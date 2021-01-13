As announced via Twitter today, Hogwarts Legacy has been pushed from its original 2021 release window to 2022. In a statement from the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account, it was explained that “creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs.”

Here's the official statement from the Twitter account.

Hogwarts Legacy will take place in the Harry Potter universe — around 100 years prior to the events in the books and films. Set in the late 1800s, this action RPG will allow players will get to select their Hogwarts House, attend classes, and explore an open world that features the famous castle and its surrounding areas like Hogsmeade Village.

Below is the game's official announcement trailer, which was revealed during the PS5 event in September 2020.

The upcoming game is being developed by Avalanche Software (not to be confused with Avalanche Studios), best known for its work on the Disney Infinity series, as well as a number of licensed properties. You might recall that Hogwarts Legacy was actually leaked in 2018, meaning this game has been in the works for at least three years — likely longer. It's being published by Warner Bros. under the Portkey Games label, which focuses on Harry Potter titles.

Following the controversial, transphobic statements issued by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, publisher Warner Bros. confirmed that “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World.” Rowling was met with tremendous backlash from fans after her anti-trans remarks on Twitter, leading many to be concerned about supporting the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game.

You can expect Hogwarts Legacy to launch for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2022.

Source: Twitter

Please consider supporting non-profits like the Trevor Project or the Harry Potter Alliance which supports LGBTQ+ rights and other important causes.