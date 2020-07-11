19 Best Game Apps to Win Real Money ($$$)

Can you imagine playing some of those addicting games at home, and making money doing it? If you are ready to have some fun making money right from your couch, then keep on reading.
You can now make that dream a full-on reality! There are so many opportunities to earn money using modern online sources to generate gaming-based income.
Sit back, relax, and check out our top ways to make money while playing some awesome games from home!
19 Game Apps to Win Real Money
1. Lucktastic
Lucktastic is like a virtual scratch-off ticket. Just download the app, and you’ll get free tickets to play every day.
You can use your tickets to try to win huge cash prizes, like $5,000, $10,000 or more! If you win anything between $1 and $100, you can redeem it with a Dwolla account.
The best thing about this app is that, even if you don’t win a cash prize, you still earn points every time you play.
Those points can later be redeemed for gift cards to Amazon, Restaurant.com, and more.
2. Mistplay
Mistplay is an Android-specific application that offers users the opportunity to play games in exchange for monetary reward.
The app launched in 2017, with the focus on providing users an environment in which they can participate in games in exchange for prizes. Through the earning of points, users can join in in-app games to work toward receiving gift cards to various retailers.
These include Amazon, Google Play, Playstation, Xbox, GameStop, Starbucks, virtual Visa gift cards, and more!
With Mistplay, you are eligible to receive compensation from the minute you start playing. You can even play with friends and level up your avatar to unlock achievements and earn units faster.
Enjoy playing games with friends? They have you covered! Mistplay supports user communications and offers a chat feature, encouraging connections amongst participants.
Another neat note is that users will not pay any fees to download, join, or play games in Mistplay. They are also working on an Apple iOS application as well.
Download the app and start playing those awesome games for free money!
3. DoubleDown Casino Slots
Casino action thrills are free—and right at your fingertips!—in the world's biggest social game app.
Win big on over 100 authentic machines, from 3-reel classics to the latest Las Vegas hits, and the same name-brand Video Poker, Blackjack, and Roulette you know and love from the floor.
Download DoubleDown Casino Slots
4. Game of Thrones Slot Casino
Winter is coming.
The great houses of Westeros are preparing themselves for an all-new adventure: Game of Thrones Slots Casino.
Are you ready to spin the machines on your way to the ultimate glory: The Iron Throne?
Test your skill in one of the most immersive machine games to come out of the Seven Kingdoms. Relive memorable moments by experiencing machines with classic sights, sounds, and beautiful art all based on Game of Thrones!
Dive into a mix of classic games and enjoy never-before-seen social features, where teamwork on the machines can aid your quest to sit on the Iron Throne.
5. My Konami Slots
The thrill of winning is in the palm of your hand. Play top-ranked My KONAMI Slots anytime you feel the need for a little social casino fun or a quick escape. My KONAMI features some of your very favorite machines straight off the casino floor.
Download the app for iOS to play a free social casino game and start having fun in so many ways, including free spins, big bonuses, progressive jackpots, and working your way up in VIP status.
Play My Konami Slots (IOS Only)
6. Willy Wonka Slots
Willy Wonka Slots is your lucky ticket to FREE authentic, casino-style games, and the iconic cast of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory! Spin to win amazing prizes in this scrumptious free game!
Create your very own garden of crazy Wonka creations in Sweet Candy Crops, our newest mini-game. Spin in machines to find the best seeds, plant, grow, and watch the Credits roll in!
Play is sweeter than ever with free games, fun mini-games, and slot machines! Join Charlie as he tours the most eccentric and unusual candy factory of all, Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.
Play Willy Wonka Slots (Android Only)
7. Wizard of Oz Slots
Wizard of Oz Slots is the only FREE Vegas-style game from The Emerald City!
Play new games with Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion as they travel the Yellow Brick Road to see the Wizard of Oz.
Relive the classic movie and win HUGE PAYOUTS with FREE SPINS and MEGA WILDS in all-new casino machines.
Collect millions of free credits every day and keep spinning to get bonus credits in the best free machine games around!
- Wizard of Oz Slots (IOS)
- Wizard of Oz Slots (Android)
8. Zynga Poker
Join one of the world's most popular online poker games with more tables, more tournaments, more jackpots, and more players to challenge than ever before!
Whether you prefer casual Texas Holdem Poker or competitive tournaments, Zynga Poker is your home for authentic gameplay.
Play Zynga Poker (Android Only)
9. InboxDollars
InboxDollars is a cash-based online rewards club. Inbox Dollars, an established and well-known company that pays for easy online activities.
These include taking online paid surveys, reading advertising emails, watching videos, searching the web, completing offers, playing games, printing coupons, and more.
The app is well-organized and easy-to-use, so it’s a handy partner to the site to help you make money on the go.
Join now if you’re not a member yet and get $5 free! InboxDollars pays by check or VISA prepaid cards.
10. MyPoints
MyPoints is a platform that allows you to earn gift cards for answering surveys, playing games, watching videos, and many other online activities!
MyPoints will also pay you to shop online! Earn free gift cards when you shop online at over 2,000 top retailers like Walmart, eBay, and Amazon.
Cash-out your points whenever you want for your favorite gift card or get a transfer to your PayPal account.
You’re going to buy things regardless, so you may as well buy it through MyPoints to save money and earn that free gift card!
- $5 Sign-up Bonus: Complete five surveys.
- $10 Task Bonus: Make your first purchase of $20 or more and receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card.
Additional Game Apps to Win Real Money
11. Verasity Gamestore
The attention-focused tech company Verasity has launched a new game store that rewards its users for playing games. For every minute of gaming, players will receive digital tokens that are exchangeable to Amazon vouchers and many other rewards. There are already thousands of games available from more than 550 game publishers, ensuring a wide variety of genres.
The platform is part of the Verasity.Tv online portal, which also hosts a Watch&Earn program and several B2B tools. Publishers use Verasity’s rewarding-technology to improve aspects such as engagement and monetization.
With the Verasity GameStore, you can play as a single-player, try a PVP game, or even create your own tournaments and challenge your friends worldwide, right from your living room.
Now Is a perfect time to try something new and check out Verasity from the comfort and safety of home.
12. PCHGames
The Publishers Clearing House or PCH runs this app for short. Go to PCHGames to get access to scratch cards and instant win games where you could win up to $2,500.
Some of the games available within the app include mahjong, solitaire, slots, and more. You’ll earn tokens that can be used to enter prize drawings. If you’re fortunate, you could win prizes up to $1 million.
Aside from getting lucky with a top prize, you can also redeem your points for fun giveaways such as gift cards and merchandise.
13. WorldWinner
WorldWinner is a skill-based gaming website that allows you to compete against other people for real money.
You can play in heads-up matches against other people or participate in large tournaments for cash prizes. The games list at WorldWinner includes a variety of arcade-style games, card games, sports games, strategy games, and word games.
There are also some familiars such as Bejeweled 2, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris, Spades, and Scrabble.
This website does require a deposit of $5, 10, or 20 at a time to begin to test your skills.
14. Gamesville
Gamesville is a free web-based gaming website on the internet. You get awarded GV rewards for playing and winning games, getting high scores, and slots.
From there, you can get your GV rewards into cash and other awesome prizes. Additionally, Gamesville offers pure cash competitions for those individuals who do not want to earn the GV rewards.
15. Brain Battle
Brain Battle has already given away tens of thousands of dollars to lucky players. They do this by sharing back a portion of the advertising revenue with one lucky winner. There are no in-app purchases and no paying to win.
All you need to do is download this free app and play any of the games to collect tickets. You need to get at least one ticket to be entered into the cash prize drawings. The more tickets you have, the higher your chance of winning the grand prize. The money is paid out through a Paypal money transfer.
Brain Battle is available in the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store.
16. HQ – Trivia & Words
Do you love showing off your trivia knowledge? If that’s the case, you should definitely give HQ a try. This fun, fast-paced trivia game allows you to compete and win cash prizes. Players have 10 seconds to answer each multiple-choice question.
The app takes the form of a live game show, which airs at 9 p.m. Eastern Time daily. There’s usually another show at 3 p.m. Eastern on weekdays as well. You’ll need to answer 12 questions to be entered to win the grand prize, which goes to the person who answers all of them correctly.
However, if multiple people answer all questions correctly, the prize is split between all respective winners. Daily prizes go up to $5,000, with a $25,000 prize on Sundays. Occasionally, prizes can be much higher — up to $400,000.
The HQ app is available on Google Play and in the iTunes App Store.
17. Long Game
While Long Game can be a fun way to pass the time, it can also help you achieve your financial goals. To get started, you need to verify your identity and link your bank account to the app.
Next up, you need to set a savings goal, such as saving for a car down payment. Then decide on how much you want to be added to your account each payday. Every time you add money to your account, you’ll earn coins to play games for cash prizes.
All the money you’re putting into your in-app savings account belongs to you. The account is FDIC-insured for an added layer of protection and peace of mind.
18. Swag IQ
Do you love the thrill of a good game show? Check out the free Swag IQ app for the chance to test your knowledge on a live trivia game show.
You can earn cash just for playing, and a grand prize if you answer all questions correctly!
In true game show format, you’ll be presented with a series of trivia questions and multiple-choice answers for each one. You get only 10 seconds to select your answer. Be sure to select before the 10 seconds run out, or you’ll be out of the running for the grand prize.
Even if you don’t make it to the top, you can earn Swag IQ’s digital currency for answering questions correctly. You can use it to get a second chance to win the grand prize or redeem for cash or gift cards.
19. Bananatic
If you would like to be one of the first to play a new game and provide your feedback, check out Bananatic.
Game developers use this app for testing their new games and getting reviews and suggestions on improvements.
It’s also a fun community of gamers who can meet each other through the app, discuss the games, bugs, game development, and so on. Even better?
You get rewarded in the game’s virtual currency for playing games, advancing levels, and writing reviews.
You can redeem your winnings for digital content, premium games, and even gift cards.
Gaming App Wrap Up
Now that you have an entire list of options to choose from go ahead and explore which ones are best for you. What will you try first?
This is a great time to learn and to monetize your love of gaming!
Whether you decide to get paid to play on Mistplay or check out the Lucktastic scratch off’s, the opportunities for you are endless! Maybe you will try them all!
Which app will you try first?