Troy Leavitt, the lead designer of the upcoming Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy has quit Avalanche Software, he announced last night. Leavitt was recently in hot water due to several controversial YouTube videos that were brought to light by Liam Robertson of Did You Know Gaming?.

Some of the videos were in defense of the Gamergate movement, while others stood up for major executives who were accused of sexual harassment such as Atari's cofounder Nolan Bushnell and Pixar's cofounder John Lasseter. Hogwarts Legacy was already criticized after Harry Potter series creator J.K. Rowling made statements that were against transgender individuals.

Last night, Leavitt made a statement on Twitter announcing his departure from the studio, which you can read below:

1. I have made the decision to part ways with Avalanche Software. I have nothing but good things to say about the game, the dev team, and WB Games. 2. I will be releasing a YouTube Video about this soon on my channel. — Troy Leavitt (@Troylus_true) March 5, 2021

In a follow up tweet from Leavitt, he explained he felt “secure” in his position at Avalanche and that he's in “excellent spirits.”

To clarify: I felt absolutely secure in my position. However, I still wanted to resign for reasons that I will explain in that forthcoming video . I’m in excellent spirits and very pleased with my relationship with WB and Avalanche. 😄👍 — Troy Leavitt (@Troylus_true) March 5, 2021

Following Rowling's anti-trans remarks and the discovery of Leavitt's controversial YouTube videos, Avalanche Software told Bloomberg that Hogwarts Legacy would include trans characters — a decision many considered to be a mere attempt to secure sales after the negativity towards the game.

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment stated that Rowling would not be involved with the game's development, though as the creator of the series, she'd still be entitled to royalties for each copy sold — leaving a bad taste in the mouths of some fans. Many have stated they will not buy the game due to Rowling's anti-trans remarks, along with Leavitt's YouTube videos.

Hogwarts Legacy is on track to release sometime in 2022.

