The 7 Best Garage Sale Finder Apps

Garage sale finder apps are tools that you can use to find garage sales in your local area.

Any good bargain shopper knows that garage sales are one of the best places to buy things for a huge discount. You may even be looking for sales so you can buy things to resell on websites like eBay as I do.

Whatever your reason for shopping at garage sales, using apps and websites can help you locate sales before leaving your house. Think about all the time you could save by knowing exactly where to go!

It takes some time to look up sales using these tools, but if you’re strategic and plan out your route based on sale locations, you will end up saving a lot of time in the long run.

So what are the best apps and websites to use to find garage sales? Let’s take a look.

1 – Yard Sale Treasure Map

Yard Sale Treasure Map (available on IOS and Android) is my number one pick for finding garage sales. The app connects to Craigslist and pulls all of the sales within a 20-mile radius into a maps format that you can navigate to see exactly where sales are going to be.

The free version of the app allows you to see sales on the day you are using the app and Saturdays. For a small annual fee, you can upgrade to the paid version and see sales on any day. The paid version also allows you to search a 30-mile radius and by address or zip code.

To use the app, find a sale you’re interested in and click on it. This will bring up the sale information from the craigslist posting. If you want to go to the sale, click on the start button to add it to your route.

When you’ve added all the sales to your route, click on the list view in the top right corner of the app. Click the three-dot menu and select “optimize” to optimize your route to the fastest roundtrip route. You can then plan your trip using a GPS app on your phone.

2 – Facebook Marketplace

I bet Mark Zuckerberg didn’t think Facebook would eventually become one of the best places to find garage sales when he started the company, but it has done just that.

Facebook Marketplace is probably the most used service now for people to sell things in their local area. With the feature of being able to message sellers directly, it’s a little easier to communicate on than Craigslist.

To use Facebook Marketplace to find garage sales, all you have to do is either search “garage sale” or click on the garage sale category in the search filter. You can set the search filter anywhere on the map and make the radius as little as 1 mile or as much as 100 miles. You can also sort the listings to show the nearest sales first and the newest listed which is pretty handy.

When it comes to planning out your navigation to each sale, there will be more work involved using Facebook Marketplace. Unless the person hosting the sale has put the exact address in the listing, you may have to ask them for it.

You will have to make a list of sales to go to on your own if you use Facebook to find sales, but so many people use the app to advertise so that’s why this is my second pick.

3 – Garage Sale Map – gsalr.com

Garage Sale Map is another garage sale finder app available on IOS and Android and is very similar to Yard Sale Treasure Map. The app pulls sales from Craigslist, but users can also add a sale to the app directly. There’s a paid and free version of the app and the only real difference is that one has advertisements and the other doesn’t.

The search filter allows you to search by city, zip code, and keyword so I like this feature better than Yard Sale Treasure Map because you have access to it with the free version. You can also see sales for any day which is a nice feature.

The app shows the sales on the map as well as in list form for quick scrolling. You can favorite the sales you like to make a list, but this app doesn’t have a route option.

You can also sign up for the newsletter and be notified when new sales are listed.

4 – Craigslist

While the apps mentioned above pull garage sale listings from Craigslist, you may still want to do some searching on the website in case any didn’t make it to a search app for some reason. There’s also the benefit of not having to work around any search limitations in the other apps such as what days you can see listings for.

Craigslist is an OG when it comes to websites! It has been around since 1995 and although it has had some negative publicity in recent years, it’s still a good resource for finding deals and garage sales. I found someone giving away a bunch of floor tile on Craigslist a while ago and was able to turn around and sell it for $200.

To find yard sales using Craigslist, all you have to do is go to the website and click on “garage sales” in the for sale categories. You can filter the results by dates and locations as well as only showing listings with pictures if you want.

5 – Yard Sale Search

Yard Sale Search is a garage sale finder website that allows you to search by your city or zipcode. This website only shows sales that have been posted directly to the website, so it may not have many listings depending on your area.

It only takes a few seconds to search this website, so I think it’s worth it to include in your garage sale research toolbox. If you do search for sales on this site and find a listing, it will show information such as the location, date and details.

You can add sales to your list and when you are done searching, scroll to the top of the page and click “my list” to see all the sales you saved.

6 – Garage Sales Tracker

Garage Sales Tracker is very similar to Yard Sale Search and I still use the site because it only shows local yard sales that users have listed directly. The search tool allows you to search by zip code or city with a 2-50 mile radius. You can also scroll down on the home page and click on one of the popular cities listed.

The sale hosts can include details like date, location and information about the sale in the listings. This website is used as widely as the previously mentioned apps and websites, but you may still find it valuable for finding garage sales.

7 – EstateSales.net

Although this EstateSales.net is a tool for finding estate sales, I still wanted to include it in this list. This is probably the most well developt sale finder out there and I have found lots of good sales using this tool. There’s an app available for IOS and Android.

Most of the time, estate sales are run by companies and the prices are a lot higher than what you can get at yard sales. The tool is free to use, and you may come across someone posting a moving sale or an estate sale that isn’t being run by a company. I’ve gotten some of my best bargains at estate sales that aren’t being run by a company so I still like to look for estate sales each week.

To use Estatesales.net, you can allow the app to use your location to search for sales in your area. You will see sales located on the map interface and to search another nearby area, all you have to do is move around on the map and click the refresh button.

Using This Combination of Garage Sale Finder Apps

I would use each of these apps and websites to make sure I see all the sales in my area and then put the sale addresses into a note on my smartphone. List the addresses in the order that you want the route to be and when sale day comes, all you have to do is copy and paste each address into your GPS app as you go. You should be able to find yard sales like a master if you use all of the tools!

If you’re wanting to host a garage sale of your own, adding the sale to each of these apps and websites will ensure that your sale gets a lot of visibility.