course of a year before they are accepted.

Demonstrate a large, engaged viewership and/or following on other services.

Broadcast content that conforms to Community Guidelines, Terms of Service, and DMCA guidelines.

Maintain the first point on a consistent basis.

Viewership you receive through raids, hosts, reruns, and front-page spotlight never counts towards this consideration.

Once you have completed all of the Path to Partnership achievement, you’ll find a button to apply for partnership on the Achievements Dashboard. This is a minimum though and does not guarantee acceptance.

What Does Twitch Look For In a Partner?

These notes come directly from Twitch! When evaluating channels, Twitch primarily considers three different areas:

Content

Average concurrent viewership

Stream frequency and schedule

Partners are the best broadcasters that the Twitch community has to offer. We are looking for broadcasters that have large viewership and have built up a strong sub-community of their own. Our ideal Partner candidates engage their audience, produce amazing content, and find ways to stand out from the crowd. In addition, they are people that we want to represent our brand and are active, participating members of the community. As always, these broadcasters must also conform to our Terms of Service, Community Guidelines, and DMCA Guidelines.



Content is the most important part of any stream. It is content that will bring viewers to your channel, retain that viewership, and drive revenue. Therefore you should look to produce the best content that you possibly can for your audience. Your audience should grow as your skills as a broadcaster and entertainer improve!

If you meet their requirements it may be time to apply. Now, if you do apply but are not accepted do not get discouraged! Twitch suggests the following tips for you:

Don't get discouraged! Your application may not get accepted the first time, but we encourage all of our broadcasters to try again when the time is right. Continue to improve your craft, and work to find the thing that will separate your channel from the pack.

Do not apply every week. Your stats will not change much from week to week, and we are looking at your channel over a longer period of time than that. Unless you are making big strides when it comes to channel growth, please wait at least 30 days from your last application before submitting a new one.

Have fun! We want you to have a good time while you are streaming. Stream the things that make you happy, make connections with some cool people, and build a community that you really enjoy. People gravitate towards someone who is truly enjoying themselves so focus on your own enjoyment and see where it takes you!

Now that we have reviewed exactly what Twitch had to say about the matter lets delve into some helpful tips and information to get you started on your journey to Partner success!

Step one to Twitch Partnership

This does not always happen, but many are denied partnership the first time that they apply. When you are denied by Twitch hit “Reply” and ask how you could improve your stream.

By contacting them directly it can help you to focus on the important goals to inch you closer to partner. Keep sending in your application, and if denied keep asking how you can improve as a streamer each time. Then shift and improve your stream toward that next goal.

Keep improving on the quality of your stream.

Unfortunately, we all have them. Bot issues, sound issues, overlays, and donations not showing up or sources would get messed up. Sometimes you can completely lose internet connection.

There can be up to 25 various typed of bots to use, 100 sources in OBS, and other programs. All of these normally must stay running in the background.

This can take a ton of resources from your computer plus a ton of time just to keep it running. Consider moving your entire setup to StreamElements. By using StreamElements it will help you to condense all of these to one tool. Not only does it make it easier on you, but makes your stream look more professional.

Use the tools to constantly be iterating on your stream overlays, graphics, and quality of presentation to your community. Add features and interactive elements that help entertain and connect you to your audience. Some interactive tools to explore are StreamElements Kappagen, HypeCup, and Alertbox. Try them out! They can add some really great aspects to your stream!

Be social and learn from others.

Keep expanding your audience and network with other streamers in your community. Also, be an avid watcher of Twitch, not just for the gameplay, but how the person interacts in their stream. What do their overlays look like? What about their panels down below the stream? What do they do on Social media & websites? Do not go with the intern to copy from others, but to instead learn from others. Then create your own personal style that sets you apart from everyone else.

It is most important to remember that most people don’t have instant success. Set a realistic goal for yourself of when you might like to achieve Partner status. Not only are you trying to improve your stream quality, but your ability as a streamer. That partnership is out there waiting for you, now all you have to do is have enough passion and knowledge to carry you there.

The Wrap Up

The important thing to remember in the end is to have fun! If streaming is something that you truly enjoy then it will show in the end result.



Do your best not to get discouraged if you do not hit Partner on your first try. Most people have had to try multiple times in order to obtain a Twitch partnership. Take that time to improve your stream through all of the tips we provided above!



Also, be sure to check out our interview with Twitch Partner and Entrepreneur Poxxers here!

Keep on streaming and best of luck on your Partnership!