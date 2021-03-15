Hasbro announced this morning that on April 9th, they will host the first-ever “Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest,” which is a collector-focused event featuring exclusive activations, engaging panels, and product reveals across collectors’ favorite Hasbro brands.

Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest brings collectors a schedule filled with exciting brand panels that will offer exclusive news and opportunities to secure their favorite products before anyone else, as well as special guest appearances including Henry Golding, star of the upcoming film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins and cast members of the new series Power Ranger Dino Fury. In addition to panels, fans can look forward to product giveaways, behind-the-scenes content and more!

Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest Trailer

The event will bring never-before-seen content and product reveals directly to Hasbro’s passionate community of collectors in lieu of the company’s annual Entertainment Brand Preview Event held during New York Toy Fair each year. Fans can look forward to engaging panels and activations from Hasbro brands, including G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, and Transformers as well as premier partner brands Marvel, Star Wars™, and Fortnite.

Transformers

Worlds continue to collide on Transformers! Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design team as they reveal toys from Wave 3 Kingdom and share some exciting news about the final chapter of Netflix’s Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy. Don’t miss out as we take a closer look at Kingdom Commander and Titan Class figures, including a first-time character to appear in toy!

And if you thought the Pulse exclusive weapons pack was epic, you’ll find the next one to be a blast. Finally, we will reveal a new Pulse exclusive toy capsule in partnership with IDW Publishing that will turn the Transformers universe upside down. Get ready for a panel that’s… more than meets the eye!

Power Rangers

The Hasbro Power Rangers team will share Morphinmonial news and updates around the expanding Lightning Collection product line. Power Ranger fans will get early looks at cool new action figures coming soon, as well as a sneak peek at what’s coming up later this year. “It’s Morphin Time!”

G.I. Joe

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins toys revealed! Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they debut exciting new products from the upcoming Snake Eyes feature film. Get an in-depth look at the stealthy Snake Eyes Ninja Strike roleplay toys and the latest additions to the highly detailed Classified Series collection. Plus, we’ve received intel that Snake Eyes himself, Henry Golding, will be making a guest appearance to unveil his signature action figure!

Marvel

Hasbro Marketing & Design teammates will assemble to share exciting news about the popular Marvel Legends product line. True Believers will get a sneak peek of upcoming Marvel Legends action figures and premium roleplay offerings.

Star Wars

Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line, including the Black Series and The Vintage Collection. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro’s latest action figure and premium roleplay offerings from across the Skywalker saga and beyond. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises.

The virtual event, occurring April 9 at 11 a.m. EST, will be hosted by SYFY Wire on-air correspondent, writer, and producer, Jackie Jennings, and available to watch exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest page.