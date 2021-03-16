Former Stadia development head Jade Raymond has started a new independent team called Haven Studios, which is currently hard at work “on an unannounced new IP for PlayStation.”

Haven will be based in Montreal, Canada, and as Raymond explains, the goal is to “build a studio that is a haven for developers.” It's unclear what the new IP will be, but we do know it's being funded by Sony, serving as a second-party title.

This news comes by way of a PlayStation Blogpost from Raymond, in which she goes through some of her history in the games industry leading up to leaving the Google Stadia team.

“It’s been a strange and difficult past 12 months,” Raymond said. “The pandemic, social injustice, and job elimination have impacted many of my closest friends, family, and co-workers. All of these factors, paired with an inability to see friends and family face-to-face, lulled me into a kind of self-reflective cocoon where I had to ask myself some tough questions about what really matters.”

So excited to announce Haven Studios! https://t.co/dDJKKA7ZrY — Jade Raymond (@ibjade) March 16, 2021

Raymond reminisced on her experience in the industry, recalling the ups and downs of making games. “Several people have asked me recently: ‘After all of these experiences, do you still want to be in the games industry?' The answer is always an unwavering YES! The games industry is where I belong!”

She then went on to formally announce Haven Studios in the Blogpost. “And so today I’m announcing Haven, an independent studio where many of the talented game developers I have worked with for years (and love dearly!) are coming together to do what we are most passionate about,” Raymond said.

“It’s time for us to refocus on GAMES in a place where we can practice our crafts without any barriers or impediments. We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community. We want to pour our passion into a project. We want to make something wondrous for people to experience.”

“Because we believe in the power of games to bring joy to people’s lives. And Sony does, too. Their commitment to excellence is unmatched. It’s why I couldn’t be happier for their backing and support.”

It's unknown when the game will release or what the timeframe will looks like internally. Considering the studio was just formed, it will likely be a while before the game is ready to be played. Raymond has a rich portfolio and has worked on games like Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Assassin's Creed and even formed Ubisoft Toronto, the studio that created Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

Source: Sony