Best 17 Gemstone Dice Sets (D&D and RPG Dice)

One of the best parts of playing tabletop games is how unique they can be to each game. Even better? How much you can personalize your character.

Tabletop games have gained popularity in recent years and now have a massive following. Due to that popularity, collecting dice have also had a growing level of interest. There are now all different kinds of dice ranging from resin to aluminum and everything in between.

One of the most sought after, and intriguing types, are Gemstone Dice. Gemstone dice are made of all different forms of gems and stones to produce intriguing combination to add to your gameplay.

Here are our top 27 Gemstone dice sets!

This set might remind you of something you would find in King Triton's underwater castle. These dice provide beautiful natural tones of purples, greens, and blues.

They are topped off with a complimentary gold font that really pops against the stone. Next time you travel under the sea, take a look at this stunning set.

If you are a fan of royal purple tones, then this set is worthy of a second glance. The Amethyst stone has lovely deep and different hues of purple mixes with more clear tones of crystal.

Like many of the others, it is adorned with the carved gold numbering, which truly stands out against the royal purple tones.

Dark blue skies filled with stars is what this next set might remind you of at first glance. Upon a closer look, you can see all of the intricate details within the Lapis stone.

The stone is predominately a deep royal blue that contains many specs of greys, browns, and even some bits of gold. The golden numbers compliment the coloring within the stones as they blend well into its detailing.

Fun Facts about the Lapis Stone: The Lapis is a stone of protection that may be worn to guard against psychic attacks, Lapis quickly releases stress, bringing deep peace. It brings harmony and deep inner self-knowledge. Encourages self-awareness, allows self-expression, and reveals inner truth, providing qualities of honesty, compassion, and morality to the personality. Stimulates objectivity, clarity, and encourages creativity. Lapis assists to confront and speak one's truth and inspires confidence. It bonds relationships, aiding in the expression of feelings and emotions.

If you enjoy the look of Roman antique white marble, then the White Howlite stone will be much to your liking! This stone is all white with lines of black ‘cracks' running throughout the pieces. It is accentuated with the gold engraved numbers. I could imagine the Roman statues would have loved to play DnD with this set if they were able to move!

Fun Facts about the White Howlite Stone: White howlite was named after the 19th-century mineralogist Henry How who first discovered it in Nova Scotia. It is known as the “stone of awareness”. It will give you all the support that you need to attract wealth, luck, abundance, and prosperity. It will provide you with the gift of wisdom and enlightenment and help you connect to higher realms and remove the veils that are blocking the truths in your life.

The Malachite stone dice look s if they were carved out of the walls of the Emerald City in the Wizard of Oz. This stone contains different layers of emerald greens and is layered like sand. The coloring is all different shades and is quite the conversation piece.

This set also contains the carved gold numbering. It Is a perfect combination of color!

Fun Facts about the Malachite Stone: Malachite is a protection stone, absorbing negative energies and pollutants from the atmosphere and the body. Malachite is toxic and should be used only in its polished form. (Don't worry, our dice are safe! But maybe toss your malachite dice for good luck in hopes of dealing some serious damage on your opponent!)

As a stone of transformation, Malachite encourages change and emotional risk-taking. It shows what is blocking your spiritual growth, draws out deep feelings and psychosomatic causes, then allows you to break unwanted ties and outworn patterns.

The Opalite stone is has a gorgeous, almost rainbow-like coating that makes your dice shine. These are perfect for your inner fairy!

The dice themselves are a creamy pearl color with the opalescent shine. If you have ever seen the inside of certain shells, that is a similar shine. The golden numbers add to the overall magical feeling of this beautifully light pair of dice.

Fun Facts about the Opalite Stone: Also known as Purple Opal, Opalized Fluorite, Ice Cream Opal and Tiffany Stone, is a soft and subtle yet dynamic iridescent human-made glass resin composed primarily of the mineral dolomite fused with metal to produce an opalescent appearance.

Opalite is a stone of personal power, known to increase self-esteem and improve one's sense of self-worth. Known as a merchant stone useful for success in business, opalite helps manifest material affluence and monetary wealth. Improved communication and interpersonal interaction is another set of business skills associated with opalite.

The name of this next one speaks for itself. The coloring of this Stone Dice is absolutely pristine.

This set dons a deep but bright stone turquoise color that truly stands out. The black numbers ingrained in the dice really pop against the vibrant blue tone.

This set is simply an amazing statement piece that would stand out regardless of the DnD character that you create in your campaign!

Fun Facts about Blue Turquoise Stone: Turquoise is perhaps the oldest stone in man's history, the talisman of kings, shamans, and warriors. As a crystal for travel, turquoise protects you and your possessions against theft, loss or attack, helps prevent accidents, especially falls, and even guards your pet!

Turquoise is a strengthening stone, good for exhaustion, depression, or panic attacks. Turquoise is the most efficient healer, providing solace for the spirit and well-being of the body.

Mysterious, dark, and sleek. The Red Tiger Eye Stone Dice set will definitely grab the player's attention. Was it built in the fires of Mordor? We will never know.

The stone itself is darkened with red hues and adorned with engraved gold numbering. They are finished off with a very polished look.

This is one of those sets you will have to see for yourself to appreciate truly.

Fun Facts about Red Tiger Eye Stone: Red Tiger's Eye is also known as “Dragon's Eye”.

It is a very stimulating stone that will give you inspiration and motivation in all aspects of your life. It's a profoundly calming stone that will keep you relaxed and centered even if you lead a very busy or chaotic life.

It is also called the survival stone! Red-Tigers-Eye will protect your integrity, promote self-care, and self-love. You will do what's best for you, and you will be the champion of your self!

Maybe you decided to play a tabletop game with a softer, more ethereal character? Perhaps you just love pink tones? Regardless of why you enjoy those pink shades, this set is a perfect one to check out

Donning a light ballet pink color tone with gold engraved lettering, this set is beautiful both on and off the shelf!

Fun Facts about Rose Quartz Stone: Rose quartz is known as the stone of universal love. Restoring trust and harmony in relationships and encouraging unconditional love, rose quartz purifies and opens the heart at all levels to promote love, self-love, friendship, deep inner healing, and feelings of peace.

Rose Quartz is a calming and reassuring crystal, excellent for use in trauma or crisis, including the emotional upheaval of mid-life crisis. It strengthens empathy, sensitivity, and aids in the acceptance of the necessary change. It is also an excellent stone for comforting grief.

The inner elven warrior in you would love to get their hands on this next set.

The Ruby Ziosite Stone dice has a beautiful crystalized mix of greens and golds with different pigmentation mixed without. The numbers are engraved with bright gold.

This stone truly looks as if they were carved out of the elven lands of Lord of the Rings.

Fun Facts about Ruby Ziosite Stone: Ruby Ziosite is believed to increase in inner and outer development, the awakening of the true self, joyful engagement with life, healing, increase in the life force.

The ruby offers the energy of happiness, appreciation, abundance, vitality, and growth. At the same time, the zoisite helps to alleviate grief, anger, despair, and defeat, and it is a powerful stone for deep healing by activating the body's defenses and healing mechanisms.

This next stone truly needs no introduction. The green turquoise stone has been seen in many things, including different kinds of jewelry. Now you can contain this wonderful stone while rolling the dice at your next tabletop game!

The stone is a beautiful light shade of turquoise with engraved numbers that give off a coppery gold tone. Thee could easily e displayed on your mantle as well as used in gameplay.

Fun Facts about Green Turquoise stone: For thousands of years, turquoise has spanned all cultures, prized as a symbol of wisdom, nobility, and the power of immortality. Among the Ancient Egyptians, Persians and Chinese, Aztecs and Incas of South America, and Native North Americans, Turquoise was sacred in its adornment and for power, luck, and protection.

Turquoise is a stone for self-forgiveness, self-acceptance, and the release of useless regrets. It encourages us to honor ourselves as a creation and a tool of the Divine. Turquoise is the most efficient healer, providing solace for the spirit and well-being of the body. It benefits the overall mood and emotion by balancing and inducing a sense of serenity and peace. Holding or wearing Turquoise helps restore depleted vitality and lifts sagging spirits.

If it were possible to cut a set of dice from a clear night sky, this next set would be a perfect example.

The blue sandstone is an intense and dark blue adorned with small white specks. Perfectly resembling that of a clear starry night sky. The dice are adorned with engraved golden numbers.

Fun Facts about Blue Sandstone: Blue Goldstone is a human-made stone. Its sparkle comes from flecks of copper. The sparkles of Blue Goldstone are reminiscent of stars in the night sky. Use Blue Goldstone to make a wish! It is said to be the stone of confidence and ambition, encouraging motivation and drive.

Yet another set that would be both stunning for play and for display. The Peace Jade Stone Set reminds me of Ancient Greece.

If you like to dabble in Greek Mythology, or just love the look of marble, this set will be right up your alley. Multiple tones of grey and white marble are adorned with golden numbering.

Zeus himself would approve both simplistic and eye-catching this set.

Fun Facts about Peace Jade Stone: Peace Jade is not actually a jade, but is a mixture of white quartz, green serpentine, and lavender stitchtite. It gets its name from the belief that it encourages tranquility and peace.

It is a powerful stone that is believed to bring peace amongst other properties of tranquility, protection, and serenity.

Both sleek and straightforward, the Crystal Quartz stone is an excellent addition to your dice collection!

This stone is a simplistic clear crystal. There are details in the stone which make each set unique. As is with many of the other sets, this lovely crystal is engraved with golden numbering. They are a subtle and complementary addition to the dice.

Fun Facts about Crystal Quartz: Quartz crystals are known as “master healing crystals,” crystals that can be used to heal any condition that they are needed for. They are extremely soothing, cleansing stones, that can have positive benefits towards psychic and physical conditions alike.

If you choose to use your quartz crystals to heal your psychic body and aura, then you will quickly find yourself feeling more optimistic, more energetic, and more interested in the world around you.

One could certainly imagine a handful of villains sitting around a table playing with this set.

Black Obsidian stone is a striking polished black with contrasting gold engraved numbering. What is even more interesting than the look of the stone is the history behind it!

Fun Facts about Obsidian Stone: Black Obsidian is opaque volcanic glass, whereas the translucent variety is called Apache Tears. Black Obsidian is sometimes known as the “wizard stone” because it has been used in magical practices since ancient times.

It is a protective stone, often worn to guard against negativity, demanding people, hostile entities, and geopathic stress. Obsidian protects the wearer from hostility, negativity, psychic ‘vampires,' and spiritual entities that do not belong.

These dice truly have a unique look. Resembling that of a globe, the Phoenix Lapis Lazuli stone adorns bright green and blue coloring. The colors blend together in such a way that the green resembles continents amongst an ocean.

This Phoenix Lapis is a human-made stone mixed with turquoise and lapis lazuli. That is what gives it such a unique look along with the golden engraved lettering.

Fun Facts about Phoenix Lapis Lazuli Stone: Encourages self-awareness, allows self-expression, and reveals inner truth. Provides qualities of honesty, compassion, and morality to the personality. Stimulates objectivity, clarity, and encourages creativity. It assists to confront and speak one's truth and inspires confidence.

If the name of this stone reminds you of the 101 Dalmatians movie, this is because it should. This stone gets its name for an obvious reason. It has the coloring of a dalmatian.

The stone itself is a cream mix with very small specs of brown. Then the entire stone is adorned with black spots. The engraved numbering is bright gold.

This set is very clearly a unique conversation piece, especially if you love the look of Dalmatians!

Fun Facts about Dalmatine Stone: Dalmatian Stone encourages fidelity and emotional harmony, strengthening family bonds and long-term friendships. It encourages team effort and cooperation at work. If life has become burdensome and all sense of joy seems to be lost, wearing, or carrying a Dalmatian Stone can reawaken a sense of fun and humor.

It has a fortifying, restorative, and emotionally harmonizing effect, counteracting disillusion, cynicism, and skepticism. Its Tourmaline inclusions quickly dissipate negative energy and outworn patterns, moving you forward in life.

Gemstone Dice Wrap Up

These 17 sets are our favorites, but there are plenty of other options regarding gemstone dice!

Even better? They give you the choice of different fonts to have engraved into your new dice set. You have the options of the regular, Nordic, or barbaric font. That even further customizes your own fantastic set.

You can also display them in your home in between those D&D sessions! The stones are a stand-alone piece of unique geeky art!

Some people even choose stones based upon the properties they are said to possess and the meanings behind them. We touched on this briefly in our article fun facts, but feel free to do some stone research before picking your perfect set!

Who knows, the stones might even give you extra luck to roll those Crit 20's!