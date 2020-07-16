8 Easy Ways to Score Free V-Bucks

Can I get free V-Bucks? If you've seen an offer promising Fortnite V-Bucks free of charge, take it with a pinch of salt.
There are various ways to win free V-Bucks, and there are loads of things on which to spend them, but make sure you know that there are plenty of unscrupulous folks ready to scam you.
Don't panic, though: we're here to help you with all you need to know about acquiring and using Fortnite V-Bucks safely. But first…
What Are Fortnite V-Bucks?
You might have been playing Epic's battle royale game and spotted other players looking much snazzier than you. That is because they have been spending V-Bucks, which can be used to purchase a range of cosmetics and add some hysterical items to your abundantly intricate wardrobe.
From Fortnite skins to outfits, emotes, and the Battle Pass, which you can use to unlock even more cosmetics, you have plenty of options when it comes to spending them. But how do you get the premium currency? And, if you're time-poor, how do you buy them? Here's our Fortnite V-Bucks guide to help you find out what they are, how you unlock V-Bucks, and if there really is such a thing as free V-Bucks.
Can I Get Free V-Bucks?
Epic's virtual currency can be bought with real money, but how do you get free V-Bucks? There are a couple of ways to do this, but the catch is you need to have purchased Save the World first.
Legitimate Fortnite V-Bucks giveaways do exist, but you should be very careful as plenty of links and sites claiming to offer free V-Bucks will more often than not be scams.
I thought Fortnite Was Free?
Fortnite Is Free…Technically
So if Fortnite is free, how does the game make money?
Fortnite makes money through microtransactions. The game itself is free, but players can purchase cosmetics for their character in the game. These purchases are handled with V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency. One U.S. dollar equals 100 V-Bucks, but you can get bonus V-Bucks by purchasing them in bulk. For example, 13,500 V-Bucks costs $99.99.
V-Bucks purchase cosmetics, which come in the form of new outfits, pickaxes, gliders, backpacks, and more. More importantly, however, you can purchase a Battle Pass with V-Bucks. Battle Passes rotate after each season of Fortnite, awarding the players who play the game the most.
Out of the gate, a Battle Pass comes with a swath of new characters, and as you play the game, you'll be able to unlock new cosmetics for those characters. Furthermore, certain tiers of the Battle Pass award players with V-Bucks, allowing them to reinvest some of the cost into other in-game items.
So while it may be easier to purchase V-Bucks, we are still going to cover the different ways you can obtain them for free.
How to Earn Free V-Bucks
1. Mistplay
We've touched on Mistplay before in order excellent articles, but did you know that Mistplay also offers the ability to earn ultimately free V Bucks? You do now! The process is simple, use Mistplay, earn points, and
In case you missed out on our other Mistplay articles on how this works, here is the scoop:
Mistplay is a gaming-based application that offers users the opportunity to play games in exchange for monetary reward. The app launched in 2017, with the main focus on providing users an environment in which they can participate in games in exchange for prizes.
Through the earning of points, users can participate in in-app games, and they will receive gift cards to various retailers such as Amazon, Google Play, and even those much sought after V-Bucks. With Mistplay, you can use your Google play card to purchase V-Bucks on your android device, use free Amazon gift cards to buy V-Bucks on Amazon, or sell gift cards online for cash. (Accepted everywhere)
Now you can use the Mistplay app actually to snag those free V Bucks!
2. Unlock Save the World or Play Battle Royale
The only two ways to earn V-Bucks without paying real money is to play the PVE mode Save the World, or get them from the Battle Royale mode in the free pass.
You can unlock Save The World for $40(USD), but according to Epic, it will be free to play sometime in 2018. While you may say “I can buy 2000 V-Bucks for that!” you'll be able to keep earning V-Bucks for free long after you've made back your initial down payment.
V-Bucks are shared across your account, so any currency you earn in Save The World can be used at your discretion in Battle Royale as well!
Getting bonuses from Fortnite: Save the World.
Fortnite's original mode, Save the World, offers several daily challenges, as well as a daily login bonus that gives you V-Bucks just for checking into the game. While that can snag you some easy V-Bucks, the catch here is that you have to buy the game since the core Save the World part of Fortnite isn't free. It's currently listed at 40 dollars on P.C., but it's discounted often.
If you want to take this route and purchase the game, Fortnite V-Bucks can be earned through daily challenges that include destroying objects like fire trucks and T.V.s, discovering construction sites and parking lots, killing different types of enemies, and completing Storm Shield Defense missions (some of the main quests in the game).
Purchasing this mode in the game will net you more V-Bucks than buying them outright, but that initial price tag is fairly high. But put in the time, and you'll earn hundreds of V-Bucks with daily logins.
Main Story/Storm Shield Defenses
As you progress through the main story, you'll unlock Storm Shield Defenses. These always reward you with 100 V-Bucks and are a great (replayable) way to earn cash.
Leveling Up and Daily Quests
Most of Fortnite's unlockables are tied to each season's battle pass, both the free and premium paid version. V-Bucks are a semi-common reward that can be collected through leveling up and reaching higher tiers with experience points and the game's progression system. You can see what prize you earn at each battle pass tier by checking out that page on the home menu.
It used to be that Fortnite would offer you battle stars, which were basically free tier upgrades that help catapult you through the battle pass. However, they were replaced with a new progression system that rewards you with experience points for fulfilling basic tasks in Fortnite, like lasting to a certain player count, harvesting materials, getting kills, and more. So don't feel like you have to play with the sensibilities of a spartan. You'll get rewarded just for engaging with Fortnite's many other distractions.
More reliable than Challenges as they are offered routinely, Daily Quests also offer 50 V-Bucks each.
These objectives are usually focused on ancillary tasks during your missions, like destroying a set number of specific objects (trucks, vending machines, etc.) around the map.
Mission Challenges
Don't forget about Fortnite's mission challenges. Often, completing those lists will net you a few hundred or thousand XP. You can see a full rundown of each mission's reward by simply going to the battle pass tab and selecting the challenge table. Most of these challenges are pretty simple, straightforward tasks, like getting 10,000 damage with a certain kind of weapon.
Usually, if you make it all the way to level 100 of the battle pass (which is no small task), you'll have acquired approximately 1,500 V-Bucks, which is plenty for a basic battle pass at the start of next season.
Long story short, play enough Fortnite, and you'll slowly be rewarded with the occasional batch of free V-bucks.
After finishing some early quests, you'll unlock challenges that each offers 50 V-Bucks rewards.
These are often centered around doing a certain type of mission multiple times, such as completing any three missions, but they can only be completed up to 10 times.
Leveling Up Your Collector's Book
The 10th skill in your Tier 1 Skill Tree is the Recycling And Collection Book skill. Anytime you get a duplicate item, from Heroes to Weapons to Schematics, you should check to see if you can add it to your Collector's Book.
As you fill out the pages of the book, Level 6 milestones will reward you with 500 V-Bucks.
Use caution to not put things in your collector's book that you want to keep since once you submit it for archiving, it becomes unusable. Only deposit your duplicates!
3.MobileXpression
MobileXpression is another awesome option for trying to obtain points to get those free gift cards to convert into V-Bucks.
MobileXpression is a market research panel designed to understand the trends and behaviors of people using the mobile Internet. Are the most popular sites on the Internet also the most popular sites on the mobile Internet? Where are people surfing to, and what mobile applications are they using? These are the kinds of questions MobileXpression can answer.
This one is pretty simple! You download the app, and it works like monitoring software.
MobileXpressions will also occasionally invite you to participate in research surveys. Overall, this is a quick and easy way to earn some free gift cards by just having the app run in the background! The more you earn, the closer you will be to nabbing those killer skins!
4. Inboxdollars
InboxDollars is a cash-based online rewards club. InboxDollars an established and well-known company that pays for easy online activities. The sooner you complete these tasks for your free gift cards, the sooner you can get back to crushing it in Fortnite!
These include taking online paid surveys, reading advertising emails, watching videos, searching the web, completing offers, playing games, printing coupons, and more.
The app is well-organized and easy-to-use, so it's a handy partner to the site to help you make money on the go. You can use your spare time to earn those sellable gift cards to convert into elusive V-Bucks.
Join now if you're not a member yet and get $5 free!
5. Swagbucks
Swagbucks is an awesome rewards site that gives you a ton of ways to earn Swagbucks to redeem for tons of gift cards or PayPal cash. It's even better now that it's on mobile and you can earn wherever you go!
If you shop online with your mobile device, you can visit Swagbucks first to check its cashback offers. Click on them before you buy to earn a percentage of your purchase order back in the form of Swagbucks.
There are several gift cards to choose from to please just about any interest. Snag those gift cards and work on converting them over to those V-Bucks to nab the et best premium skin!
6. Rakuten
Rakuten is another favorite way to get a free gift card is by shopping with Rakuten. This is a one-time deal in terms of free gift cards, but you can continue getting cashback from nearly any online purchase.
When you first sign-up for Rakuten, you can choose to receive a $10 Walmart gift card or a $10 Rakuten cash bonus.
You receive the bonus after making your first $25 purchase with Rakuten.
It is possible to earn cash back from over 2,000 online stores and at over 30 brick and mortar retailers too. Your free gift card will ship once you complete your first purchase.
Otherwise, Rakuten will send your cashback rewards by mail or PayPal on a quarterly basis each time your cash back balance reaches $5.
7. Gift Card Granny
If you buy discounted gift cards online, you might consider shopping at Gift Card Granny. With their rewards program, you earn points for free gift cards in no time.
In addition to earning points for each gift card you buy, you can also earn five points each day by reading their daily newsletter and downloading their Chrome extension. If you have a coupon or gift card deal to share with Gift Card Granny, you can earn even more points.
What also makes Gift Card Granny unique is that they search the price listings of several other gift card discounters like Raise and Giftcard Zen. Not only does Granny give you points for shopping, but she finds the best deals for you as well.
8. PaySafeCard or PayPal Money From Points Reward Sites
There are some points rewards websites, such as PointsPrizes, which may reward users with points for completing surveys and other offers. Once you've accumulated enough points, they will send you a prize such as a free PaySafeCard or PayPal money, which you can then use to buy V-Bucks.
This option may provide an alternative – particularly if you absolutely don't have enough money to purchase Save The World.
These are established sites with a proven income source and, therefore, do offer genuine opportunities. However, it can take some time to earn enough points.
Avoid Generator & Hack Sites
There are some terrible scam sites, which try to fool users into thinking they can somehow instantly generate v-bucks. These sites will usually ask for ‘human verification' before asking you to do a survey.
Other scam sites will pretend to have some hack or script and will ask for your account login information. You should never share your login information, as you can easily have your account hacked.
A simple Google or YouTube search will net you dozens of results that claim to get you free V-Bucks, this has become such a widespread problem that Epic has addressed it themselves, advising players to avoid any services or websites that claim to offer free V-Bucks.
The solution is simple: never trust any link or video that claims to get you free V-Bucks that doesn't point to any official, Epic-verified source. They will most likely ask for an account, credit card, or other personal information that could be used to steal from you. Never give this info out to a person that claims to be able to give you free in-game currency because it's almost guaranteed to be fake.
It's also worth pointing out that engaging in some of these practices, like one YouTuber sharing an exploit that he managed by using the Chinese client of Fortnite, could result in your account getting banned. Epic clearly has no qualms about giving cheaters or scammers the boot, as we saw in the FaZe Jarvis incident.
Even on a less serious note, these YouTubers who are trying to sucker ten-year-olds often end up spending an exorbitant amount of time trying to get their own exploits to work. That same YouTuber playing on Chinese Fortnite had a ping of 300 and had to remap all of his buttons in a foreign language. So, in other words, it's just not worth the risk.
Now that we have covered the do's and don'ts of free V-Bucks let's talk about how they can be purchased, the cost, and the perks!
Buying V-Bucks
Fortnite V-Bucks Prices: How Much Do They Cost?
Fortnite V-Bucks are sold in specific quantities: you cannot see an outfit with a 1500 V-Bucks price tag and buy only 1500. Below you will find the V-Bucks bundles available and their real-world cost:
- 600 (seasonal starter pack) – £3.99/$4.99
- 1000 – £7.99/$9.99
- 2800 – £19.99/$24.99
- 5000 – £29.99/$39.99
- 13500 – £79.99/$99.99
As you would expect, you get more bang for your Fortnite V-Bucks the more you spend. For instance, you get around 150 V-Bucks for each pound spent with the cheapest £3.99 edition, and 168 for each pound spent in the £79.99 option. In the U.S., it is approximately 120 per dollar for the starter pack and 135 per dollar for the $99.99 band.
To get in on the Battle Pass, you usually need to spend 950 V-Bucks, so the 1000 option will cover you there for just shy of £8/$10. That gives you access to weekly challenges and opportunities to unlock more cosmetics. The Battle Pass is valid for one season, which itself lasts for at least ten weeks. Complete challenges to earn battle stars and progress through each of the Battle Pass's 100 tiers, or you can pay to unlock each tier for 150 Fortnite V-Bucks each.
How Can I Buy V-Bucks?
If you don't have the time to earn cosmetics through play, or you have found a pickaxe skin that simply has to be paired with your favorite outfit, then you can always just buy Fortnite V-Bucks. The easiest way to do that is in the pre-match menus; just navigate to the top right of the window once you are in the lobby. The number next to the coin icon with a ‘V' on it indicates the current state of your V-Bucks wallet. Clicking on that is one way to get to the V-Bucks payment screen.
Equally, you can click on the Battle Pass tab in the pre-match menu, which gives you more information on what you can get if you purchase one. If you do buy one, this is the place to pay to unlock further tiers, too. You can also click on the ‘Item Shop' tab to browse the featured cosmetics that are for sale. Clicking on them will allow you a closer look at each piece of loot and an option to ‘Get V-Bucks' by selecting the flashing yellow button.
V-Bucks Wrap Up
You know have a plethora of different options for how to seek out those beloved V-Bucks to enhance your Fortnite account.
It is always best to handle your V-Bucks in the correct ways that we had listed above. Buying them will have its obvious perks. However, if you need to earn some free ones now, you know the best tactics! Always remember to avoid any websites offering those fake freebies.
So go and grab those V-Bucks and have fun customizing your character in Fortnite!
V-Bucks Questions
Can you Get V Bucks on Amazon?
Yes! Amazon itself sells V Bucks gift cards for purchase. They are sold on Amazon.com and can be redeemed at Fortnite.com/vbuckscard.
Can you Buy V Bucks with Amazon Gift Card?
In order to buy V Bucks on Amazon, you will have to use a credit card to buy a V Bucks git card. You can use your Amazon gift card to purchase credits on X Box or Playstation, but you cannot use an Amazon gift card to buy V Bucks directly.
How do I get Free V Bucks?
The best way will always be by getting paid for progression. The most straightforward way to unlock free Fortnite V-Bucks is to level up with experience points through completing Fortnite Missions. All these accomplishments will give you experience points that level you up, so it pays to play more and that's exactly what Epic wants you to do. Check out our article above for more information on other ways to obtain free V Bucks!