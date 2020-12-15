“You have something I want. You may think you have some idea of what you are in possession of, but you do not. In a few moments, it will be mine.” – Moff Gideon

If you ever dreamed over owning a hyper-realistic figure of Giancarlo Esposito's sinister Moff Gideon, then you'll be pleased with the latest Hot Toys announcement. With the culmination of The Mandalorian season two on the horizon, Sideshow unveiled a first look at Hot Toy's newest 1:6 scale figure. The formidable Imperial Officer is currently available for pre-order.

Pre-Order Your Own Moff Gideon Hot Toys Figure

Meticulously crafted and expertly designed to match Giancarlo Esposito's appearance as Moff Gideon, this figure is a fine addition to any Star Wars™ collection. Collectors will be pleased to know that each Moff Gideon Hot Toys figure will feature:

A newly developed specially hand-painted head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression, mustache and detailed skin texture

A newly-developed 1:6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

Multiple interchangeable gloved hands for a wide range of posing and display options

Moff Gideon's imperial officer outfit combining tailored fabric and armor elements

A fabric cape

One Darksaber hilt with blade

One Darksaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One blaster pistol

A specially designed dynamic figure stand with Star Wars™ logo and character nameplate

Find out more about this exciting addition to the Hot Toys' The Mandalorian Television Masterpiece collection, including full product details, pricing, payment plan options, and a full gallery of images, HERE.