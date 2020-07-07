Guild Wars 2 Celebrates its Eighth Anniversary With Exciting New Features

Tweet

Looking Ahead to Summer Days and Nights with Guild Wars 2

It’s summertime, and Dragon Bash is still going strong! While you’re watching the fireworks and snacking on zhaitaffy, here’s a glimpse at what’s coming to Tyria in the weeks ahead.

Living World

The next episode of The Icebrood Saga is coming soon with the debut trailer coming next week! Like the previous episode, “No Quarter,” the upcoming episode will initially be released without voice acting.

There are plans to record and implement voice acting for any episodes that have been impacted by COVID-19 precautions once it’s safe for their employees and voice talent to gather for recording sessions.

Festivals

The Festival of the Four Winds returns in August. Join the Zephryites in the Labyrinthine Cliffs to participate in traditional activities, annual achievements, and earn exclusive rewards.

Anniversary

Guild Wars 2 celebrates its eighth anniversary at the end of the month. Every character will receive an annual present on their birthday—the day which they were created—packed with valuable and unique items.

The oldest Guild Wars 2 characters, which were created in 2012, during the early access launch period will begin receiving their eighth birthday gifts on August 25.

The anniversary will also feature additional exciting surprises which will be revealed soon— (hint: maybe you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but one of your mounts is harboring an undiscovered talent).

New Mountain Fractal

Due to popular demand for more challenging group instanced content, Guild Wars 2 has announced that a new fractal will arrive in September. More information will be coming soon, but in the meantime, there's allegedly a sneak peek in the image at the top of this article!

In Case You Missed It

ArenaNet recently added a 20-person community-organized singalong of the tune “Bash the Dragon” into Guild Wars 2!

Players can go to the Great Lodge in Hoelbrak where they will hear two different versions of Bash the Dragon playing both the official ArenaNet version and the version sung by the community.

Listen to the community performance on both SoundCloud and YouTube (with lyrics).