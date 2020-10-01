If you play video games online, then you are undoubtedly familiar with Steam.

Steam offers several awesome games on Steam that you can play for free, however many of these games offer in-app purchases or content upgrades where a Stream gift card will come in handy. Instead of spending your hard-earned cash on you fave MMORPG, gamers can complete simple tasks to earn legit free Steam money.

Steam Wallet is Steams online banking tool that allows users to use and transfer funds. Typically, users will purchase games you can their Steam cards rather than using their PayPal, debit cards, or credit cards. Users can also use their Steam Wallet to make in-game purchases while they play games virtually.

People can either earn or purchase Steam codes. Steam codes allow users to buy video games, in-game upgrades, other great perks and enjoy exclusive great perks. Read on to learn more about the Steam Wallet and how you can earn free Steam codes.

How Can I Get Free Steam Wallet Codes?

Buying video games can get expensive, and it seems like every gamer is in search of a great deal. While users can purchase Steam Wallet codes on the platform, they can also earn codes online. People can even buy Steam codes on Amazon, so if you can receive Amazon gift card, you can spend them on gaming.

Several websites allow users to earn Steam Wallet codes or Amazon gift cards in exchange for taking paid surveys, and taking the time to watch videos and complete simple tasks.

Here are 11 of the most popular ways to get free steam wallet codes:

1. MistPlay

MistPlay is our top choice for getting free gift card codes online. MistPlay is an Android app that rewards users for trying and playing new video games. If you are looking to make money online then Mistplay is probably not for you. However, if you enjoy playing free online games while watching TV or killing time then Mistplay is a great way to snag a Steam gift card.

Download Mistplay

Sadly, MistPlay is only available on Android, however, there are some great Android MMORPGs and there's plenty of ways to earn free Google play if you are an avid RPG or mobile gamer it's worth picking up an Android device for gaming.

2. Rakuten



Rakuten allows app and desktop users to get cashback on what they have purchased. Sometimes, they run specials that allow up to 12% cash back, and they set themselves apart by offering a $10 new member bonus solely for signing up. To log in, users download the app or sign in online. $10 might be enough to allow you to redeem free or almost free copies of your favorite games!

Then, they search the retailer they want to shop with. Users are navigated to the online steam store and start collecting exclusive deals immediately with the items they purchase through this e-commerce platform. When you make purchases while you login to your Rakuten account you can start to earn good points at checkout for free. Users can choose to be paid out in cash, gift cards, including Steam codes, or to your account via PayPal.

Sign up for Rakuten

3. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a rewards and loyalty program operator. The California-based company connects users with companies who want their opinions. Start earning points towards iTunes gift cards and more. Their opinions are rewarded with cash or gift cards. Many Steam users choose to take their rewards in gift cards for Steam.

Redeem gift cards or egift cards to fund your favorite steam games such as Team Fortress 2, Counter Strike, Dota 2 and more!

Sign up for Swagbucks

4. InboxDollars

InboxDollars is a website that pays consumers in cash rather than earning points in exchange for their time spent on surveys and watching videos. Subscribers can use the site to sign up.

They must be 18 years old and have a valid email address. Users can take their payment in to redeem a Steam wallet card. This lets you start earning points towards a free steam gift card just for allowing companies the ability to market to you.

Join InboxDollars

5. Survey Junkie

This online survey website allows people to earn money from taking surveys and watching videos online. Users receive $5 for signing up and pays out anywhere from $1-3 per survey.

Survey Junkie users can turn their points into either cash or gift cards. The minimum to cash out is $10. Users can get prepaid redeemable gift cards which could then be converted into steam gaming gift card balance.

Join Survey Junkie

Note: Mrs. Money Geek and I both tested Survey Junkie and struggled to make more than 3 dollars an hour. While individual results will vary we recommend getting the sign free sign up bonus and complete a few surveys to reach the minimum cash out and then move on to higher-paying surveys for money sites.

6. MyPoints

MyPoints is another website that has been around for over two decades. They offer more than just taking surveys, and enjoy a particularly user-friendly option, MyPoints might be perfect for you. This means you can earn enough points towards an activation code for games to play on steam.

This survey website also pays people for shopping online. Users earn gift cards in exchange for providing consumer information. Users can earn gift cards, cash, and travel miles through the platform, and often users choose Steam gift cards.

Join MyPoints

7. Ibotta

Ibotta is a shopping app that you can use to shop and earn cashback and has a $10 sign up bonus. What sets Ibotta apart is that they include grocery store brands and have an affiliate program. This affiliate program allows users to invite their friends to use the program and earn $5 per friend that they refer to the website.

Ibotta users can also shop in-store to earn money.

For example, if a user is planning to go to Target, they can buy as they usually would. When they’re done, they simply take a photo of their Target receipt and upload it into the app via the camera function. The app works to see if there is an offer for cashback, and the user elects to receive that offer. Users can take their cashback in exchange for Amazon or Steam gift cards.

Download Ibotta

8. Dosh

When users sign up for Dosh, they receive $5 to their balance automatically. This app is a user favorite because they do not have to put in extra work to get paid out from the app. They do not have to shop through a specific platform or take photos of receipts to earn money. Instead, they input their credit card information, and the app automatically scans the purchases made to see if any of them qualified for rebates. Then, the app automatically adds money to the user’s Dosh account. The minimum cash out is $25.

9. Honey

This browser extension helps users cut through the clutter of online couponing. It allows users to find coupons automatically. With this extension, you can save time and money. Users can use the cashback that they earn to purchase gift cards to Steam.

10. WikiBuy

WikiBuy is a browser extension that helps users to shop online. It lets users know when there are better prices available on other websites or coupons they can use. While this platform doesn’t give you Steam codes, it can help you to find discounts on them on other sites.

11. ReceiptHog

Receipt Hog, when accepting new users, asks users to scan receipts to earn rebates. What sets this app apart is that when users scan receipts, they can be entered into monthly drawings to make even more rewards. Users can be paid out in PayPal or Amazon gift cards, which can be used to purchase Steam codes.

What is Steam Wallet?

Steam Wallet is a digital wallet tool owned by the company Steam. It allows users to add funds to their Steam account by adding gift cards, a PayPal account, debit cards, or credit cards. Steam users purchase games or make in-game purchases with their Steam Wallets. Users can store money in Steam Wallet or choose only to add as much as they intend to spend.

Steam codes work just like regular gift cards and can only be used on the Steam website. Codes can be used to purchase games, hardware, items on the Community Market, or other items. The Steam Wallet acts as cash but is only eligible to be used on the Steam platform.

How To Redeem Steam Wallet Codes

Adding points Steam Wallet gives gamers instant access to new content. Wallet codes work like a digital bank account. New people join game groups form clans chat ingame. The fun never stops when you find a community meet new people, almost 75 million potential friends.

In order to redeem access once you've bought or purchase steam gift card, you'll need to add it to your account.

You can redeem steam codes to your account by

Log into your Steam account. Click in the upper right corner on your username Select Account Details Select Add Funds to your Steam Wallet Click Redeem a Steam Wallet Code Enter the code and select Redeem to get the credits and start purchasing games immediately

Can You Give Someone Money on Steam?

While the Steam Wallet doesn’t allow users to transfer money directly between each other, they can give Steam Digital Gift Cards. This enables users to select an amount between $5 and $100 and gift it to another user.

There are a few parameters regarding how users can gift the Steam Digital Gift Cards. Users must be friends on the platform for at least three days. Additionally, users can’t send gift cards with other gift cards – Steam Digital Gift Cards must be funded by PayPal, credit card, or Bitcoin.

Can You Withdraw Money from Steam?

The Steam website states that money from a Steam Wallet can’t be withdrawn as money because it has ‘no value outside Steam.’ Some users find themselves with large Steam balances and want to remove it as cash, so this limitation can be difficult to navigate. Therefore, Steam recommends keeping your Steam Wallet balance low and only contributing to the balance when you need to purchase something on the platform.

There are websites and forums dedicated to helping people pull their money from Steam. The tips on the sites include purchasing items then selling them to other people for cash or Bitcoin. However, this method is not protected by Steam and requires users to make these decisions at their own risk.

Can Steam Codes Be Converted into Cash?

There is no way to convert a Steam code to cash on the Steam website. However, many users choose to trade codes with people they know and trust for money or any other payment method.

Additionally, there are platforms on gaming websites that allow users to post their unused codes. Then, potential buyers can purchase the codes. These platforms typically take a percentage of the sale price and are not endorsed by Steam, so be sure to exercise caution if you choose to try to convert your codes to cash. Be sure to read site reviews so you don't fall victim to a scam.

Do Steam Wallet Code Generators Work?

Since every gamer wants a great deal, it’s essential to acknowledge the Steam Wallet Code Generator. If you come across an online generator offering free access to earn points directly to your steam account – chances are it's a scam.

If you aren’t willing to perform simple tasks online in exchange for Wallet codes, you’ve probably come across the code generators. Be careful of these sites offering to check your balance of your card online. Some of these sites will steal all of your game credits or game cards points.

These websites have nothing to gain from giving out free codes, and therefore, they are all scams. Do not share your personal information with companies that are promising free codes in exchange for nothing. Don't enter your credit card number and security code, SMS number or any other payment methods into these websites.

The Bottom Line

While gaming is a fun pastime, it can get expensive. Therefore, to help minimize the cost, plenty of people are using survey websites and watching videos in exchange for free Steam Wallet codes. While this seems like a no-brainer, you should be aware that surveys often take half an hour to complete and only pay out a few dollars at a time. Therefore, you might easily spend more time taking surveys than playing video games.

However, these websites can provide an easy way to make extra cash, especially if you do not have funds on your PayPal or bank cards. Additionally, if you are under 18 and can’t spend your parent’s money on games, survey sites can be a great way to earn spending money on video games.

Forget physical gift cards and trips to Gamestop, unlock instant access and get steam games for free today!

When earning codes, be sure to avoid scams and understand what the Steam parameters are on spending and transferring money.

Always remember to be safe online and protect your personal information.