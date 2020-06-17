We all have opinions.

Sometimes, you’re told to keep yours to yourself. Other times, you can get paid to express them.

If you like to leave online opinions on products, places, and services, then you might want to consider how to get paid to write reviews online.

When you share your opinion in exchange for cash, you can help shoppers as well as business owners. Real feedback and word of mouth help stores and business owners reach more customers.

Customers are often looking for reviews instead of advertisements, so your opinions can help customers find products and services that they’ll use to make buying decisions.

How Much Does Writing Reviews Pay?

Several factors contribute to how much you can earn writing reviews. The most common factors are how difficult the review is to write, how much expertise it takes to complete, and the quality of the review.

Most people start by writing reviews for free to hone their skills, then start receiving products in exchange for their reviews. Famous reviewers on YouTube or blogs might also receive a one-time payment in exchange for their reviews and earn money through affiliate marketing. This can make writing reviews very lucrative. However, there are plenty of sites that allow everyday users of products to receive several dollars in exchange for their honest feedback.

For example, survey sites allow people to contribute their opinions in exchange for several cents or dollars. These surveys tend to take several minutes to complete, and you do not need in-depth product knowledge to complete them. However, if you are an IT professional and have extensive experience working with software, some companies will pay you hundreds of dollars to complete a comprehensive consumer review.

Where to Get Paid to Write Reviews

There are several websites available to start writing reviews. While this list includes several industry authorities, it is by no means comprehensive. If you have specific expertise, you may want to do more research to see if there is a website that helps connect individuals with companies in your industry that need reviews.

You can get started writing reviews today. Here are a few of our favorite websites to get you started.

10 Easy Ways to Get Paid to Write Reviews

1. Swagbucks

While Swagbucks is most famous for being a survey website, there are several ways you can earn cash on this platform. To make money for writing reviews, you can sign up to test products.

You will earn points (Swagbucks) by signing up for promotions and leaving reviews after you test the products. These are typically one-time offers, and you can make several dollars for signing up for and reviewing the offer.

Join Swagbucks

2. SurveyJunkie

SurveyJunkie is another survey website that will pay you to share your opinion. You can share your opinion on products and brands that you love. When you sign up for SurveyJunkie, you will be asked to fill out a profile that includes your interests and other personal information.

You will then be matched with surveys that match your habits and interests. You will typically earn $0.25 to $3 per survey and can cash out once your balance has reached $10 via PayPal or gift card.

Join Survey Junkie

3. InboxDollars

InboxDollars is another survey website that also allows users to make money by writing reviews. In exchange for free samples of products, users write reviews about those products.

You can also provide feedback on TV commercials that have yet to air. In addition to getting cash in exchange for your feedback, InboxDollars users receive automatic entries into weekly sweepstakes for the chance to win large sums of money.

If you are looking to get into writing larger reviews for cash, starting with a website like InboxDollars can help you to build a portfolio of example reviews.

Join InboxDollars

4. Vindale Research

Vindale Research offers paid survey opportunities as well as other ways to earn money by sharing your opinion. Users can watch short videos and advertisements, then write a few sentences recording their experience. This information goes on to help advertisers better target their market.

Vindale Research users can also use this website to earn money by reading promotional emails and referring friends.

Join Vindale Research

5. Amazon Vine

If you’re a frequent Amazon shopper, you might get invited to join Amazon Vine. Amazon invites frequent, trusted reviewers to write reviews for new items. The goal of Amazon Vine is to create hype and trust around a project to help them make better purchasing decisions.

Users who are selected for this program will receive free products in return for their reviews. It is an invite-only program, so make a habit of writing quality reviews of each product you purchase to increase your chances of receiving an invite.

6. Capterra

If you have extensive software knowledge, this site will pay you cash in exchange for your reviews.

It is important to note that anyone can submit reviews to Capterra, but only published reviews make it into their paid program. When your review is published, you will receive a gift card as payment for your time and writing.

7. Software Judge

Another option for IT experts is Software Judge. This website focuses on software reviews and is best for advanced technology users. The site features a full list of programs that they need reviews on, and users can select which software they have expertise in to review.

The software is available to review ranges in purpose and includes tax preparation software, security programs, and more. Once you have submitted a review, the website’s editors will review your writing to determine if it will be a highlighted review. You can earn anywhere from $1 to $50 per review.

8. Kirkus Reviews

Are you an avid reader? If so, you can write book reviews in exchange for cash. This website started as a magazine in 1933 and has been collecting book reviews ever since.

They are looking for reviews in English or Spanish, and anyone can apply to review books on their website. Reviews are generally expected to be around 350 words, and writers must submit their reviews within two weeks of receiving an assignment.

9. Review Stream

When you sign up for Review Stream, you can select a category and request to review specific products.

Once you are approved to write a review, you can complete the review and submit it.

Typically, reviews are 100 words and can earn you $2. You must have at least $50 to cash out on this site.

User Testing

If you’re a fan of user experience and well-designed websites, then User Testing might be the best option for you. In exchange for testing different website prototypes for up to 20 minutes at a time then writing detailed reviews, you can earn up to $10 per review.

You must apply and be accepted to the site as well as pass a test before writing your first reviews. You must also be able to record your reviews.

10. Start a Review-Based Blog

If you want to start a blog, you might not make a ton of money right away. However, it is a sustainable method to earn consistent income over time. By starting a blog and growing your audience, you can create multiple ways to earn cash.

First, you can receive free products in exchange for your trusted reviews. Additionally, you can use affiliate links to earn passive income.

Furthermore, if your blog gets enough traffic, you can also make money from advertisements. If you create a niche and can drive traffic to your blog, you can start earning a couple of hundred dollars per month within your first few months of blogging and continue to grow it from there.

Writing Quality Reviews

It is important to note that you should always work to write quality, honest reviews. This will help you to get more review writing gigs in the future. If you plan to write high-paying reviews, you should always have integrity and keep in mind that you are not only helping a company to attract more customers but also helping customers make well-informed buying decisions.

You might not be able to start writing high-paying reviews right away. You may need to start writing smaller reviews and work your way up to being an authoritative voice in your industry. If you are serious about making money in exchange for your opinion, you will likely have to start small and create quality, honest reviews. Then, companies will seek you out for your quality of work.

The Bottom Line

There are several ways to earn money or free products in exchange for your opinions. You can choose to review products in exchange for free items or experiences or earn several cents or dollars in exchange for surveys or short reviews. If you’d like to make a lifestyle of writing reviews, you could start a reviews-based blog. When you have a niche and an audience, you can become an authority in your field, and your reviews will be well-regarded.

If you’re interested in other ways to earn money from home, there are several ways that you can use your phone or other resources to start making money today.