Review: Techni Sport’s Stylish New Comfort Plus Gaming Chair

Looking for a new gaming chair to relax in the next time you stream? Wanting a pop of color to brighten up your gaming room? Then check out Techni Sport's newest gaming chair.

The TS61 Comfort Plus Gaming Chair might not be able to make you win every battle in Star Wars: Battlefront or win Railroad Baron in Red Dead Redemption, but it will help you game in style.

Check out the video below to see what this chair has to offer.

A Look at the TS61 Comfort Plus Gaming Chair

The TS61 Comfort Plus Gaming Chair boasts a high-quality memory foam seat, with a removable U-shaped neck pillow and back support to help keep you relaxed while you game. The padded armrests are adjustable, allowing you to set them to the right height for you, but that's not the only adjustable element in this elite gaming chair.

After a particularly stressful game mission, you can kick back and relax in your gaming chair at a 150° recline.

Not only is this chair comfortable, but it's trendy too. The TechniFlex synthetic upholstery comes in a two-tone pattern — black and purple. If you're looking for something a little more sedate, the TS61 Comfort Plus Chair also comes in a two-tone grey and black pattern.

The high-quality gaming chair can hold up to 300 lbs, features non-marking double wheel casters, and is built with a heavy-duty steel base. The chair comes with a lifetime warranty on the steel frame and 2-year limited warranty on all other elements.

For only $375.99, the TS61 Comfort Plus Gaming Chair could come home with you. The chair is currently available for pre-order and 3% of sales go toward causes that support (ALS) Lou Gehrig's disease.

Techni Sport is a great company to do business with. They are one of the few gaming gear manufactures that contribute to charitable organizations, which makes dropping hundreds of dollars on their products worth it.

Along with supporting ALS, they have donated a portion of their revenue towards disaster relief victims, veterans, breast cancer awareness, endangered animal species, and dozens of other worthwhile causes. In a community where you often hear about the bad eggs, it's nice to see a business fostering a sense of community with their products.

The Bottom Line

The TS61 Comfort Plus Gaming Chair will take your gaming experience to the next level with its sleek design and comfort-focused features. If you've grown tired of your current gaming chair or spending your time hunkered over on your sofa, you won't regret spending the money on Techni Sport's latest gaming chair. The memory foam seat and lumbar support will prevent gaming fatigue and will help you increase how long you can play.