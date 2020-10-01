Playing video games on an Xbox One can become an expensive habit. As a gamer, just one month of having an Xbox live code could make a big difference.

To offset this cost, plenty of people scour the internet for ways to earn free Microsoft Xbox codes. However, there are plenty of scams out there. We have done the digging for you and found several legitimate ways that you can earn free Xbox gift card codes.

The most popular ways to earn free Xbox gift cards involve completing simple tasks online, such as taking surveys play games. However, if you join the right programs and other online forums, you might also be able to find freebies, a giveaway to win gift cards, and more for free Xbox live codes.

Read on to discover how to get free Xbox gift cards.

13 Ways to Earn Free Xbox Gift Cards

1. MistPlay

MistPlay is our first choice for earning free gift card codes online for Xbox. MistPlay is an Android app that rewards users for trying and playing new video games. If you are looking to make money online, then Mistplay is probably not for you.

However, if you enjoy playing free online games while watching TV or killing time, then Mistplay is a great way to snag a Steam digital gift card. This gives you access to new online gaming opportunities such as Mortal Kombat or Gears of War!

Download Mistplay

2. MobileXpression

MobileXpression is a market research panel. The app is designed to understand the trends and behaviors of people using their phones, specifically when browsing the internet.

To use MobileXpression, users must download the app. The software in the app simply monitors the user’s activity, and occasionally invites them to take surveys, fill out questionnaires, or other small tasks.

Users are paid $5 for merely signing up, although this is in the form of Amazon gift cards. Unfortunately, MobilXpression does not currently offer Xbox gift card. However, MobileXpression is one of the few money-making apps that work on IOS, and you can sell unwanted gift cards for cash (accepted everywhere).

Download MobileXpression (Android)

Download MobileXpression (IOS)

3. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a rewards and loyalty-program operator and one of the most popular survey sites available. Users earn $5 just for signing up, which gets your balance off to a good start. The website has a high reward-per-survey ratio compared to other survey sites.

To sign up, users create an online profile. Then, they take surveys and perform other tasks in exchange for money. The minimum payout is only $3 if you choose to be paid out via gift cards, and the average survey pays between $0.25 and $0.50. If you choose to be paid out via PayPal, the minimum cash out is $25. The benefit of doing this is that you can wait until your balance is higher, cash out, then spend your PayPal money to buy gift cards.

Swagbucks has the unique option of earning $5 just to sign up. Additionally, users can earn money by referring friends to Swagbucks and performing other tasks. From there, users love this platform because it has one of the highest earnings per survey of any survey site, and their mobile interface is relatively simple to use. You can join Swagbucks via mobile or on a desktop and may use both devices to earn money toward your Swagbucks balance.

4. MyPoints

MyPoints is another survey website that also pays people for shopping online. If you don’t have as much time for surveys but are a big online shopper, then this might be the perfect way for you to earn free Xbox gift cards.

To get started, you can sign up online. Then, continue to shop online like you normally would, but access the retailers you are shopping with through the MyPoints portal. There are over 1,900 retailers to choose from in the MyPoints portal. Users can also use coupons in the portal, and some items are worth more points than others.

Other ways to earn cash through MyPoints are by taking surveys, reading emails, and clicking on paid links. You can earn up to 25 cents per dollar that you spend and can redeem your points via gift cards. These gift cards can either be through retailers that sell Xbox gift cards, or you can choose to purchase Microsoft gift cards directly.

Join MyPoints

5. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is another survey-based website that pays its users via gift cards. To sign up, users create a profile online and take a quick intake survey. Then, they can start completing surveys and performing small tasks online. The average survey is about 100-200 points and takes about 20 minutes to complete. One hundred points are equal to about $1, and the minimum cash out is $10 worth of points. When users cash out, they can use the points to purchase Xbox gift cards.

Survey Junkie has earned an excellent reputation because it does not take very long to reach the minimum cash out threshold. Additionally, users can recommend their friends and family to the website and will receive a referral bonus when they do. The only downside to Survey Junkie is that the option to receive gift cards as payment is only available in the United States.

Join Survey Junkie

6. S'More

S’more is another Android-only app that helps advertisers get the word out about products and services. What we love about the S'more app is you simply download the app and use your phone as you normally would.

S'more will play ads on your lock screen that might be of interest to you and you earn points simply for having the app installed.

Users earn approximately 10 cents a day for having the app installed. Users also earn 50 points for installing the app, and the points value is one cent per point. Users only need 500 points to cash out and must wait at least ten days before redeeming their points.

You can earn more points by taking surveys in the app, interacting with the lock screen, completing offers, watching videos, and more. If you refer friends to use the app, you’ll earn 25 points.

You may redeem points for various gift cards including; Amazon, CVS, Google Play, and GameStop. If they don't offer the gift card you looking for you can always sell the gift cards online for cash or PayPal. You can redeem xbox gift cards after making a purchase as well.

Download S'more

7. Fetch Rewards

Fetch Rewards is a free grocery savings app that rewards you just for snapping pictures of your receipts. That’s really it.

Fetch Rewards works anywhere you buy groceries. Scan receipts from big box stores, mom and pop corner shops, drugstores, liquor stores, and hardware stores – it’s all fair game. This cashback app lets you earn on purchases made anywhere.

Best of all; there are no hoops to jump through. No pre-selecting offers, no scanning barcodes, no surveys, no ads – you scan your receipts and you’ll earn points!

Download Fetch

8. Honey

Honey is a Chrome extension that follows you around the web when you shop and then applies the best coupon codes available. This helps you get the lowest prices on the items you want to buy with minimal effort.

For every 1,000 points you earn from shopping. You get a free $10 Amazon gift card. From Sephora to Marriott stays, you’ll get the best deal possible by using the Honey extension.

Install Honey

9. GrabPoints

GrabPoints is a website that pays users to take surveys, watch videos, and complete offers. In return, the site rewards users with points that they can convert to gift cards or cash out in other ways. This website can be an easy way to earn free Xbox gift cards.

To get started with GrabPoints, you create a profile. Then, you begin taking surveys and completing other tasks that you qualify for. One thousand points are equal to $1, and you can redeem as few as 3000 points. Users typically earn about 100 points for one video and can make anywhere from 500 to 2500 points per survey taken.

When you have earned enough points and decide to cash out, the full process will take about three days. You can choose to cash out via PayPal, then buy Xbox codes that way, or you can purchase gift cards through the payment portal. Gift cards are often available to Xbox but also include Amazon and Walmart. If you want to, you can cash out with an Amazon gift card, then purchase your Xbox gift cards from Amazon.

10. Idle-Empire

When you register on Idle-Empire, you sign into the proprietary platform with an existing social media account. You can even login with your Steam account, email, or twitter. Once you’ve registered, you can start earning points. You can earn points through paid surveys, games, watching videos, or testing software. After you’ve collected enough points, you can redeem your Xbox gift cards. Typical turnaround time after ordering a gift card is 24 hours.

Idle-Empire has over half a million registered users and has paid out over $1.2 million. The website has been in operation since 2015, so it is one of the newer survey sites online. What sets Idle-Empire apart is that it specializes in paying out via Xbox gift cards.

When users receive a gift card, they can use it to purchase game downloads, apps, movies, TV shows, devices, and more. The gift cards do not have fees or expiration dates and must be used at Microsoft Store online, Windows, or on an Xbox.

11. Xbox Live Gold Codes

While this isn’t technically a free code, doing a trial of the Xbox Live Gold membership gets you access to everything included on the membership for free for 14 days. Just remember to cancel your subscription after the 14 days, so you don’t get charged for the auto-renewal.

With the Xbox Live Gold subscription, you can temporarily access all the features of Xbox Live Marketplace, including online multiplayer gaming. At the end of the trial, users will have the option of maintaining the upgrade if they choose to.

Every account gets one free trial. However, Microsoft allows three accounts per console, so all you need to do is sign up for a membership with two other email accounts if you want to triple this offer. If you have a work email or a secondary email address, you can sign up and extend your total trial by 28 additional days. That’s 42 days of free Xbox Live Gold! If you have more than three people who need their own account, you'll need additional video game consoles.

12. Use Bing as Your Search Engine

Microsoft offers rewards points every time you use their search engine. By making Bing your default search engine and using it regularly, you will be rewarded in points. You can then use these points to earn xbox live codes from the Microsoft store.

To get started earning Bing rewards, simply sign in with your Microsoft account. Then, navigate to Bing Rewards and fill out your profile. Then, make at least 150 qualified searches per month to stay enrolled in the program. Users must be 13 or older and have a Microsoft account.

To earn points, you can also invite friends to Bing Rewards and earn 100 points per friend that signs up. You can also complete your Bing Rewards dashboard tasks. These tasks are typically worth one point each, but you can take advantage of promotions.

13. Reddit

Reddit is an online forum that hosts conversations about every topic available. These topics are called subreddits. Several subreddits host information and updates about Xbox specifically. These include conversations about free codes and giveaways. For example, the subreddit XboxLive and XboxLiveGold are both updated regularly with codes for discounts and freebie on Xbox. These giveaways are popular around the holidays but can be held at random as well.

To make the most of Reddit forums, join the website and follow these topics. By keeping a constant pulse on these forums, you will be able to find the deals, discounts, and free code opportunities that other users and companies share on the website.

The Bottom Line

There are several legitimate ways for gamers to earn free Xbox live gift card codes. Many of these options allow you to win free gift code or alternative payment methods with no credit card required which allows you to quickly redeem free codes. Of course, there are other options available online, but we have vetted the opportunities above and know that these sources are reliable ways to earn or find free Xbox gift cards and other prizes.

Keep in mind many of these gift cards can be redeemed for xbox games, Microsoft xbox live account access, or other prepaid benefits. But there are also plenty of free game such as Fortnite or Apex Legends that allow you to play online, and only require you to pay for premium dlc content. You can also get xbox live games free to play for gold subscribers. This unlocks the Xbox game pass, giving you access to new games each month – free for gold members. These free games with gold membership allow you to access to new downloadable content every month.

Another way to earn Xbox gift cards and Xbox codes is by earning money via PayPal, then purchasing codes via PayPal. Be sure to check out all the ways that you can make PayPal cash today. Alternatively, you can check out these other ways to earn cash, and you can choose to spend it on Xbox One, Xbox 360 or however you choose. You could even add to wishlist.

