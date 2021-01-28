Sony announced that its exclusive third-person sci-fi shooter, Returnal, has been delayed to allow more time for “polish.” Originally set for release on March 19th, the game will now launch on April 30, 2021. This news comes by way of a tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account.

Update: Returnal has a new release date of April 30, 2021. SIE and Housemarque have made the decision to move the release date in order to give the team extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque.



As stated by Sony, the decision to delay the game is to ensure Returnal is of “the level of quality players expect from Housemarque.”

Returnal will be a huge departure from what developer Housemarque is known for. Typically, the studio creates an arcade-like experience with an emphasis on score chasing and fast, fluid action. The team is well known for its work on Resogun, Dead Nation, Alienation, Nex Machina, and Matterfall — all of which were exclusive to PlayStation platforms. Returnal is a roguelike shooter with a realistic art style that looks very different from what the developer has done before.

In regards to the game's roguelike elements, Housemarque has said that “every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time.”

Returnal isn't the only game that has been delayed this year. Within the past few weeks, Outriders, Hogwarts Legacy, Lord of the Rings Gollum, and the Uncharted film have all been pushed back. This is due to many reasons, but the COVID-19 pandemic has been the main cause — since developers have shifted to working remotely, which has slowed progress.

This year will feature a multitude of PlayStation 5 exclusives including the aforementioned Returnal, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Destruction All-Stars, Deathloop, and God of War: Ragnarok. Other games like Gran Turismo 7, Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, Final Fantasy XVI, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are rumored to release this year, though haven't been confirmed. Even without those titles, it's still shaping up to be a hefty year for PlayStation fans.

