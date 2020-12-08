It is time to roll for initiative. Heroes' Feast (Dungeons & Dragons): The Official D&D Cookbook is a pithy and engaging take on the food of Dungeons & Dragons.

Dungeons & Dragons is arguably the most famous tabletop RPG ever. It has been around for decades and in that time it has gained a worldwide following.

D&D has an expansive universe that features several ‘universes,’ planes of existence, and races of creatures. Like any expansive games, there are also a variety of regions and cultures. There are few places where D&D truly intersects with real-life, after all, I can’t go slay actual goblins with my friend on a Saturday. However, one way to bring your love of Dungeons & Dragons to everyday life is through food.

Anyone who has played a game of D&D or watched someone else play has probably heard of a Hero’s Feast. For the uninitiated, however, a Heroes' Feast is a feast where the food is imbued with magic that elevates a player's stats and capabilities.

Heroes' Feast (Dungeons & Dragons): The Official D&D Cookbook

The authors of this book, Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Michael Witwer, three pretty big names in the world of nerd journalism and content. This book features several recipes inspired by D&D. Enjoy savory dishes, and delicious desserts perfect for family dinners, and holiday get-togethers.

The 240-page cookbook features 6 cuisine sections: Human, Elven, Dwarven, Halfling, Uncommon, Elixirs & Ales. There are 16 recipes that are listed specifically for a heroes feast, four recipes from 4 cuisine sections, Human, Elven, Dwarven, and Halfling.

Each section even features a pretty comprehensive overview of the race the section is named for, which is great for those of us who appreciate a little history and world-building with our dinner.

There are over 80 recipes in the Heroes' Feast (Dungeons & Dragons): The Official D&D Cookbook. The recipes cover a lot of ground from savory roasts and stews, to colorful salads to breakfast. This book doesn’t specify that any of its recipes are for kids but with names like Hogs in Bed Rolls and Fried Fingers, it's pretty safe to say that a few of these are definitely kid-friendly. These recipes vary from easy to challenging.

Pictures are featured throughout the book and look like they come straight out of your favorite D&D campaign. They’re accurate too. Each of the recipes I made looked pretty close to the pictures in the book. With holidays just around the corner, this is the perfect time to crack open a new cookbook and add some new dishes to your repertoire.

Personally, I loved all the recipes I tried from this book, check out my favorite ones below.

Reghed Venison Pot Roast Good prep and good seasonings are the keys to this recipe. Unlike the name, this recipe uses beef, not venison. A good chuck roast will do the job for this recipe. This dish is quite hardy, and it easily feeds 4 people. The recipe calls for apricots, which was fine. I tried this recipe a second time with apples and that’s my preferred side with this dish. You could also have this dish as a roast without fruit, it's still good without it. This dish is a solid addition to any home chef’s repertoire. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 30 mins Cook Time 4 hrs 30 mins Servings 4 people

Greenspear Bundles in Bacon Quality bacon is the name of the game for this recipe. This recipe goes great with the roast I mentioned before. Steaming the asparagus before baking is a great way to ensure that the texture is soft. This recipe is also excellent grilled, which is my preferred method of preparation. I think grilling the dish adds some complexity to its flavor. If you’re not a fan of asparagus then, at least you’ll learn how to bake good bacon. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 15 mins Servings 4 people

Stuffed Egg Battered Toast What’s the only thing better than french toast? Stuffed french toast! This recipe is amazing. I love french toast, and this recipe is next level. Don’t skimp on your bread for this one, and if you don’t have mascarpone, then at least get cream cheese. Trust me, it's worth it. It is also great with a variety of toppings. I tried it with traditional toppings, like syrup, but found it was also great with things like Nutella and honey. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 6 mins Servings 4 people

Meal’s End This is a good recipe and it is very versatile. You can serve Meal’s End for breakfast, as a snack, or for dessert. The recipe calls for strawberries, but you can substitute it for any berry of preference. The greek yogurt and heavy cream are the elevators of this dish. The extra creaminess is a game-changer for this berry dish. My personal favorite combination is blueberries and bananas, but my mom loves it with blackberries. Pro Tip: this recipe is also great frozen, or used as a topping on the French Toast listed above. Trust me, it's superb. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 5 mins Servings 4 people

This book may only have one hero's feast listed, but with dishes like these, you can be sure that every meal will be a heroes' feast.

Final Thoughts

Heroes' Feast (Dungeons & Dragons): The Official D&D Cookbook is a great cookbook for Dungeons & Dragons fans. The aesthetic is on point and the recipes are delicious. It’s a great book for those looking for some good eating and a cooking challenge.

There are recipes available for just about everyone. Some are definitely more of a challenge, while others are certainly easy for beginners and children. An added bonus is that most of these recipes are also easy to find ingredients for. There are a few ingredients that can be difficult to find, but most can be found at your local grocery store.

As mentioned previously there are no recipes that are listed specifically for children, but there are plenty of kid-friendly recipes in the book. There are also some vegetarian options, and even some adult beverages for those looking to enjoy a grown-ups Hero Feast.

The best thing about this book is that the recipes are meant to be used together, it really is an entire meal plan. As mentioned above, many of these recipes are great in the same meal. It is nice to be able to use one cookbook for an entire meal, a multi-course one at that.

My favorite thing about this book is that these dishes are great for a variety of occasions, whether you’re looking to host a dinner party, or just have a casual meal, there’s something for everyone in this book.

So, host a D&D campaign with your friends, or a nerd themed party, this book has you covered.

Plus, it helps that the aesthetic of this book hits all the buttons for Dungeons & Dragons fans. The pictures give me total decorator envy. I feel like these pictures are every high fantasy nerd's dream. Did cosplay theme party anyone?

Heroes' Feast (Dungeons & Dragons): The Official D&D Cookbook is currently available at these retailers: Target, Walmart, Barnes & Nobles, and Amazon.