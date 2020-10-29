Take your classic brownies to the next level. These fudgy chocolate brownies are dense, rich, and chocolaty. The recipe is simple and easy to make using chocolate and cocoa powder in the batter, then topped with a smooth chocolate glaze.

Easy Chocolate Fudge Brownies

About these brownies

If you like dense chocolate brownies, then these are for you. However, I must warn you that these are messy but finger-licking kinda messy.

They are made with cocoa powder, good quality chocolate, brown sugar, a touch of coffee, and spices.

In addition, the chocolate glaze is rich and decadent. Of course, the secret to good chocolate brownies is always good quality chocolate. Also, don't rush into cutting it until you give the top some time to set. The top won't set firm, in fact, it will still be soft and shiny but not as liquidy. I did say they were messy?

You can also add a chocolate fudge glaze instead as I did in my chocolate fudge brownies. And, for Halloween, I added candy eyes to make these into fun monster eye Halloween brownies.

These brownies will keep at room temperature for 3 to 4 days. And, you can also freeze them for a month in freezer-safe ziplock bags.

Ingredients and substitutes

Dark Chocolate – If you are going to bake with chocolate, then use the best quality chocolate you can get. Nothing is worse than to bake a beautiful recipe that tastes like chalk because of bad chocolate.

– If you are going to bake with chocolate, then use the best quality chocolate you can get. Nothing is worse than to bake a beautiful recipe that tastes like chalk because of bad chocolate. Sugar – The brown sugar gives us that fudgy soft texture in this brownie.

– The brown sugar gives us that fudgy soft texture in this brownie. Eggs – The eggs work as a leavening agent here. Notice we don't have any baking powder or baking soda in this recipe.

– The eggs work as a leavening agent here. Notice we don't have any baking powder or baking soda in this recipe. Cocoa powder – I use Dutch-processed dark cocoa powder. It's what gives the brownies that dense dark chocolate color and texture.

– I use Dutch-processed dark cocoa powder. It's what gives the brownies that dense dark chocolate color and texture. Flour – Not much, but adds stability to the brownie. You can also use almond or coconut flour if you want to make it gluten-free.

– Not much, but adds stability to the brownie. You can also use almond or coconut flour if you want to make it gluten-free. Coffee – You can use 1 tsp instant coffee with ¼ cup water, or you can use brewed coffee. And, espresso will give it a stronger coffee flavor.

– You can use 1 tsp instant coffee with ¼ cup water, or you can use brewed coffee. And, espresso will give it a stronger coffee flavor. Spices – I love the combination of cinnamon or nutmeg with chocolate. In fact, they work incredibly in this recipe. And yet, you are free to omit or add your own preferred spice such as gingerbread or pumpkin spice.

Step by step instructions

Batter

Preheat oven 170 C /340 F. Line a 9 x 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper.

Tip – Make sure the parchment has an overhang, so you can pick the brownies out of the pan. This makes it easier to cut.

– Make sure the parchment has an overhang, so you can pick the brownies out of the pan. This makes it easier to cut. In a bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, spices, and salt.

In a microwave-safe bowl or double-boiler, melt the chocolate and butter.

Tip – A double boiler means placing a bowl with chocolate over a saucepan with simmering water on medium heat. Make sure the bowl does not touch the pan or the steam does not go in the chocolate.

To the melted chocolate, add the sugar, followed by the eggs, one at a time.

Tip – It is very important to ensure that the eggs and chocolate are very well combined. So, add them one at a time and incorporate each well.

– It is very important to ensure that the eggs and chocolate are very well combined. So, add them one at a time and incorporate each well. Next, add vanilla extract, coffee, and flour mixture. Mix well to incorporate.

Pour into the prepared baking pan and bake for 30 to 40 minutes.

Tip – You want the top to set but still be a bit moist. It's better to error on the side of moist under-baked brownies than over-baked brownies.

– You want the top to set but still be a bit moist. It's better to error on the side of moist under-baked brownies than over-baked brownies. Remove from the oven and cool completely.

Chocolate glaze

Heat all fudge ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl until melted.

Tip – You can also use a double boiler (explained above).

– You can also use a double boiler (explained above). When all the chocolate is melted, continue to heat at 50% power for one more minute stirring at the 30-second interval.

Tip – if using double boiler heat for 2 minutes longer once melted.

– if using double boiler heat for 2 minutes longer once melted. Pour the glaze over the brownies and spread evenly.

Let set in the fridge for at least 3 hours. Then, cut into 16 squares.

Tip – Use a long utility knife and wipe the blade between each cut to get clean edges on the slices.

– Use a long utility knife and wipe the blade between each cut to get clean edges on the slices. Brownies are best-served room temperature or warm.

Tip – When cold, the chocolate in the brownies sets hard making them appear dense and dry.

More brownie recipes

If you do like these brownies, don't forget to come and check out my other popular brownies like classic dark chocolate, chocolate walnut brownies, strawberry chocolate brownies, caramel brownies, pecan pie brownies, and more.

Fudgy Chocolate Brownies Take your classic brownies to the next level. These fudgy chocolate brownies are dense, rich and chocolaty. The recipe is simple and easy to make using real chocolate and coco powder in the batter, topped with a smooth chocolate glaze. Print Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 40 mins Chilling time 3 hrs Total Time 3 hrs 50 mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 16 squares Calories 351 kcal Equipment 9-inch Square cake pan

Mixing bowl

Whisk Ingredients Batter 8 oz Chocolate (226 g) dark or semi-sweet

8 oz Unsalted Butter (226g)

1 cup Brown sugar (light or dark)

3 Eggs large

1/3 cup All-purpose flour

2 tbsp Cocoa powder

1/2 tsp Cinnamon powder

1/4 tsp Nutmeg

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1/4 tsp Salt

1/4 cup Coffee brewed (or espresso) Chocolate glaze 4 oz Chocolate (113 g) dark or semi-sweet

1/4 cup Whipping cream (60 ml)

4 tbsp Unsalted butter (60 grams)

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1/4 tsp Salt Instructions Preheat oven 170 C /340 F. Line a 9 x 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper. Tip – Make sure the parchment – Make sure the parchment has an overhang so you can pick the brownies out of the pan. This makes it easier to cut.

In a bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, spices, and salt

In a microwave-safe bowl or double-boiler, melt the chocolate and butter. Tip – A double boiler means placing a bowl with chocolate over a saucepan with simmering water on medium heat. Make sure the bowl does not touch the pan or the steam does not go in the chocolate.

To the melted chocolate, add the sugar, followed by the eggs, one at a time. Tip – It is very important to ensure that the eggs and chocolate are very well combined. So, add them one at a time and incorporate each well.

Next, add vanilla extract, coffee, and flour mixture. Mix well to incorporate.

Pour into the prepared baking pan and bake for 30 to 40 minutes. Tip – You want the top to set but still be a bit moist. It's better to error on the side of moist under-baked brownies than over-baked brownies.

Remove from the oven and cool completely. Chocolate glaze Heat all fudge ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl until melted. Tip – You can also use a double boiler (explained above).

When all the chocolate is melted, continue to heat at 50% power for one more minute stirring at the 30-second interval. Tip – if using double boiler heat for 2 minutes longer once melted.

Pour the glaze over the brownies and spread evenly.

Let set in the fridge for at least 3 hours. Then, cut into 16 squares. Tip – Use a long utility knife and wipe the blade between each cut to get clean edges on the slices.

Brownies are best-served room temperature or warm. Tip – When cold, the chocolate in the brownies sets hard making them appear dense and dry. Notes Use good quality chocolate – Chocolate is the star of the show in brownies, so use good quality chocolate that you like to eat. No compound chocolate, baking chocolate or imitations. I like to use between 60 to 70% Coverture chocolate (Callebaut, Laubeca, Ghiradelli, Godiva are my favorite brands). Make sure all ingredients are at room temperature. This will prevent overmixing, as well as the proper combining of all ingredients. Line your baking pan with parchment paper so the brownies won't stick. If possible leave an overhang so you can take the whole slab off the pan to cut into squares. It's always easier to cut when it is outside the tin as compared to inside the tin. Know your preference – If you like soft, fudgy brownies take them off when the batter is baked but still quite moist. If you like them dense, then let them bake until just set. Remember they will continue to bake as they cool. Timing is key – It's always best to underbake brownies rather than overbake, so keep a close eye at the end of baking time. Let the brownies cool – This is difficult but so necessary. If you let the brownies cool, you will be able to cut them into nice defined squares. If not, they are too soft so tend to fall apart. Keyword brownies, cake, fudge brownies, fudge chocolate brownies

Last Updated on October 29, 2020 by Veena