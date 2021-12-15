Golden State Warriors Dive Down Crypto Rabbit Hole in NFT Deal

The Golden State Warriors had a record-shattering evening on Tuesday when Steph Curry crushed the NBA's all-time three-point record in a game against the New York Knicks. Curry has 2,974 career threes, which he accomplished in 789 games of his career. Now the Warriors, which beat the Knicks with a score of 105 to 96, are looking to achieve similar success off the court in a new NFT-fueled partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

As part of the deal, FTX becomes the official crypto platform and NFT marketplace for the team, reportedly doling out about $10 million for the rights to do so. The digital collectibles known as NFTs will begin minting in the new year, with the rights encompassing both logos and likeness, suggesting a Curry NFT could potentially be in the works.

Warriors President and COO Brandon Schneider stated,

“In our conversations with FTX, we quickly realized our joint desire to innovate around cryptocurrency integration and adoption, including the role NFTs play in global fan engagement.”

#DubNation, say hello to @FTX_Official FTX will be the official cryptocurrency platform and NFT marketplace for the Warriors as part of this first-of-its-kind partnership https://t.co/6FLjjU4cjR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 14, 2021

Crypto Rabbit Hole

The Warriors are no strangers to NFTs and have had their eye on the space for months. The team achieved early mover status as the first pro team to launch an NFT collection, which it did in April 2021 comprising Championship rings — one of which sold for nearly $900,000, or 285 ETH — and commemorative ticket stubs.

Curry has also gone down the crypto rabbit hole and recently scooped up one of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs for about $180,000, or 55 ETH, which he proudly displays on his Twitter profile alongside a picture of him and Kobe Bryant. Bored Apes are one of the hottest NFT collections around and are helping to catapult cryptocurrencies like Ethereum more into the mainstream.

FTX and the Warriors are also in a giving mood this holiday season and will be donating a total of 3 bitcoins, one each, via its foundation to the following charities:

Self-eSTEM

Mission Bit

Techbridge Girls.

Sports Bet

NFTs and sports have proven to be a winning combination. For example, Crypto.com is replacing Staples as the brand on the arena where the LA Lakers and Clippers play in a massive naming rights deal, effective Christmas day. The NBA has also arrived on the blockchain and is behind an NFT marketplace of its own called Top Shot. On that platform, the league issues video clip NFTs of highlight moments from a game. In fact, Top Shot has already created a moment with Curry's three-point record.

the MOMENT Steph made history pic.twitter.com/ZT9KxBSHmI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 15, 2021

In addition to the Warriors, FTX will have the rights to e-sports brands and according to the announcement its logo “will be integrated into various elements during Golden Guardians live streams, including League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), Super Smash Bros. Melee and World of Warcraft.”

Featured Image Credit: Chase Center