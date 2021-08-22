22 Best Places To Get Cheap Clothes (Online & In-Store Examples)

Are you looking for the best places to get cheap clothes? We got you. Whether you’re looking to shop in-store or online, here are the best places to get cheap clothes.

Buying new clothes is expensive, whether you’re buying clothes for yourself or an entire family.

Buying clothes is something many enjoy, but it’s something that’s supposed to stay within the budget, which can be a challenge in and of itself.

I am a big proponent of buying your items second-hand, whether it's your clothing, shoes, furniture, or a more significant purchase like a car.

However, sometimes you are longing for something new. One way to save money while buying new items is to purchase cheap clothes online.

There is no shortage of places to buy cheap clothes. Plus, if you shop during sales, you may be able to buy your clothes at an even lower price point.

Here are the best places to get cheap clothes, whether you’re shopping online or in-store.

22 Best Places To Get Cheap Clothes

We have compiled the ultimate list of budget-friendly stores that sell cheap clothes that will enable you to feel confident in whatever you want to be wearing. You don’t need a money-making machine to shop at these stores.

1. Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack might be the place if you are more interested in looking for a classier and more sophisticated wardrobe.

Nordstrom Rack has been a fan favorite for a long time, with their products priced at less than $50 with top-notch quality.

Along with clothes for all sizes, they also carry footwear, bags, jewelry, accessories, lingerie, swimwear, home decor items, and gifts for your loved ones. You would be able to get your designer dress at a much more affordable price tag when you shop at Nordstrom Rack.

2. H&M

Hennes & Mauritz is the place to be if you look for the freshest, trendiest styles in the season at a very reasonable price. H&M has everything you can ever hope to find in a fashion store.

They have an entire line of H&M basics and offer the latest trends and fun items for you to try on. Every year, H&M collaborates with a unique brand or person, for example, Beyoncé or Lee. It makes their collection even more remarkable.

Although the quality of the fabric can be a little inconsistent, use common sense when shopping at H&M, and you will find the perfect outfit you’re looking for.

If you’re looking for ideas for a girls' day out, shopping and stopping by H&M should probably be on your list.

3. Kohl’s

Kohl’s provides you with an extensive selection of trendy yet cheap clothes. But that’s not all; Kohl’s can be your one-stop shop when you’re looking to change your wardrobe completely. They offer accessories, footwear, outerwear, swimwear, and beauty products.

Kohl’s has sizes that fit everyone, from plus-size to absolutely petite, meaning everyone would find something to wear at Kohls.

4. Francesca’s

Francesca’s offers a wide selection of cutesy boutique-style clothes at very affordable prices and has plenty of sales all year round. And the quality they provide for their products would put some high-end clothing stores to shame.

If you’re looking to go with the trends in a more subtle way, Francesca‘s might be what you’re looking for!

5. ModCloth

Suppose you are looking for an affordable indie retro look, head over to ModCloth. It is one of the best stores for retro clothing.

Although most of their clothing options are reasonably priced, they also have higher-end outfits when you feel like you deserve a treat. Also, they have great plus-size options for you to choose from, as well as tall and petite sizes.

6. Express

With the pandemic subsiding, you must be looking to restock your wardrobe with some cheap affordable workwear. In that case, head over to the nearest Express store and equip yourself to get back to work in full swing.

Express is a great place to stop for an outfit to wear to your job interview if you're still looking for a job. If you need some ideas on where to apply, check out these companies with the best benefit.

With discounts up to 50% going on frequently, you would be able to get high-quality workwear at the most affordable prices on the market. While it’s a bit pricier than the average items at your local H&M, but their quality reflects that.

7. J. Crew Factory

If you want to wear something trendy like J. Crew but can’t afford their prices, try shopping at J. Crew Factory. Not many people are aware of J. Crew Factory, a much more affordable subsidiary of J. Crew.

And the best part about it? They sell the same clothes that you can find on J. Crew. They are just from last season. That means that if you’re willing to wait a little longer, you’ll be able to get high-quality clothes at an incredible discount.

8. Topshop

Want to be the next It-girl on a budget? Don’t worry; Topshop got you covered!

With various styles to go for, ranging from gorgeously feminine to tomboy sporty, TopShop offers more than enough to choose from. However, the quality of their products can vary widely, so pay attention to that when you buy.

TopShop is not necessarily one of the cheapest stores on this list, but they have everything you want. From basics to trends to high-quality clothing.

If you plan to shop at Topshop or see an item you like, make sure you get it sooner rather than later. Their collections tend to sell out rather quickly, as they’re a trendy brand that is very popular.

9. Zara

Although not the highest quality products on this list, Zara certainly makes up for that with its style and prices.

Zara has pieces that are a little over the top in every collection, precisely what defines the brand. Besides those, they carry a steady amount of stylish and more sophisticated items.

If you want to stand out amongst a crowd in the most fun and beautiful way possible, make your way to the nearest Zara.

10. Lulus

Lulus is a Californian vintage store that is known for its affordable prices and boho-chic designs. Shopping at Lulu's is an excellent way of stylizing your wardrobe without spending your entire budget.

Lulus has something for everyone. From your everyday casual wear to evening gowns and dresses, you would be able to find your dream wardrobe at Lulu’s. They also sell bags, shoes, jewelry, and swimwear.

Where Can I Buy Cheap Clothes Online?

Not a massive fan of going out, leaving the comfort of your home, to buy a few pieces of clothes? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. We will continue our list with online stores where you can find cheap fashionable clothes.

11. eBay

eBay is a marketplace where you can find everything at very affordable prices, sold mainly by individuals. Be it jeans, shirts, jackets, coats, or lingerie; you can find everything there. They also carry anything in between. You can buy it off eBay from furniture to equipment, electronics to sports goods if you can think of it.

With eBay, the most important thing is that you trust the seller whom you’re buying from. I’ve had experience buying a branded item that turned out to be fake when I got it. That’s why it’s essential to read reviews, go with your gut instinct, and read the advertisement closely.

If you know how to get around on eBay, it’s a fun shop with limitless possibilities.

12. Etsy

Etsy is quite an obvious choice, as you might already know that it doesn’t get more affordable than Etsy.

Every day people like you and me are testing the limits of their creativity, putting on the most beautiful clothing items online for people looking for a budget wardrobe. Etsy is like a heaven for budget shoppers.

The fun thing about Etsy is that you can find unique designs that aren’t sold anywhere else. That makes Etsy a website worth checking out.

13. ASOS

With products from around the globe, ASOS offers some of the best deals and discounts on products you would not be able to find anywhere else. They are a one-stop-shop for basic items like jeans, but also more formal items.

ASOS has products that vary heavily in pricing. Their products are of fantastic quality and have unique designs, all well within your budget.

However, ASOS charges a small shipping flat fee if your order has a value of less than $50. ASOS also doesn’t have sales often, so if you see one, make sure to take advantage of it!

If you want to buy one of their more expensive products, you’ll find out why money is important. You can easily spend hundreds of dollars on a single item, so beware of that when you’re visiting ASOS.

14. Boohoo

With high-quality clothes starting from as little as $2, Boohoo is the UK-based company you need to look out for. Boohoo updates its catalog every day, making it the perfect place for you if you like to keep up with the latest fashion.

Boohoo is also known for holding flash sales with almost 50% off of all products. So if you are patient enough for one of those discount offers to pop up, you might be able to get a lot of value out of your money.

Although they charge a flat shipping fee of $9.99, that sounds very reasonable, seeing how you get your products shipped from the UK.

15. Bershka

Owned by the same group of companies that own Zara, you can rest assured that they have the best fashion products that you can find on the internet.

Bershka provides you with items of clothing that look much more expensive than they are, which is always good. Although the prices at Bershka start at almost $18 plus a flat shipping rate of $5.95, we assure you that with Bershka, it will be money well spent.

16. Cotton On

What if you want something comfortable, like a pair of denim jeans or cute, comfy tops. Cotton On is an Australian platform that aims to provide you with comfort at a low price.

With dresses starting at $7 and a flat shipping fee of $6, Cotton On can be your next favorite apparel store if you give it a shot. Their unique selling point is that they specialize in basics that are fun to wear and match the clothes you already own.

17. One Loved Babe

Ran by an amazing lady with a great fashion sense, One Loved Babe is a boutique-style online fashion eCommerce business. It has one of the most significant, most affordable collections of feminine outfits on the market.

A little more expensive than most brands on this list, the products at One Loved Babe start at $26. You can make up for the difference through their year-round discount offers and completely free shipping.

18. Missguided

Keep up with the trends of the fashion industry with the UK-based chic clothing line Missguided. It is a paradise for any woman that wants to give themselves a boho-chic makeover on a tight budget.

While it’s located in the UK, Missguided ships products to the USA with a flat shipping rate of $5, the best part is that students get 15% off on every item listed online.

19. Adore Me

Adore Me is a subscription-based service that promises to provide you with the most comfortable and the prettiest lingerie on the market at the most affordable prices. For products ranging from petite to plus size, you can get your first set today for no more than $24.95.

That’s is highly affordable. And Adore Me charges you no shipping on orders regardless of the amount ordered.

20. Saved By The Dress

Forgot about an important event, and now you don’t have the time or the finances to get a dress ready? Don’t worry. Saved By The Dress saves the day.

This Miami-based online boutique provides you with some of the prettiest dresses at the most affordable prices. On top of that, they deliver the dress on the same day the order is placed.

Although the dresses start at $22.99, with a flat shipping fee of $7.95, we believe that the amount of utility they provide is well worth the cost.

21. Dress Up

Sometimes all you want to do is find comfort in your everyday wear. And dress-up is where they provide you with the most comfortable casual wear on the market.

At Dress Up, you can shop for items you won’t wear daily that still stand out. They have new arrivals every couple of weeks, keeping their prices low. Plus, they have frequent sales, meaning you can get your fashion for less.

22. Old Navy

If you have been looking for clothes that fit all trends, sizes, and body types, then Old Navy is where you need to be. Old Navy could become your go-to store with high-quality clothes sold at low prices if you need something fresh in your wardrobe.

Old Navy has changed a lot over the years, and they are now keeping up with the trends. They have clothing in all sizes, which makes it easy to shop at their stores.

The thing that stands out regarding Old Navy is that they have very frequent sales. Every time you’ll go to their website, there’s something on sale. If you get something that you don’t end up liking, it’s possible to return items at your local store. That makes things a lot more convenient.

All in All – Get Cheap Clothes

When you’re shopping for clothes on a budget, there are plenty of stores to give you what you want. Depending on what you’re looking for, you can check out stores or online websites to shop. Nowadays, most places will have an online shop as well, which makes things very convenient.

Have fun shopping while sticking to your budget!