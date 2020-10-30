To celebrate reaching 13,000 backers for the HasLab Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest campaign, Hasbro Star Wars introduced their Tier 4 and Tier 5 unlocks today.

Are you a Razor Crest backer? If so, you've unlocked a Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Offworld Jawa Elder Figure and a display stand!

The HasLab campaign concludes November 9th, but it's not too late to unlock new features! If the campaign successfully reaches 15,000 backers, all customers will receive a clear display stand that makes it look like the ship is mid-flight; if it reaches 17,000 backers, the item will also come with The Vintage Collection figure.

Check out the gallery below!

Looking for more Jawa goodness? Be sure to check out the latest episode of The Mandalorian.

Last Updated on October 30, 2020 by Maggie Lovitt