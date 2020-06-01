13 Great Free PC Games You Can Download Now!

Since its inception, mobile gaming has been a growing trend in the video game industry.

Although, to some, this activity is not comparable to console, arcade, or PC gaming, it has made an impact nonetheless. One of the main setbacks of mobile gaming comes from its Freemium model, which, for the most part, encouraged the pay-to-win structure that is slowly spreading through the entire industry today.

That said, despite most mobile games having the basic Freemium model, there are select titles out there that retain the classic skill-based gameplay. Some of these titles managed to create a balance between skills and monetization by giving players who do not want to pay extra to grind away premium items. The best part is that some of these titles are available free of charge, not to mention that any player can download such games straight to their PC.

With that in mind, let's take a quick overview of some of the best mobile games you can download free straight to your PC. Take note that games in the list below are in no particular order.

Shooting/FPS Games

1. Bullet Force

Bullet Force is a free-to-play FPS multiplayer mobile game that uses the same gameplay mechanics as Counter-Strike. This title allows players to battle it out in various strategically designed battle arenas you and your friends can exploit.

On top of that, the game also features customization mode for its vast arsenal of weapons, customized matches, four gameplay modes, and so much more. So if you have that multiplayer itch you want to scratch or a score to settle with your peers, then, take time to check out this fun and competitive game.

2. PUBG Mobile

The granddaddy of battle royale is finally available free on PC. Although it's not the complete package, you will have the same experience nonetheless.

If you are tired of playing this competitive free-for-all third-person shooter on your phone, then, why not play the game on your PC (see the link below). Experience the same mobile game enjoyed by millions of players across the globe on a bigger screen without the hassle of emulators.

3. Call of Duty Mobile

Another FPS shooter that you definitely should check out is Call of Duty Mobile Garena. Enjoy the iconic multiplayer game at the comfort of your PC through the unblocked Garena PC battle royale mode.

Also, the game provides access to both classic and new maps ported from the iconic franchise itself. Not to mention that this unblocked version also comes with the latest free-fire mode. That said, if you want to experience the iconic FPS game on your PC, then now is your chance to do it.

4. Dead Trigger 2

If you are into zombie-themed games that comes with enough firepower to start the next world war, then, Dead Trigger 2 is a title you definitely should check out.

Explore a post-apocalyptic world and eliminate hordes of brain-hungry zombies using some of the most iconic and powerful weapons available. Challenge yourself to a wide variety of game modes just waiting for you to explore. All you need to do is download this game straight to your PC to begin the onslaught.

Strategy/MMORPG

5. Clash Royale

If shooting games are not your cup of tea, then you can also try the Real-Time Strategy Gameplay structure of Clash Royale. Fair warning, Clash Royale is one of those strategy games that's heavy on monetization. As off-putting as that may sound, the game's freemium structure somehow contributes to the main challenge in the game.

You see, the game requires a lot of grinding for those who do not want to make a purchase. Unbeknownst to some, grinding in Clash Royale makes you know your cards better, thus, allowing you to develop some of the most ingenious strategies out there. So if you want to build your “thinking outside the box” skill, then by any means, give this game a try.

6. The Battle Cats

Another fun and highly addictive, if not immersive mobile game you can play on your PC is The Battle Cats by Japanese video game developer PONOS.

As the title suggests, the game all about cats. But do not be deceive by its cute title as The Battle Cats comes with the signature Japanese Kimo-kawaii or “gross cute” theme. Expect to encounter some of the weirdest collaboration and cat designs only Japan can provide.

7. South Park Phone Destroyer

Jump into the wacky fictional world of South Park, Colorado, is the official mobile game of the classic animated series. Collect some of the most iconic alter-egos/superhero versions of Eric Cartman, Stan Marsh, Kenny Mccormick, and Kyle Broflovski in an epic PVP/Campaign across the snowy mountain town.

Have fun collecting various cards based on some of the wackiest characters ever to appear on the show. That said, why destroy your phone when you can play and download this highly addictive mobile game on your PC.

8. Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Similar to Clash Royale, Mobile Legends Bang Bang is a multiplayer game that is heavy on monetization. However, as mentioned before, the game also allows the player to grind or farm premium items in the game.

Another difference is that the game follows the MMORPG structure, which means that it focuses more on character customization, weapon/armor upgrades, and crafting. This game is highly recommended for those who are into the competitive fantasy hack and slash genre of games.

Horror/Mystery Games

9. Granny

If you are into the darker and creepier side of gaming, then give you had better give Granny a visit. This iconic indie horror game is the brainchild of DVloper. Immerse yourself into the heart-pounding survival horror played by millions across the globe.

How creepy is Granny?

Well, for starters, you get to wake up in a room inside a gloomy house filled with puzzles, mazes, and of course, a vicious older woman who prevents you from escaping. So if you like unexpected jumpscares and sneaky mature ladies, then now is your chance to play this game free on your PC.

10. Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Speaking of jump scares, if Granny is too mild for your taste, then maybe abandoned animatronics will do the trick. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is the sequel to the highly acclaimed Five Nights at Freddy's game.

Unlike other sequels, this game brought all the fan-favorite elements seen in its predecessor and stuffed it into a new environment. As a bonus, the developer also made an effort to integrate new features making the game even scarier than the previous installment. Fair warning, this game is not for those with an existing heart condition.

11. The Room 2

Similar to Five Nights at Freddy's 2, The Room 2 is obviously a sequel. Although not as scary as the titles mentioned above, The Room 2 is spooky nonetheless.

The game focuses more on mystery rather than jumpscares. Expect a barrage of some of the most-unique puzzles ever conceive. Use your imagination to uncover the mystery and intrigue through the games' well-laden storyline.

So if you think you are intelligent enough to get out of any situation or, in this case, “escape rooms, then download this brilliant game on your PC today.

Bonus Titles

12. Need for Speed: Most Wanted

If you like burning rubber and outrunning the authorities, then Need for Speed: Most Wanted is definitely worth checking. This 2012 game comes with a plethora of some of the coolest licensed vehicles on the planet.

On top of that, it also features a rad collection of songs for its soundtrack, highly detailed open-world environment, and smart AI. Play and download one of the most iconic entries to the iconic Need for Speed franchise free on your PC today.

13. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Finally, our final game combines some of the most iconic elements seen in the titles listed above. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, unless you are living under a rock, is one of the most iconic entries to the highly acclaimed Grand Theft Auto franchise. You play as Carl Johnson, who is returning to his neighborhood after five years.

Your mission is to bring back glory to your neighborhood and expand your territory. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is set in an open-world environment littered with tons of missions and activities.

If you are a veteran GTA player, then relive the classic PlayStation 2 game free straight from your PC. For those, however, who are new to the franchise, then this is one of the best installments there is.

Too Many Games so Little Time

Now that we are at the end of our list, you must be wondering where to download these games. A friendly reminder, stay away from any site that offers surveys and other activities before you gain access. Other than that, there are safe sites that house all these games and more on a single location.

One example is Games.lol. Indulge yourself to their massive library of games you can download and play free on your PC. No surveys needed, no ads, just pure gaming fun. The only problem is if you have enough time to check out all the games in their collection.