Geeky hobbies for women and men are all around. Do you keep telling yourself, “I need a hobby?”

If you’ve been meaning to try out some new hobbies like coding, assembling a robot, or making your own jewelry, but you haven’t been able to get started, you’re not alone. Whether you’re finding a good hobby for the first time, just hoping to pick up some interesting hobbies during quarantine or looking for a long-term one, you landed on the right blog post.

The best hobbies allow you to tap into your geeky side without breaking the bank. I compiled a list of hobbies to help turn your “someday” ideas into things to do now that are very affordable.

I tried to find ideas for all ages. I think they’ll make great hobbies for women and men in their 20’s and up.

Best Hobbies for Women and Men to Add to The Bucket List

1 Put together Legos for adults

The Washington Post explains how the little colorful bricks that snap together have become popular with both men and women. It’s picking up steam as a mindful, calming hobby for stressed-out grown-ups.

The bonus is it can provide a concrete way to capture your imagination and allow yourself to reflect on a childhood pastime. No matter if you played with Legos as a child or not, you can surely benefit by adopting this as a cool hobby today.

2 Home roast coffee

I often see people waiting in long lines at popular coffee shop drive-throughs in the morning; I wonder if it would be quicker or take the same amount of time to make the coffee at home. If flavor and freshness are important to you, Coffee-Channel.com states,” Coffee is most flavorful for a week after roasting, so roasting at home means you’ll enjoy your coffee at it’s best.”

If you want to geek out when it comes to your cup of joe, this can be a low-cost hobby that keeps you caffeinated for less.

3 Home brew beer

Making your own beer at home is all the rage. It can save you money and allow you to experience the fun of making something yourself. Not to mention, it sounds nerdy and super fun at the same time.

Start with a simple kit and see how it goes. It might end up being one of the best hobbies to try ever. Even if you decide not to stick with it, you can at least brag a little on social media and take some Instagram-worthy photos.

4 Play board games at home or virtually

Set up a board game night with friends and family. Decide if you’d like to play once a week or once a month. This low-cost hobby is a fun way to connect with others.

See if you have anything tucked away in the garage that you can pull out. Have each person bring a different game each time or stick with the same one for a while.

Maybe it’s Yahtzee one time and Monopoly the next. At the minimum, you’ll have a social outlet to look forward to regularly. Just be sure to wipe things down and use sanitizer to stay germ-free. You can even try to play games like Pictionary virtually.

5 Take up photography hobbies

Think about sharpening your photography skills. Maybe you can learn to take better photos of your family, master food photography, or get into taking pictures of different landscapes. There are so many different photography hobbies to choose from.

If you’re wondering,” Is photography an expensive hobby?” It all depends on how much you want to invest.

You can readily use your phone and learn how to take better photos by looking up video tutorials on composition, lighting, etc. to get started. If you want to get more serious down the road, you can buy a camera and get other equipment. It all depends on how much you want to spend.

6 Discover thrifting as a new hobby

Thrift shopping was a thing even before Macklemore sang about it. As the lyrics go, “I’m gonna pop some tags, only got 20 dollars in my pocket.” But, what does it mean to go thrifting? And, is thrifting really a hobby? Ordinarily, to go thrifting, people would scout consignment shops or flea markets to find hidden gems at a reduced price such as clothes, handbags, furniture, antiques, and more.

Though the experience can feel like you’re looking for a needle in a haystack, it’s the thrill of the hunt that makes it special. And, scoring a popular name brand at a deep discount makes it a worthwhile hobby.

Today, there are many places to shop online for second-hand goods. Check out websites like eBay, Thredup, and TheRealReal.com to possibly score name brand items for less. And yes, it’s most certainly a hobby.

7 Add archery to your hobbies list

Like many hobbies that require concentrated focus, archery can be an enjoyable, mindful activity. Does archery count as exercise? Yes, it does. According to WorldArchery.com,

“Archery is a fitness activity that benefits areas from muscle development to mental health. The sport of archery requires precision, control, focus, physical ability, and determination.”

8 Language Learning is one of the best hobbies

If you’re Spanish is rusty or you've always wanted to master French, why not start now? Taking up a foreign language as a hobby can stimulate you mentally, make you a more interesting person, and it’s one of the best hobbies to put on a resume. Pick a language and start practicing today

9 Think Moolah

Depending on your goals, hobbies can remain hobbies to enrich your life and give you a break from work or possibly profit from them. Whether you enjoy baking, writing, or exercising, consider turning your hobby into a side hustle.

10 Travel locally

I’m not fond of the term “staycation.” It sounds second rate. When you think about it, someone pays good money to visit your area, and they call it a vacation. Have a vacation mode mindset and discover new things to do around town.

Visit restaurants in a town over or make an everyday bucket list of places to visit locally. Go somewhere new each weekend or once a month. The fun doesn’t only have to happen on a faraway vacation. It can be in your backyard.

Conclusion

There are many other hobbies to pick up; you have to find what’s right for you. Try out the ideas mentioned, and maybe you’ll discover some of the best new hobbies ever and wonder why you didn’t start sooner.