It should come as no surprise that we love finding new ways to make money here at Your Money Geek, and we’re excited to talk to you about GameHag, our new favorite gaming app that pays you real money.

If you’ve been looking for a way to make a little extra cash while having fun, look no further than GameHag. This is an app that is perfectly designed for game lovers. Seriously. Regardless of whether you love RPG games or arcade and strategy games — you’ll find the perfect one for you.

How GameHag Works

First, download the GameHag app on Google Play and then start playing games. As you play games every day on the app, you’ll start to rack up “soul gems,” which are the app's form of points. You can also earn soul gems by completing tasks and interacting with the app's extremely active community. Once you build up enough soul gems, you can start cashing them in for rewards.

Now, you’re probably asking, “What kind of rewards?” Great question! GameHag boasts a full catalog of some of the best rewards we’ve ever seen on a gaming app. You can trade-in your soul gems for prepaid Mastercards, Crypto Vouchers, Amazon gift cards, or you put them into some serious gaming rewards.

That’s right; you can get rewards like Fall Guys game keys, Nintendo Switches, 12 months of Xbox Live, and so many other unbelievable kickbacks. And all you have to do is play games on GameHag and earn enough soul gems to cash in on those higher costing prizes.

If you’ve got free time or like playing games to combat insomnia — this is the app for you. It’s a lot like our other favorite gaming app Mistplay, so it really should come as no surprise that we’re fans of GameHag too.

Other GameHag Features

Another fun aspect of GameHag is the amazing prize chests they offer monthly. You can buy different chests every month that have hidden prizes inside. For example: right now, you can buy “The Witcher Chest” for 350 soul gems, and you might find 1000 soul gems, The Witcher: Enhanced Edition, and other fun Witcher-themed add-ons.

Are you a fan of The Walking Dead? If you play The Walking Dead: Road to Survival game, make purchases, and redeem your points, you can earn 960 soul gems (if you’re a new user). Maybe you’re not feeling like playing games — GameHag has you covered. You can take surveys on the app that can earn you between 384 and 672 soul gems.

Out of all the cash out gaming apps we’ve reviewed, GameHag ticks all the boxes. It’s easy to use, always updating, and the incentives are out-of-this-world.

The Bottom Line

If you’re someone who loves playing games every day, GameHag is going to be the perfect app to put into your daily rotation. There is such a wide variety of games available on the app that you’ll be able to find something you love every day. From browser games, mobile-based games, virtual reality games, and even classic arcade, strategy, and puzzle games — there’s something for literally everyone.

Look, if you’re not in it to win it, you’re not going to make a lot of soul gems. The premise of GameHag is centered around spending a lot of free time playing the games, doing the surveys, and interacting with the community on the app.

If you don’t have the time to allocate to these tasks, you aren’t striking rich. But with a little dedication and some enjoyable gaming, you’ll be on your way to winning gift cards, gaming codes, and so many different fun rewards.

Download GameHag on your mobile device or pull it up on your desktop web browser. Sign-up is easy, and there are so many great games and features available to new.

Download Gamehag