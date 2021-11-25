Can’t Make It To Your Favorite Course? Play These Golf Video Games Instead

As far as games come, golf video games aren’t the most well know. That being said, there are actually plenty of them worth checking out. So whether the weather's too cold or you can't travel to your favorite course right you can still get your golf on. From multiplayer to singleplayer, PlayStation to Xbox, tournaments to putt putt, these games are sure to keep you entertained until you can return to the course.

Xbox1 Golf Games

Here are some of the best golf video games that you can play on your Xbox1.

PGA Tour 2K21

PGA Tour 2k21 provides players with gameplay that simulates real golf. Every golf shot needs to be aimed and set up with precision. On top of that, you can compete against your friends and pros in tournaments and win virtual prizes. With real courses and a crazy realistic physics engine, you’ll get as close to a real-world golf experience as you can through a video game.

Features:

Real golf courses to play and compete on

PGA Tour Career Mode which lets you try your hand at making it in the big leagues for golf

12 real pros you can play against including Justin Thomas

A multiplayer version with mini-games (Divot Derby)

Myplayer option lets you build your player with custom clubs and apparel

Build your own golf courses with tons of customizable features

Quick Stats:

Game Consoles: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: August 21, 2020

Genre: Sports simulation

Current Price: $59.99 (Nintendo, PS4); $79.99 (PC, Xbox1)

The Golf Club 2019

Developed by Canadian game developer HB Studios, The Golf Club 2019 is award-winning The Golf Club franchise’s newest addition. As a golf simulation game, The Golf Club 2019 offers players a realistic venture into the world of tournament golf. Play, compete and win against real players via The Golf Club’s online matchmaking features. With crazy attention to detail in regards to the real-life golf courses and an upgraded UI, The Golf Club goes the distance.

Features:

Career mode lets you play your way through the ranks and try to become the best golf player in the world

Course designer lets you design, build, and share your courses online

Compete against other players head to head with online matchmaking or private matches

Real-life physics engine which makes The Golf Club iconic

Six TPC courses that come with the PGA’s license

Quick Stats:

Game Consoles: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: August 28, 2018

Genre: Sports simulation

Current Price: $29.99 (PS4), $49.99 (Xbox1), $66.99 (PC)

Powerstar Golf

Designed by Zoë Mode and exclusive to the Xbox One game console, Powerstar Golf is a silly yet fun golf simulation game that almost has an RPG feel to it at times. Play as a variety of characters each with their own unique strengths and abilities as you try to tackle beautiful courses and take down your friends. As you play and win, you can obtain new gear that will help you and add to your golfing arsenal. Whether you’re just playing to chill after work or competing in a fierce tournament against your friends, Powerstar Golf will provide you with a fun challenge that will last hours at a time.

Features:

Each character has a unique special move that lets them perform much better than normal when used

An RPG-esque experience points system that lets you level up your characters by completing small challenges during your rounds

A multiplayer mode that allows players to play against the “ghost” of other players on the leaderboard

A unique caddie system, with caddies having their own move sets that players can leverage

“Booster” perks that you can buy with your virtual prize money which help you play better (like a slice or hook reduction or the ability to skip your ball across water)

Quick Stats:

Games Consoles: Xbox One

Release Date: November 22, 2013

Genre: arcade, sports simulation, RPG

Current Price: $19.99 for the full version (Xbox1)

PS4 Golf Games

If you’re not so much of an Xbox fan and instead own a PlayStation, here are the best golf games that you can play on your PS4.

Everybody’s Golf VR

Created by Japanese game developer Clap Hanz, Everybody’s Golf VR is the best virtual reality golf game on the PS4. It allows you to strap on your PSVR and step onto the golf course in a way you’ve never before experienced. Although the controls take a little getting used to, once mastered, they are extremely intuitive… and accurate! Some players report that their shots in the game actually reflected their shots in real golf!

Features:

Play with either your DualShock 4 or PlayStation Move controller

Unlock three 18 hole courses with Forest, Seaside, and Dinosaur themes

Unlock 4 different caddies with unique personalities who help you out on the course

Review extensive statistics that reflect how well you’re doing in the game

Push yourself harder by comparing your scores to the online leaderboard in-game

Quick Stats:

Game Consoles: PlayStation 4

Release Date: May 21, 2019

Genre: VR, sports simulation

Current Price: $34.99 (PS4)

3D MiniGolf

Developed by Z-Software, 3D MiniGolf is a classic golf game that you can enjoy with friends and family. Unlike some of the other entries in this post, 3D MiniGolf is solely focused on the putting aspect of golf and doesn’t have the full swing part of the game. Don’t let that discourage you though. With 54 unique holes and up to 4 players in multiplayer mode, this game will keep you entertained and having fun for hours.

Features:

Try your hand at intense golf with 18 official tournament holes

Experience 54 unique holes over 3 different scenarios/backdrops (Park, Beach, Camping Site)

Compete with challenge mode or tournament mode for play by yourself

Beat your family and friends with up to 4 people playing at a time in multiplayer mode

Earn medals and achievements along the way

Quick Stats:

Game Consoles: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: May 29, 2015

Genre: Sports simulation

Current Price: $9.99 (PS4), $19.99 (Nintendo Switch), $4.99 (PC)

Golf With Your Friends

Another mini-putt game, Golf With Your Friends is challenging, fun, and multiplayer! With 11 courses (18 holes each) and up to 12 players per round, you’ll find that there’s a lot to enjoy about this game. The best part of Golf With Your Friends is the easy-to-master controls and the simplicity of joining and starting servers. This means that you can connect with new or existing friends and start playing in a matter of seconds.

Features:

Play with Classic, Dunk, and Hockey game modes (or create your own!)

Use unique abilities such as different ball shapes, low gravity, and jumping

Customize your ball with floaties, hats, and even trails

Compete on 11 different 18 hole courses with themes including Forest, Haunted, and Candyland

Pick up powerups that let you trap your opponents in honey, freeze yourself in mid air, and more

Quick Stats:

Game Consoles: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: January 29, 2016

Genre: arcade, sports simulation

Current Price: $19.99 (PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox1, PC)

Other Consoles Golf Games

Last but not least, if you don’t have an Xbox or PS4, you’re sure to at least have a computer or a phone. Here are the best golf games on other consoles.

Golf Clash

Arguably one of the most addictive mobile golf games, Golf Clash lets you face off against real opponents in real-time. With simple controls and cartoonish visuals, this game isn’t meant to be a replica of real golf… but I’ll be damned if it isn’t fun! Thousands of players wait to be challenged and if you win, you can move up the ranks and challenge even tougher players. With worldwide golf tournaments every two weeks and live chat functions during a match, Golf Clash will bring out the competitor in you as you compete to become the Golf Clash King!

Features:

Compete via quick-fire 1 on 1 real-time gameplay

Discover new courses added to the game every month

Save and share awesome shots in the replays section

Progress through level after level of tours as you advance through the ranks

Unlock new balls and clubs that give you different abilities like power, accuracy, spin, and curl

Quick Stats:

Game Consoles: Mobile

Release Date: January 18, 2017

Genre: sports

Current Price: Free with paid in-game upgrades (Mobile)

Perfect Golf

Developed by indie-game creator Perfect Parallel, Perfect Golf has some of the most stunning visuals out of all golf games. Only playable on your computer, Perfect Golf aims to be the best golf simulation game in the industry… and delivers. With hyper-realistic gameplay and a truly immersive experience, you’ll forget you’re on a PC altogether. As if that wasn’t enough, Perfect Golf also offers a multiplayer version so you can compete and enjoy the game with your friends.

Features:

Play on 12 different courses, each with their own dedicated driving range and practice facility and all geo-referenced to their corresponding part of the world

Build your own golf course with Course Forge, Perfect Golf’s design software which is included for free in the game

Change your set up with a number of golf clubs and different options

Customize your green speed based on the official golf STIMP metric

Compete with over 20 different game modes including stroke play, match play, and skins

Quick Stats:

Game Consoles: PC

Release Date: May 3, 2016

Genre: sports simulation, realistic

Current Price: $34.99 (PC)

Golf Battle

Similar to Golf Clash, Golf Battle is also a 1v1 mobile golf game. How it differs is that Golf Battle focuses solely on mini-putt. You can challenge players from around the world or compete with your friends and try to putt your way to the top. With super intuitive and easy controls, Golf Battle is the perfect golf game for you to keep in your pocket at all times.

Features:

Play with up to 6 of your friends at the same time

Watch your friends compete in real-time

Play on beautiful courses against golfers around the world with online multiplayer matches

Collect, customize, and upgrade your clubs and balls

Enjoy amazing 3d graphics and unique hole layouts

Quick Stats:

Game Consoles: Mobile

Release Date: October 24, 2018

Genre: sports

Current Price: Free with paid in-game upgrades (Mobile)

Start Playing Some Golf (Video Games)!

From Xbox to PC to Mobile, this post has covered all the best golf games on multiple different consoles. Plus they’re all super affordable. It doesn’t matter if you’re making 5 figures or millions, you’re bound to find something you can enjoy on this list.

So what in the world are you waiting FORE? Start getting these games and enjoying the world of (video game) golf!

This article was produced by Gamer Investments and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Freepik.