Earlier this month, Harmonix released Fuser, a new controller-friendly rhythm game in the vein of classics like Guitar Hero and Rock Band. First announced at PAX East in February, it’s now available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

If you’ve been missing the heyday of Rock Band but don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a secondhand instrument (or full-band kit), Fuser may surprise you. It not only scratches the rhythm-game itch; it feels like an instrument all its own, letting you freestyle to your heart’s content. After you’ve spent 30 minutes making the perfect DJ avatar for yourself, you can play through a kind of story mode to learn how the turntables work. And there are a handful of special tricks and techniques you can master, like swapping out one vocal track for another, or transitioning from one set of four records to four entirely different ones in a single needle drop.

Lizzo, Rage Against the Machine, Childish Gambino, the Killers, Blue Öyster Cult — all these artists are available to mix together into your own unique performances. If you’ve ever wanted to hear Carly Rae Jepsen’s vocals over a Tom Morello guitar riff, or layer the Weeknd’s falsetto over “Never Gonna Give You Up,” this game might just rock your world.

Best of all, you can record and share your performances with the larger Fuser community, upload your mixes to social media, and use it as a fairly unrestrictive creative outlet. You won’t believe how long you find yourself spending in a single freestyle session.

The game’s a potential antidote for your 2020 blues, and if you somehow find yourself needing more music to work with, you can purchase additional music packs later on. Anyone getting a PS5, Series X, or Switch this holiday would find something to love in Fuser.