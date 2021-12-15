50+ Ground Pork Recipes You Can Make Tonight



Ground pork is usually considerably cheaper than ground beef and makes an excellent addition to your nightly dinner rotation.

If you are constantly looking for new recipes to serve every night or for lunch, adding ground pork recipes to your rotation is a great idea! From meatballs to dumplings to patties, ground pork is a highly versatile meat that is used in so many delicious recipes.

It cooks pretty quickly, so you can whip up dinner in 30-minutes or less, or you can use a Crock-pot, Instant Pot, or Air Fryer to make a delicious meal that is ready when you are at the end of a long day. No matter your preferences, one of these ground pork recipes is sure to hit the spot.

53 Ground Pork Recipes

Bun Cha (Vietnamese Meatball Vermicelli Bowl)

Bun Cha is a vibrant mix of juicy caramelized pork meatballs, delicate vermicelli, and fresh garnishes united by one refreshing, flavorful, light dipping sauce. Every single bite is pure harmony.

Pork, Apple and Veggie Sausage Rolls

The yummiest sausage rolls ever are made with ground pork, apple, and veggies! Perfect for your next party.

Egg Roll Soup

This Egg Roll Soup is everything you dream about in your beloved egg roll, but in a cozy, delicious “soupified” way.

Korean Style Ground Pork Soup

This Korean-inspired soup is a new favorite. Perfectly seasoned ground pork, twirly noodles, bok choy, and soft-boiled eggs in a delectable coconut-based broth.

Asian Glazed Instant Pot Meatballs

This Asian glazed Instant Pot meatball recipe is ultra-easy to make, taking less than 20 minutes to cook from start to finish!! These Instant Pot meatballs are fantastic as an appetizer or a main course, glazed in the most amazing sweet and savory Asian-inspired glaze.

Mapo Tofu Recipe

This Mapo Tofu Recipe is hot, spicy, numbing, and just filled with the most incredible flavor. Plus, it's on the table in under 30 minutes!

Pork and Beef Stovetop Chili

This healthy, quick, and easy homemade stovetop chili uses ground pork and beef for an incredible depth of flavor. But fresh dill is the magic ingredient! Seasoning mix and canned tomatoes make for a fast dinner and the perfect chili for feeding a crowd in a hurry! Double, triple, or quadruple this recipe if you are feeding a larger group!

Pork Picadillo Empanadas/Pastelillos/Empanadillas

Switch up your picadillo recipe to include ground pork. These Pork Picadillo Empanadas are seasoned and fried in the Puerto Rican style.

Spicy Sesame Noodles

These spicy sesame noodles are made with a heaping pile of perfectly cooked noodles, minced pork, and sauteed greens with garlic, ginger, and toasted sesame oil. They're a spicy, sweet, and savory flavor explosion!

Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls (Nem Ran/Cha Gio)

Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls are delicious with a crispy exterior and flavorful filling made from ground pork. It is a must in any traditional Vietnamese banquets.

Steamed Tofu with Ground Pork

Steamed Tofu with Ground Pork features smooth silken tofu and juicy ground pork. The dish is delicious with savory flavors and satisfying textures.

Homemade Hot and Sour Soup with Pork

This soup is spicy and sour, loaded with pork and mushrooms, and incredibly easy to make. Skip the take-out, and instead at home, make your own Homemade Hot and Sour Soup with Pork in just 20 minutes!

Bacon Wrapped Smoked Meatloaf

This Bacon Wrapped Smoked Meatloaf Recipe is so good! It is tender, juicy, smokey, and topped with a tangy-sweet glaze.

Beth's Tomates Farcies Recipe (Stuffed Tomatoes)

A delicious recipe for a special lunch or dinner, these stuffed tomatoes are easy to make and delicious to serve. They roast in a wine sauce that creates a tasty sauce for soaking up the buttery rice when combined with the juices from the tomatoes and pork.

Ground Pork Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

These Ground Pork Tacos are a simple dinner with crispy browned ground pork and tangy pineapple salsa; these Ground Pork Tacos are a quick and delicious way to get dinner on the table. Whip up this recipe in about 20 minutes and enjoy a dinner with so much flavor!

Pork and Noodles with Bok Choy

Crispy bok choy can be added to a simple meal of pork and noodles for a quick, easy dinner with a bit of sriracha for that extra kick.

Cheesy Skillet Meatballs in Marinara Sauce

Cheesy Skillet Meatballs in Marinara Sauce are pan-fried meatballs drenched in rich, saucy marinara topped with gooey melted cheesy! This meal is quick to put together and full of Italian flavor!

Crock Pot Cabbage Rolls Recipe

This Crock Pot Cabbage Rolls Recipe is totally easy to make the recipe, and it's gluten-free too! It's the perfect recipe for cold winter days!

Cevapi or Cevapcici (Grilled Serbian Sausage)

As you know them from the Balkans, delicious grilled minced meat sausages are home-seasoned and made. In terms of taste, they resemble the well-known sausages from vacation! You will be making this again and again!

Pork Chile Rellenos

Pork Chile Rellenos is a tasty dinner recipe that is absolutely loaded with flavor. Roasted poblanos stuffed with a ground pork filling and topped with tons of cheese.

Easy Dirty Rice Recipe (Cajun Rice)

Delicious Dirty Rice Recipe made with bold and flavorful ingredients, including fluffy white rice, bacon, sausage, onions, celery, and Cajun seasoning. Bursting with flavor, enjoy this fantastic Cajun rice recipe as a hearty side or effortless weeknight dinner.

Best Beef & Pork Meatloaf Recipe

Delicious and oh-so-satisfying, this easy-to-make beef and pork meatloaf recipe will quickly become a family favorite.

A Minced Pork Recipe: Shrimp and Pork Meatballs

This is sort of a deconstructed dumpling recipe. It is inspired by dumplings but made without the wrapper. These shrimp and pork meatballs make a quick and easy weeknight meal.

Homemade Low-Carb Sausage Balls

Homemade breakfast sausage balls get gobbled up by everyone in the family. The combination of ground pork, beef, & cheese plus a seasoning blend makes the best Homemade Low-Carb Sausage Balls.

Homemade Breakfast Sausage Patties

Homemade breakfast sausage patties are easy to make. You can double the recipe and freeze some breakfast sausage patties for a different time. This homemade breakfast sausage recipe is a recipe every brunch lover needs.

Ground Pork Stir Fry with Zucchini & Mushrooms

This lean Ground Pork Stir Fry with Zucchini and Mushrooms is a nutritious, flavor-packed meal. A family-friendly, busy day choice

Quick & Easy Ground Pork Fried Rice

This ground pork fried rice makes a quick and easy meal the whole family will love!

Ground Pork Pasta Sauce

This hearty ground pork pasta sauce is full of Italian flavors! It tastes delicious over pasta or zoodles!

Easy Egg Roll in a Bowl

This egg roll in a bowl recipe is easy to make, incredibly delicious, filling, and much healthier for you than fried egg rolls! Ready in under 30 minutes.

Ground Pork Tacos with Apple Slaw

These easy ground pork tacos are a quick, family-friendly meal that's perfect for busy weeknights! Ready in under half an hour.

The Best Easy Sausage Pasta Recipe

With just a handful of simple ingredients, this easy sausage pasta can be on the table in no time. This is a great recipe to keep on hand for those nights when you might not have planned ahead.

Ground Pork Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

These tasty, flavorful Ground Pork Tacos come together in just 15 minutes and pair perfectly with Pineapple Black Bean Salsa.

Juicy Ground Pork Burgers

Have you ever had Pork Burgers? If not, you're in for a treat. These Juicy Ground Pork Burgers are super flavorful and are ready in about 15 minutes for a quick and easy family-friendly dinner.

Steamed Pork and Chive Dumplings

If you love dumplings, you'll want to try this recipe for steamed Pork and Chive Dumplings. Although these dumplings are made with ground pork, they're delicious, surprisingly easy to make without any hard-to-find ingredients.

Sweet and Sour Cabbage Stir Fry with Pork

This quick and easy Sweet and Sour Cabbage Stir Fry with Ground Pork will get your taste buds dancing! Serve over noodles or rice or on its own for a lighter meal.

Keto & Gluten-Free Pork Pie With Hot Water Crust

The traditional British pork pie is a medieval recipe that's still the most loved handheld savory pie! This classic pork pie is made with ground pork in a rich hot water crust!

Ground Pork Carnitas Tacos

Do you love the taste of pork carnitas, but you hate the long cooking time? If so, then these Ground Pork Carnitas Tacos are for you! These ground pork tacos are quickly and easily ready in about 30 minutes.

Sweet and Sour Ground Pork Meatballs

Sweet and Sour Ground Pork Meatballs are fun and budget-friendly way to enjoy Asian flavors in a ground pork recipe! Tender ground pork meatballs are flavored with garlic and ginger, then baked before heading into the slow cooker with veggies, pineapple, and a delightful homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Cranberry Orange Meatballs

Enjoy these 5-ingredient cranberry orange meatballs for an easy-to-make healthy dinner! They are a great holiday appetizer!

Apple Sausage Hash Casserole

Make this apple sausage hash casserole for a hearty and healthy start to your day! It has options to fit a variety of dietary needs!

Smoked Meatballs

Smoked meatballs are the best way to elevate your next meal. These quick and easy meatballs are smokey, tender, and delicious!

BBQ Pork Cornbread Skillet

This simple BBQ meal is a great way to use ground pork! You'll love the doctored cornbread too.

Egg Roll in a Bowl {Easy Slow Cooker Recipe}

Everything you love about egg rolls without all the fuss! Forget the wrapper and enjoy the delicious and savory taste of the inside of an egg roll. So easy to make in your Crock-Pot.

Sausage Stuffed Zucchini Pizza Boat Recipe

Make these Sausage Stuffed Zucchini Pizza Boats using ground pork and a spice mix blend (link to homemade spice mix included in the post.)

Thai Yellow Curry with Minced Pork

My recipe for Thai yellow curry features ground pork – it's surprisingly amazing! A fragrant coconut sauce is just perfect for the tiny morsels of meat – it's even better spooned over fragrant Jasmine rice.

Gluten-Free Potstickers – Pork Dumplings with Sesame Sauce

Potstickers are such a wonderful treat and easier to make than you would think! These bite-sized pork dumplings are simple to prepare, and they come with a delicious sesame dipping sauce.

Potstickers Recipe

This potstickers recipe is ground pork with mushrooms, cabbage, and seasonings wrapped in tender dough and cooked until golden brown.

Cocktail Meatballs Recipe

These cocktail meatballs use ground pork and beef and are simmered in a brown sugar and soy sauce that's velvety and delicious. Easy to pair with rice or to enjoy as is.

Glazed Ham Loaf

If you're looking for a Ham Loaf recipe that tastes just like the one granny used to make, look no further. A combination of ground ham and pork is the secret to a juicy, sweet, and tender ham loaf topped with perfect glaze!

Ham Balls

Ham balls are a great recipe, the perfect way to enjoy leftover ham! These make a great meal served over rice or even an appetizer for snacking on.

Instant Pot BBQ Ribs Sloppy Joes (Pressure Cooker)

Instant Pot BBQ Ribs Sloppy Joes combine my Carolina Baby Back Ribs and the fan-favorite Instant Pot Sloppy Joes for a Memphis barbecue treat.

Instant Pot Egg Roll Bowls [Low-ish Carbs]

Instant Pot Egg Roll Bowls / Inside Out Egg Rolls is a healthy low carb-ish alternative, which will satisfy your craving for Chinese food without all the guilt.

Instant Pot Meatballs {3 Ways!}

These Instant Pot Meatballs are life-changing and can be enjoyed as an appetizer, in a sub, or make into a one-pot meal with your favorite pasta! Made in 20 minutes, these healthy, tender, naturally gluten-free meatballs can be made with ground pork (fresh or frozen), with or without sauce, and there's no browning, sauteing, or long simmering time.

Summary

Cooking at home is one of the best frugal living tips for a family and one of the best ways to promote healthy, family interactions.

Having recipes at hand to quickly use for any meal will save you time and stress! Happy Eating!