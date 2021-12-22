15 Golf Courses Across the U.S. Retirees Will Love

One of the best things about golf is that you can play it at almost any age in life. For example, Tiger Woods famously started playing golf at two years old, while Arnold Palmer played in the Masters at 74 years old. It's just one of the reasons that the sport of golf is so popular amongst retirees.

15 Golf Courses Across the U.S. Hand Picked for Retirees

What better way to spend your retirement than on a fresh field of grass, enjoying the sunlight with friends? So how can you narrow them down with so many golf courses out there? This list highlights retiree-friendly golf courses across the country in snowbird regions, areas with lots of retirees, and golf courses inside of 55+ communities built with older players in mind.

Mission Inn Resort & Club – El Campeón Course, FL

Consistently rated as one of the top golf courses in Florida, the El Campeón Course at Mission Inn Resort & Club is a favorite amongst retirees. Maintained to excellent condition with lightning greens, El Campeón has one of Florida's best (and most fun) layouts.

McCormick Ranch Golf Club, AZ

Hosting hundreds of charitable, corporate, and professional golf groups every year, McCormick Ranch Golf Club is home to two beautiful resort courses in the middle of Scottsdale, Arizona. Their practice area is also nothing to scoff at. With one of the Southwest's largest putting greens, a massive driving range, and a bunkered chipping green that's open every day, retirees will find lots to love about McCormick Ranch.

Prairie Links Golf Club, IA

With watered fairways, large elevated greens, and a spacious feel, Prairie Links offers 18 holes of fun golf to golfers of all skill levels. Here, you'll encounter a British-inspired, links-style course that truly has it all.

Candler Hills Golf Course, FL

The Candler Hills is a fantastic par 72 championship golf course that is satisfying to play regardless of your handicap. With a Palm Springs-style landscape and a variety of trees, having a membership here gives you the ability to play an unforgettable round of golf every day.

Stonewall Orchard Golf Club, IL

Rated as the #3 U.S. best course layout in 2018 (by Golf Advisor), Stonewall Orchard Golf Club really is something special. With more than 65,000 pine and oak trees, acres upon acres of rolling land, and peaceful wildlife roaming the course, retirees will find themselves wondering, “why didn't I get a membership here sooner?”

Balboa Golf Club, AR

Designed by a handful of famous course architects, Balboa has been recognized as one of Arkansas' top ten layouts and is a favorite. With wide fairways and few elevations, Balboa is extremely walking-friendly, making it the perfect golf course for if you want a nice, relaxing experience.

Forest Creek Country Club, NC

Hidden away in the Southern Pines of North Carolina, you'll find a gem of a golf course that you'll want to jot down in your journal: Forest Creek Country Club. Designed by Tom Fazio, Forest Creek Country club offers members two unique golf courses that are sure to test their abilities. With sandy soil, old pine forest, and a sweeping terrain, there is perhaps no finer setting to play golf than Forest Creek Country Club.

Lake Tansi Golf Course, TN

With a park-like design, undulating greens, and super friendly and helpful staff, the Lake Tansi golf course is bound to make you feel at home. In addition, there are five different sets of tees ranging from 4579 yards to 6701 yards that will ensure that you'll enjoy the course thoroughly no matter your playing level.

Okatie Creek Golf Course, SC

In the heart of Sun City Hilton Head, the Okatie Creek golf course offers players terrific views, challenging play, and well-groomed fairways. Okatie Creek is unique and tough yet friendly and enjoyable to play. With such a beautiful design, this course is sure to be a favorite amongst retirees.

Sun City Peach Tree Golf Club, GA

Designed by Gary Stephenson, Sun City Peach Tree Golf Club is a course that was added to the Sun City Peachtree development. It's exclusive to adults 55+, so it's an excellent spot for retirees to hang out. Sun City ranks high in playability with beautiful vistas, large greens, and generous fairways and is truly an enjoyable experience.

Windriver Golf Course, TN

One thing's sure about Windriver: it will challenge you regardless of your skill level. With a 76 course rating and a 136 slope rating (and offering over 7400 yards of pure golf), Windriver offers one of the best golf experiences in Knoxville & East Tennessee.

Heritage Shores Club, DE

Just over 7000 yards long, Heritage Shores Club is a par 72 course that will test every golfer's ability. With acres of undulating fairways, strategically incorporated bunkers, and plenty of water obstacles, you're sure to use every golf club in your bag when you play Heritage Shores. Built with retirees in mind, it's a part of a top 55+ community in Delaware.

Cowan Creek Golf Club, TX

As the newest of three courses in Del Webb's Sun City retirement community, Cowan Creek has something to offer for every player who steps foot on the course. The front nine plays through the community, and the back nine stretches through the hillsides, giving golfers a truly diverse golfing experience.

Wilderness Country Club, FL

Located in the center of Naples, Florida, Wilderness Country Club provides players with an “old Florida feel.” Just minutes away from the beach, this course has the unique effect of making golfers feel as though they've set foot into a tropical paradise. In addition, wilderness Country Club would make any retiree feel at home with a fantastic practice area, beautiful course, and weekly clinics.

