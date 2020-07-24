Nothing is more exciting than firing up your PlayStation and popping in a brand-new game to play! Unfortunately, that game was probably at least $60. Yikes!
As much as we love snagging the latest and greatest game, we don’t always have those extra funds to blow. Some games we can play multiple times over, but there is only a handful of those to keep us entertained.
The good news is PlayStation has a whole bunch of addicting games that you can play completely for free!
Even though we are almost at the end of the PlayStation 4's lifecycle, there are still a TON of great games to be found on Sony's popular hardware. From console exclusives to incredible indie titles, there is truly something for everyone. Among these, is a selection of games that are entirely free to play.
There can be a handful of junk in the free bin that is not worth your time. So we went ahead and made a list for you of the best free PS4 games to play!
24 Best Free PS4 Games
Hitman 2
If you haven't played the Hitman games before, you can try out a mission from Hitman 2 for free on PS4. The games are fantastic and very in-depth and detailed. You truly get to experience what it would be like to live as an assassin or superspy.
The free mission for Hitman 2 will let you travel to New Zealand as Agent 47, who is on the hunt for a mysterious shadow client. While there is only one mission unlocked, you can try to master it and accomplish more than 40 different challenges created by improvisation and experimentation.
Neverwinter
For those of you who love games like Runescape and World of Warcraft, you should give Neverwinter a chance. It's one of the simplest MMORPGs to get into, and yet it still delivers tons of content, all for free.
Depending on how much time you put into the game, you might eventually run into a potential paywall, but it's not mandatory, you'll just have to be patient with some of the waiting times and leveling up processes. If you're familiar with Dungeons and Dragons, you probably recognize the name as the game is based on fictional Forgotten Realms city from D&D.
Fishing Planet
Are you a fan of simulator games? Fishing Planet is an impressive fishing simulator, it's extremely realistic and has great graphics. Plus, the fishes in the game are supposedly intelligent and meant to mimic the unique behavior of their species. There are over 110 types overall.
Beyond that, there are more than 17 different scenic waterways for you to choose from that all vary with their climate conditions and terrain. You can also choose between a multitude of bait and tackle bombinations and even three different fishing styles.
Z1 Battle Royale
Z1 Battle Royale is a free battle royale game that lets you compete against players all over the world. It is a reimagining of the original game, redesigned for the PS4. It's popular enough that when it was first released, more than one million players tried to access it at one time and crashed the servers.
As with most free games, there are microtransactions but they're very easy to avoid. As for the gameplay itself, it's somewhat similar to Fortnite. It's easy to learn how to play it, but it's hard to become very skilled.
Fallout Shelter
For those of you that can't get enough Fallout, make sure you don't miss out on this free simulation game that's part of the franchise. The point of the game is, as the title suggests, you'll be in charge of managing your own underground commune and fallout shelter.
There are microtransactions, but they're really just there to speed up wait times, so if you're patient, you can easily avoid them. It will be your job as Overseer to make sure your citizens are protected and have all the resources they need.
Fortnite Battle Royale
Love it, or hate it, there is no denying the incredible success of Epic's Fortnite Battle Royale. What began as a horde-mode-style game, has since added a battle royale experience which quickly became the highest-grossing free-to-play-game of all time. Last year alone, the game brought in over 2.4 billion dollars.
In Fornite, 100 players drop into a large open map, filled with guns, vehicles, and buildings to destroy/build. The goal? Be the last player, or squad left alive as the map around you slowly shrinks. Not only is Fornite Battle Royale free, but it also supports cross-play with basically all the latest consoles, phones, and computers.
Realm Royale
Youngling battle royale fans with a case of Fortnite fatigue need not look any further than Hi-Rez's latest free-to-play title Realm Royale. The multiplayer game hit PC in the Summer of last year and quickly racked up an impressive audience, before moving to console with its open beta. But what makes this battle royale stand out from the rest? Chickens, for one thing. Whenever you're downed, your character has a chance to survive as a white flag waving fowl before coming back into the fold after a ten-second timer.
Not only that, but Realm Royale features class-based gameplay, personal mounts, a unique arsenal of armor and weapons, and an eye-pleasing art style that makes that familiar base jump at the start of each map all the more exciting. The open beta will eventually form into a full release, and you can help Hi-Rez iron out the technical bumps in the meantime by putting Realm Royale through its paces.
Cuisine Royale
If even the cartoon style of Fortnite is too serious for you, then Cuisine Royale is a particularly strange cooking-based take on the battle royale genre. After spawning randomly on the map, you have to scramble for weapons and the safe zone like normal, except your offensive abilities, are augmented by kill-powered magic abilities, and your armor is made of both actual vests and plating and kitchen equipment.
There's a couple of different maps to play on, and both are filled with a decent variety of biomes and hazards to navigate. You'll be doing this either alone or in a squad of four, with built-in ping features allowing you to easily communicate even if you're not using a gaming headset. It's a less than epic experience than other popular BR games, but the exciting squad vs squad fights combined with the game's bizarre added powerups and dangers provide tactical challenges and funny gameplay moments.
Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters lets you try one of the biggest fighting games out there before you buy it. But this is no limited demo — while you'll be restricted to a handful of characters (which rotate out on a regular basis), you can still play the bulk of this frenetic 3D fighter's modes, including training mode, online battles and a portion of the game's story mode.
Dead or Alive 6 evolves the iconic fighting franchise with a new meter system that lets you unleash devastating Break attacks, as well as the Fatal Rush which allows you to perform combos with a single button. All of this looks great thanks to the most stunningly realistic graphics the series has seen yet. If you like what you play, you can purchase individual characters a la carte, or upgrade to the full game.
DC Universe Online
DC Universe Online is a dream for everyone who is a fan of the comic book source material. In it, players will create their own, original superhero or villain and battle alongside, or against, Batman, Superman, and the like. This MMO-style adventure allows you to partner up with your friends and take on dungeons, raids, and bosses featuring many of DC's iconic characters.
Even when you hit the max level, there is a ton of post-game content to keep you invested for hours. This is one of the older games on the list, with it first appearing on the PlayStation 3 in 2011, before making the jump to PS4 in 2013. However, since then, it has continued to be updated with new content, items, and characters. This is a must-have for any DC fans out there.
Call of Duty: Warzone
You don't need to have another CoD game on your PS4 to access Warzone, the franchise's take on the battle royale genre. When you boot up the game and dive out of the plane into the game map, you'll find yourself in a 150-player battle, on a huge island made of components taken from classic maps from the franchise. And when you take a fatal hit, you have a second chance in the form of the Gulag, a 1v1 match in a cramped environment against another player looking for a free rez.
You can pick from two different game modes: the standard Deathmatch which puts you in small squads to take on everyone else while the playable area slowly shrinks, and also Plunder mode, which tasks you with completing certain tasks to earn cash that you then need to extract from the map before it's taken. Overall, there's plenty here to convince a Fortnite or PUBG fan to try a different game for once.
Paladins: Champions of the Realm
If hero-based shooters like Overwatch are more your style, Paladins from Hi-Rez Studios may be just the game to scratch that itch for free. With over 35 heroes with different load-outs and abilities to choose from, this shooter offers a lot of variety. Not only can you battle as a giant tree, or use a snakehead as a venom launcher but Paladins offers a crazy amount of customization for each hero.
Before each match, you can use special cards to buff certain abilities. Likewise, during the match, you can purchase items to assist you in battle, similar to many MOBA-type games. This game is chaotic, action-packed, and definitely worth your time.
Gwent
When The Witcher 3 was released, it was obvious this game was special. There was SO much to see and do, the amount of detail was almost overwhelming at times. Featured in the main game was “side-game” called Gwent, which allowed you to battle cards against various NPC's. Gwent has now been released as a stand-alone title on the PS4, for free. Those familiar with the Witcher 3 version will know what to expect.
You choose a faction, build a deck, and battle other players using strategic maneuvers. This is an incredibly well-developed card game that will hook you immediately, with new modes being released regularly. The more you play, the better decks you can build, and the greater the challenges you can face!
Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2
You don’t need to have kept up with the enormous Gundam franchise of movies, TV shows, and other games to enjoy this multiplayer game. Two teams of six head out onto the battlefield either on foot or in one of the series’ titular mechanical battle suits. This sequel also adds the option to leave the planet and fight in space, adding a whole new dimension to the fight.
You can unlock more and more suits as you play, or play with real money to unlock one of the 130 available mechas that take your fancy straight away. The interactive lobby lets you meet up with other players to show off your collection, make upgrades, and plan for the next battle. The developers are adding more and more content and holding special events too, so there's always something new to check out.
Let It Die
With the overwhelming success of the Souls games, it was only natural that there would-be imitators. Let It Die borrows heavily from its far more popular predecessors but it sets itself apart with zany characters, settings, and weapons. Your character is tasked with battling to the top of the “Tower of Barbs,” a feat that has never been accomplished.
Along the way, you will meet outlandish NPCs, and discover some truly hilarious weapons like buzzsaw knuckles, a firework launcher, or a flame wand. It's all as weird as it sounds while the flashy mayhem on display here is truly a joy to watch. Just be prepared to die…a lot.
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
There are few games that have perfected storytelling like Life is Strange. This graphic-adventure style game is more like an interactive movie, allowing players the chance to make decisions, solve puzzles, and watch their choices play out in a cinematic style. As a precursor to Life is Strange 2, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is a bite-sized adventure that bridges the gap between the two games.
You play as Chris Eriksen, a young boy who faces a tragic loss and creates a superhero persona as a coping method. Over the roughly 2 hour campaign, you will follow his story while inputting your choices to alter his path. This game is perfect for those who want to relax with a great story, rather than deep gameplay mechanics.
Star Trek Online
Star Trek Online is an online role-playing game that lets you live out every fantasy you've ever had about boldly going where no one has gone before. This sci-fi space adventure lets you play as a human, as a classic Star Trek alien such as a Vulcan and Cardassian, or even as a member of your own custom alien race.
You'll engage in both starship combat and on-the-ground shoot-outs, all while upgrading your tech to become even more power and playing through a rich storyline that delivers plenty of new lore for hardcore Trekkies to sink their teeth into. While Star Trek Online lets you purchase in-game currency for things like outfits and ship skins, you can also experience the entirety of its story for free. There are expansion packs on offer too if you'd prefer to spend your money on extra content.
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition
In a battle between Materia and Spiritus, the gods of protection and destruction, two teams of heroes from the Final Fantasy series to fight for them. In this free version, you can pick from a rotating selection of four fighters from the original roster and fight in online or offline bouts, swinging your weapons and casting spells in teams of three to take down your opponents. You can’t play the game’s story mode, but you can play online with people who have bought the game, and transfer your progress from the free version if you decide you enjoy it enough to buy the full experience.
Brawlhalla
Brawlhalla is classified as a platformer battle arena, however, most people will just immediately compare it to the popular Super Smash Brothers franchise. You and your friends will battle for control over a 2D map, trying to kick, punch, chop, and shoot each other over the edge.
Each legend has different abilities and plays slightly differently. There are a variety of game modes to check out and over 40 legends to unlock. You can battle with up to 8-players, which makes this a fantastic game to bust out at parties.
Genesis
It’s hard to find a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) title on consoles, but Genesis wants to be the PS4’s answer to League of Legends and other massive titles that dwell on PC. You can pick one of 28 heroes to take into a 5v5 battle in a sci-fi themed maps with dynamically changing elements, either in traditional multiplayer, single-player or in a co-operative PvE campaign.
The game continues to grow over time to maintain your interest, allowing you to equip the champions with different items and weaponry. The inclusion of the PVE mode means you can learn to play or just chill out by fighting against AI opponents by yourself or with friends. The developers are also very open to discussing balance changes, which means you can hopefully change the game for the better if you really want to get involved.
Dauntless
Dauntless, though not officially released at the time of writing, is already making some big waves. Currently, in open beta, this free-to-play game is a Monster Hunter style action-adventure. After creating your character, you are thrust into The Shattered Isles with nothing but a sword and your wits! The goal is to take down the many behemoths that roam the world and use their various parts to craft weapons and armor.
It's a familiar formula but Dauntless‘ cartoony style, fast combat, and fluid movement make it feel different than other games in this genre. The best part is it is cross-playable with PC and Xbox One, so you and your pals can tackle beasts together!
Smite
Most MOBA games place you as an aerial observer of the battlefield, but Smite puts you right behind your chosen character, who will be one of the hundreds of gods from pantheons around the world. You stride, pounce, or fly into battle against opposing heroes and their minions to destroy their Titan and win the match, taking out towers along the way.
Smite is easy to pick up thanks to automatic settings for leveling your character’s abilities up and buying key items. but there’s plenty of depth and tactical enjoyment too once you turn off these settings, and look around the enormous 108 character roster for your favorite champions in each role. This MOBA/third-person action game combo is a unique experience with a well-executed theme and one that might help fans of either genre appreciate the other.
Apex Legends
When Apex Legends launched from developer Respawn this year, much of the gaming community was initially disappointed that it wasn't a new Titanfall. However, those disappointments were immediately alleviated when players enter the world of King's Canyon in this first-person, battle royale.
Apex combines hero-shooter style gameplay with battle royale tropes. 60 players battle for control of a shrinking map in squads of 3 players, in various combos of the available 9 heroes. What truly sets Apex apart is the tight controllers, slick movement, and character abilities. The moment-to-moment gameplay just feels so good it is hard to put it down. It also uses a ping system that allows for fantastic communication between squads without the need for mics.
Warframe
If looter-shooters in the same vein as Destiny, pique your interest, Warframe is definitely worth checking out. This entry is a 3rd-person, sci-fi action game with a heavy focus on co-op. You play as an alien race known as the Tenno. Each player operates a ninja-like mech suit called a Warframe.
Explore an open world on your hoverboard while scoring loot, upgrading your equipment, and learning new abilities. Warframe also allows you and your friends to party up and tackle some of the games tougher dungeons and bosses. There are hundreds of hours of content here for the low price of FREE!
The Wrap Up
As the lifecycle of the PS4 is quickly coming to a close, this is a great time to try out all of these awesome freebies.
Some of the games on the list appeal more to actin RPG’s and others are straight-up battle royale. The important thing is you can try them all out to see what you like best. This is also a great way to decide what upcoming games may be your next big purchase!
Enjoy going through our list of PS4 freebies as we prepare to roll out the red carpet for the upcoming PS5!