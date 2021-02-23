As part of a lengthy GQ Magazine interview with Sony Interactive Entertainment President Jim Ryan, it's been confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed to 2022.

The interview goes into a lot about PS5, the future of PlayStation, and the next-gen PSVR headset (which we covered here). During the interview, Ryan was asked about the release date of Gran Turismo 7, and as GQ notes, a Sony PR rep stepped in to say:

GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022. With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available.

Gran Turismo 7 never had an exact release date, but Sony was aiming for it to launch on PS5 sometime during the first half of 2021. It was initially announced alongside the PS5 reveal in the summer of 2020 and is shaping up to be a return to form for the series.

The last installment in the series was Gran Turismo Sport, a game that prioritizes competitive online functionality rather than the traditional offline modes from previous entries.

According to Sony, Gran Turismo 7 will include GT Simulation Mode, a single-player campaign, and other traditional features like Special Events, Driving School, and a Tuning Parts Shop. Though, it will also come packed with online functionality like Gran Turismo Sport.

The Gran Turismo series has been around since 1997 and has since been developed by internal PlayStation studio, Polyphony Digital. This team has worked on numerous Gran Turismo games over the years, leading to millions of copies sold over the past 24 years. Gran Turismo 7 will be the next numbered installment since GT6, which launched in 2013 for PS3.

This is just one of the many games delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts expect more games and films to be delayed as developers work remotely, which has slowed down the creative process for many.

Source: Sony via GQ