If The Mandalorian taught us anything during its second season, it's that Baby Yoda — or rather, Grogu — has a voracious appetite for anything and everything he can get his adorable little hands on.

So it should really come as no surprise that Hasbro has announced a brand new toy that feeds into his (ha!) need to be fed! He's a growing little fifty-year-old after all!

Hasbro Unveils A Hungry-Hungry Grogu

Grogu, affectionately referred to by fans as “Baby Yoda,” is hungry for Force snackin’ fun! With a galaxy of features, including adorable sounds, fun animated motions, and interactive accessories, this Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu animatronic toy is ready for action and adventure!

Place any of the included entertainment-inspired accessories in his hand, and he’ll react! Put an accessory in his mouth, and he’ll make eating sounds that let you know if he thinks it’s yummy or yucky!

When Grogu wants to be picked up and held, he’ll reach up with both arms. With force activation, Galactic Snackin' Grogu will perform a 2-handed Force move, inspired by scenes from season 2 of the live-action series The Mandalorian on Disney+! Additional features include series-inspired sound effects, a premium soft goods robe, moving head, ears, arms, and blinking eyes! Includes figure, 4 interactive accessories, and instructions.

This little snackin' machine can be yours for the price of $79.99. It is available for pre-order at most major retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, shopDisney, and Target. Grogu requires 4 1.5V AA batteries, which are not included.