Play Free Online Games!!! Classics, Puzzles, HTML5, Flash, Mobile, MMORPGs and More!!!

The Best Free Browser Games
Tank Trouble
First up on our list of best free browser games is Tank Trouble. The game aims to take down your enemy by firing bullets from your tank. Throughout the game, you will find yourself navigating your way through a maze grid to find your enemy.
You can play Tank Trouble with your friends in modes of 2 players and three players, and the last one standing wins the game. It is always more exciting to play a game with your friends.
This action-packed game has simple graphics, but it can become very addictive right away when you start playing it. Make sure to check out tank trouble and start playing it today.
Happy Wheels
Happy Wheels is a physics-based browser game that features many levels that you have to get through using wheeled vehicles. Happy Wheels is known to be quite challenging and full of bloodshed. There is a variety of vehicle types (Mostly bikes) to choose from, and the game is set in multiple locations like the side of mountains and busy highways. Choose a character, control the vehicle to pass dangerous obstacles that become more challenging as the level grows.
Happy Wheels has a significant amount of blood and gory visuals throughout the gameplay, so we’d not recommend it for the kids. But, if you are 16+ and like challenges, then this is the game for you to play.
Geometry Dash Online
Geometry Dash is one of the best browser games. Over the years, it has managed to make a reputation in online games. From its classic side-scrolling action and instant-death survival mode to some catchy techno music, this game has so much to offer. The main objective of Geometry Dash is to jump and fly your way across the level without landing on deadly spikes and saving yourself from crashing into any walls.
Similar to Happy Wheels, Geometry Dash Online is also known for its extreme difficulty almost to the point of frustration as a simple mishap will send you back to the beginning of the level. To avoid smashing your keyboard to the wall, train your reflexes to face the difficulty in the Practice mode first.
Fireboy and Watergirl 4: The Crystal Temple
Fireboy and Watergirl 4 in The Crystal Temple is the 4th game in the series. Similar to early additions of Fireboy and Water Girl, you will find the original odd couple of fire and water trapped in a maze-like structure packed with treasures and peril. On a normal level, there will be multiple exciting yet challenging puzzles to solve, such as levers, pushers, boxes, light detectors and mirrors, ice/snow and freeze/melt lights, and the newly introduced crystal teleporters, etc.
Since fire and water don't mix, try not to let Fireboy go in the water lakes and don't let Watergirl go in the fire lakes. Collect the diamonds and move on to the next stage.
Neon Battle Tank
If you are a fan of Pacman and Tanks, then this game is a treat for you. In Neon Battle Tank, you will control a small neon battle to take on your enemies as they are trying to destroy your power cell. Drive around the maze and shoot the tanks before they can reach your power cell. You must defend your central base at any cost. Move around each level and destroy any enemy tank that dares to come into your sight.
The difficulty grows as the level increases, and it will become harder to defend your base. Try on the challenge to check if you can complete every level and reign as the champion neon tank.
Free Online Games No Downloads
Bubble Dragons Saga
Next up on our list of best free browser games is Bubble Dragons Saga, This game brings the conventional color matching and bubble popping to a new level. Match bubble of 2 or 3 with the same color to crack open the eggs to hatch little dragons. In Bubble Dragons Saga, you can unlock boosts and shoot at special items to activate their powers. This game has a straightforward and cute design and has almost 200 levels.
If you are a fan of casual bubble popping games, make sure to check out this gem.
Forty Thieves Solitaire
Mostly, the people play card games for the entertainment value and challenge they provide, but they also offer several benefits to our emotional and mental health. Forty Thieves Solitaire is one of the best card games you can play on your browser for free. Playing such a card game can be the best time killer. The rules of the game are straightforward. To win a game, you will have to move every card onto the eight foundation piles. Each foundation starts with an Ace of a particular suit and rises to the King of that suit.
The Forty Thieves Solitaire, much like other card games, comes with the level of Easy, Normal, and Hard based on the difficulty and will make you addict in a matter of hours.
Harvest Honors Classic
Harvest Honors is a game for all ages as the kids and adults equally enjoy it. The game is all about strategy. You will have to collect 100 carrots and a few other items by creating columns of three or more. The items can be aligned by swapping items next to each other. Harvest Honors Classic is a fun game to play with your friend as it is a two-player game. The players will take turns for 15 seconds to align three identical items until someone collects the 100-carrot goal.
Do check out Harvest Honors Classics and test your strategic skills as a farmer.
Food-Themed
Pizza Real Life Cooking
Pizza Real-life Cooking is one of the best Food-themed games you can play. It is an interesting simulation game that allows you to prepare and cook your pizza just the way you always wanted it to be. Just like in a real-life, it lets you slice pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and other tasty ingredients. After finishing your Pizza preparations, decorate it and put it in the oven and watch it cook. Pizza Real-life Cooking has multiple fruit options, including grapes, pineapple, apple, kiwi, orange, banana and strawberries, and many other delicious ingredients.
If you love making pizza and always went short of few ingredients then, roll up your sleeves because this is the chance for you to prove that you’re a master baker. Have Fun!
Car Free-To-Play Games
Madalin Stunt Cars
Madalin Stunt Cars 2, as the name suggests, is a stunt car game that allows you to perform stunts with a pool of 31 cars. It features some famous models from Audi, Ferrari, and Porsche. This game is not meant to be a competitive one as there are no points, no ranking system, and no time restrictions. Just come here to have a lot of fun, it’s all about roaming around the map freely, bashing obstacles and performing stunts. Throughout the map, you will race through flat raceways, elevated tracks, and basic ramps.
Madalin Stunt Car is available in a single and multiplayer mood. Still, even the multiplayer atmosphere doesn’t give you any competitive advantage over your opponents as the vehicles don’t get damaged, and nobody scores. But, the independent nature and amusing obstacles of the game will surely make you play for hours and hours.
Grand Prix Hero
Grand Prix Hero is a free browser-based Formula one driving game. This game allows you to test your car racing skills to the fullest. It’s an impressive car game, fully compatible with any mobile browser. No need for any plugins to play. The game has simple graphics, and the controls are quite easy to master. Racing is the main attraction here, and there are boost zones on the map that appears randomly, Drive through the yellow boost zones on the track to get a boost.
Grand Prix Hero has four tracks in total, but still, they are enough to provide you with endless hours of fun online.
Stock Car Hero
If you have a need for speed, try out this new car racing game, Stock car hero. The rules for this game are no different from any other car racing game, reach the finish line before anyone else does. Don’t forget to drive over the golden arrows for an extra boost and try collecting as many coins as you can. You can use the coins to buy upgrades for your cars before the next race.
Use your arrow keys (Computer) or tilt your screen (mobile) to navigate the racetrack. Dodge traffic, boost around the sharp corners, and collect coins, and let’s see if you can upgrade your car enough to score first place across all the tracks.
Online Sports Game’s
Table Tennis World Tour
Table Tennis World Tour is a free browser-based game that lets you test your paddle skills while competing against AI-generated players from all over the world. You can choose from a pool of 20 countries to battle against 60 opponents. The gameplay is simple, and the touch controls are super easy to learn. Just control your bat and try to hit the little ball to your opponent's side of the table. The movement of the paddle can create spin, and the speed can generate power to your shots.
Train yourself with skills of spin and smash, show-off your Ping Pong abilities. Keep moving your mouse towards the ball to hit it hard and defeat champions around the globe to win the Table Tennis World Tour.
Foot Chinko – World Cup
Foot Chinko – World cup is an action-packed arcade game. It’s a game of soccer with a little twist. Foot Chinko is a combination of two popular arcade games, Pachinko and Pinball. The main idea of the game is just like soccer that you have to shoot the ball at the opponent’s side to score a point. Still, in Foot Chinko, you will come across various obstacles while approaching the opponent's side, and the higher level you are, the more difficult the game becomes.
Foot Chinko World Cup lets you compete with different countries to dominate the league; it is the perfect blend of challenge and fun that will get you off the edge of your seat. So, if you are a fan of soccer, you should definitely check this game out.
Cricket World Cup
Next up in our list of best online sports games is Cricket World Cup, this game features the world’s seconds most popular sport, Cricket. Pick your team out of 10 champion teams, choose from India, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Contrary to some of the other Cricket games, it does not require you to bowl, so the gameplay is quite simple, you just need to pick your team and bat against your opponent.
The target you have to chase is generated automatically, and you will have to win 5 out of 8 matches to reach the knock out stages of the world cup. Just tap on the screen to take a shot. Time your shot to hit a hard six. Grab a bat and smash it.
3D Free Kick
3D Free Kick is a browser sports game; it presents you with the best thing in soccer, free kicks. To make a goal, you will have to shoot the ball at an opponent’s goal. The controls of the game are pretty simple; you need two swipes to make a goal; the first one gets the ball moving and second to control the direction. The faster you swipe, the higher and faster the ball will fly.
To score higher points, you will have to make a goal in the right areas. There are three different areas within the goal that will award you extra points. Making a goal at crossbar will get you 40 points, scoring a goal near goal post will get you 70 points and shoot a perfect corner to make 90.
Games for Girls
Princess Daily Skincare Routine
Remember Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast? Well, now she needs your help with her daily skincare routine in this fantastic free browser game, “Princess Daily Skincare Routine.”
This is a spa and makeover girl game that allows you to discover all the secrets about skincare routine. Just pay attention to the instructions and start doing a makeover of your favorite Disney princess. This game features a variety of skincare products like Cleansers, masks, creams, foundations, and all of your favorite cosmetics.
When you are finished with the makeup, choose an outfit for her to wear and get ready to discover the last task princess has prepared for you. Have fun and be creative.
Mermaid Barista: Latte Art
Disney and coffee fans are in for a treat here, prepare to lose your minds over this incredible free browser-based business simulation game Mermaid Barista: Latte Art. Your favorite mermaid has just said yes to a job as a Barista. Join her in this new fun and cool game to prepare a hot Americano coffee, a delicious frappe, and a sweet cappuccino and a delicious macchiato just the way you like it.
Start from choosing your coffee cup, pour the coffee, try your favorite ingredients, and finish off by pouring microfoam to create a beautiful Latte art. Have Fun!
Games for Kids
Teen Titans Go!
Teen Titans Go! is a fantastic role-playing game for the kids, it features kids' favorite heroes from Cartoon Network’s mega-hit animated series Teen Titans Go. Take on the roles of Starfire, Cyborg, Robin, Raven and Beast boy and try to defeat as many of all six supervillains, the player with the most victory points eventually will win the game. This game also includes some entertaining action-figure cards; you can either follow the instructions on the map or make your strategy.
Other than the fun fighting scenes, the game has its fair share of trash talk and violence that some parents might find inappropriate for their child. Overall, Teen Titans GO lets players embrace their inner superhero in a fun action game that will keep them playing for hours.
Best Motorcycle and Motocross Games
Moto X3M 5: Pool Party
Moto X3M 5 Pool Party, is the latest in the Moto X3M series of browser-based stunt bike games, brought to us by a little Ukrainian outfit called Madpuffers. Much like the previous games in the series X3M 5 features some of the most outrageous stunt-riding, but the game is set in the backdrop of beaches, deckchairs, and sun-kissed oceans. Throughout the game, you will find yourself passing by exploding TNT boxes or narrowly avoiding various obstacles being flung at your head at terminal velocity.
If you’re looking for a fun game that combines reflex testing and stunt riding with a basic understanding of physics, then X3M 5 is the game for you. So, bring on your dirt bike stunt skills into the land of aquatic park pipes and have fun.
Highway Rider Extreme
Highway Rider Extreme is a new and fun 3D motorbike racing game. Developed in HTML 5 technology by Happylander, this game will run smoothly on a modern browser. Highway Rider Extreme lets you test your riding skills while driving through a busy highway. The game is full of challenges and will keep you glued to your screen. To continue racing, there are not only tons of traffic that you’ll need to avoid but will have to race against the clock to reach the checkpoints.
Avoid the traffic and overtake other vehicles as closely as it can get to earn bonus time. Unlock daily bonus levels and try to complete each map with a high score.
Free Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO)
World of Warships
World of Warships is a shooting game that showcases World War 2 naval combats in its free to play 12 vs. 12 naval cage matches. This game puts your tactics, mathematics, aim, and teamwork skills on a test. World of Warships comprises three battle modes having a face-off between players in each of the modes, i.e., Standard, Domination, and Epicenter, and all of the modes are points-based.
World of warships features four different ships in type: The destroyers, battleships, cruisers, and the aircraft carriers. Learning to play with each class is an exciting process because to succeed, these classes have to work together. As the gun ranges got longer and the gameplay became faster, World of Warships constantly demands better shooting, better concentration, and some of the best teamwork you will need in a game.
Crossout
Crossout is a post-apocalyptic vehicle combat game where players can make custom vehicles. It’s a massively multiplayer online game with vast choices of machine guns and other weapons. These vehicles and weapons are customized by players using dozens of parts that are interchangeable following the situation.
The game aims to build your vehicle from the ground up and load it with as many weapons and accessories that it can fit and then ride it to destroy the enemy. The game largely emphasizes on assembling a vehicle that attacks with perfection by equipping it with multiple lethal weapons.
The game can be played in either solo or squad mode. The major appeal here is the wide range of weapons, armors, and the freedom to use all the supportive systems to craft a vehicle the way you want. Try out your vehicle crafting skill, and let’s see if you can make a vehicle of mass destruction.
World of Tanks
World of Tanks is a massively multiplayer online action game with an inspiration acquired from the mid of the 20th century of armored warfare. The game features six types of battle modes ranging from random battles, tank-company battles, team-training battles, stronghold battles, team battles, and special battles.
The players can also fight the battle by joining platoons or squads. World of Tanks offers amusing gameplay, brilliant mechanics, and great shooting sound effects. Throughout the game, you will receive many medals for completing tasks, mastery marks, and marks for damaging the enemies.
The original version of the game has seen multiple updates recently, with the addition of vast verity of new tanks, beautiful graphics, and fresh battlegrounds, World of Tanks has evolved significantly over the years. The staggered approach to matches keeps you close to the action throughout the game, and each encounter has a better thrill than the last.
Star Trek Online
Star Trek Online is an MMORPG single person action game and proving itself to be one of the most adventurous games in current times. The game requires some skills and tactics to endeavor the triumph. Star trek online can be broken down into two major parts, space, and ground.
In space, you have control of a ship as you go on completing quests (episodes) and blasting enemy’s ship until they explode. Ground stuff involves some intense battle on the ground. Players are not allowed to switch between the characters while they are in between a chapter. As the game progresses, the players become more skilled, and multiple settings are unlocked to enhance the weapons.
If you are a fan of the Star Trek series, you will be a fan of this game. Go on to explore strange new worlds, seek out new life and new civilizations, and don’t be afraid to go out where no one has ever gone before.
Star Conflict
Star Conflict is a free to play massively multiplayer online space simulation game. It’s an action-packed game that puts the player in the role of elite pilots. The core of the game is PVP spaceship battles with elements of PVE and an open world to explore. The player has control over a wide range of combat spaceships, and all of them serve a specific purpose. Each player enhances his abilities, tactics, and skills while going through a verity of intense battles and space combats.
Star Conflict can be best described as a perfect mix of World of Tanks in Space and Warframe with spaceships. It’s a vibrant space shooter that offers countless hours of fun with a variety of features both in terms of versatility and depth of game mode. Upgrading ship equipment, the fantastic dog-fights, and a beautiful space environment will make you come back for more and more.
Guild Wars 2
With fast-paced gameplay and action-packed environment, Guild Wars 2 has managed to make an impact. Guild Wars 2 is an MMO RPG and a sequel of Guild Wars and has seen a significant modification by ArenaNet. The developers of the game have managed to give you a beautiful world to explore. The players have a wide range of options to create characters from the collection of five races and the professions of eight. The race and the profession determine the skills of the player. Each player can acquire up to 10 skills from the pool.
The world in Guild Wars 2 is built around the idea of convenience and cooperation. More than anything, Guild Wars 2 wants you to work together with others, and it provides a huge number of possibilities for cooperation while minimizing restrictions. Whether you’re looking for a competition or simply want to explore the fantastic countryside, Guild Wars 2 lets you do it all without a subscription fee.
World of Warplanes
World of Warplanes is a free-to-play MMO action game that allows you to be in action with some of the best aerial combat scenes. This game has an impressive hangar of over 100 golden age warbirds. You can pick any plane that you have earned, to take on with you in an intense dogfight up in the skies. This game lets you test your reflex and team coordination with its intense 12-vs-12 aerial combats.
The aircraft are categorized into military and experimental aircraft from the Soviet Union, Japan, United States, Germany, UK, and China.
The warplanes are mainly classified into five categories, namely heavy fighters, ground attack planes, bombers, multirole fighters, and the fighter jets. Each aircraft brings its strengths and weaknesses to the vertical battlefield. So, choose your warship to go on an epic journey with World of Warplanes.
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV is 3D fantasy-themed MMORPG produced and directed by a game giant, Square Enix. The game has an interactive environment featuring a persistent world. Enter the fantasy realm of Eorzea, a land embraced by the Gods and forged by heroes.
Players are given a free choice to customize and create their characters in the game, including the name of the character, its gender, facial structure, etc. You can choose from 15+ combat classes and over ten professions, and you can master a single class or mix them up to fit for every situation.
The character progresses by gaining experience points in the game. The player levels up after a certain number of experience points are acquired. Follow the storyline while exploring the beautiful world of Eorzea and explore the unexplored.
Fractured Space
Next up on our list is Fractured Space, it’s a sci-fi themed MOBA where players command massive spaceships in action-packed space battles. Fractured Space’s primary mode is conquest; its well-structured mechanism makes each battle intense and full of conflict. There are five zones in each game that includes two outward zones called Alpha and Beta, the Gamma zone, your home base, and the enemy base.
Like any other MMO, you can buy skins, upgrades, and attractive ships by spending money, but you can get everything by loot crates that are dropped daily, giving players more of an incentive to play regularly. Visually the game looks brilliant, with every ship showcasing a fantastic amount of detail as they glide across attractive landscapes.
Overall, Fractured Space is an excellent addition to the MOBA genre and a fun game to play.
Note: Featured Space is no longer officially supported; however, thanks to industrious reddit users, you can still play Fractured Space on private servers.
The Lord of the Rings Online
Lord of the Rings Online is a 3D fantasy MMORPG based on the epic works of J.R.R. Tolkien. The graphics of the game is the closest thing to feeling like you’re actually in Middle Earth. A wandering avatar is controlled by the player moving around different places and interacting with different entities of the virtual world.
The game is points based. So, gaining experience points is the key to upgrading your skills and traits, which later becomes useful for the configuration of playing style.
The mini-map navigates players to find quests in the game, which results in gaining EXP. The players can either walk around or can mount horses, goats, and ponies to collect points. The Lord of the Rings Online is all about raising the morale by resting, eating food, charging in battles, or even by resting. Once the morale becomes zero, the player is considered defeated rather than being killed.
Star Wars: The Old Republic
If you’re a fan of Star Wars and MMORPGsMMORPGs, Star Wars: The Old Republic is the game you should check out if you haven’t yet. The Old Republic is a tiny part of the Star Wars extended canon that takes place thousands of years before the events of A New Hope.
The latest upgrade of SWTOR features two storylines telling a tale of a war between the Republic and the Empire. Players join either the Galactic Republic or Sith Empire and explore dozens of planets as they progress through their class-specific storyline of the game.
This RPG offers the player to play as Jedi, Sith, or a variety of other classic Star Wars roles, defining their personal story and determining their path down the light or dark side of the Force even if you are not a fan of star wars the expansive MMORPG experience if the Old Republic will make you play for hours and hours.
World of Warcraft
Released way back in 2004, the world’s most popular Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game World of Warcraft has truly withstood the test of time. The World of Warcraft has recently returned with a bang with its new release World of Warcraft Classics AKA WOW Classics. Sit back and once again experience the wilderness and wonders of Azeroth.
This time the struggle unfolds on two beautiful new continents, with Alliance players being directed to Kul Tias and Horde to Zandalar. Each continent is filled with quests that are spread across three diverse zones. So, what are you waiting for? Start playing World of Warcraft again and see if you can become a legend of Azeroth.
Gaming does not need to be expensive there are plenty of free online games you can enjoy. If you have a favorite free game whether it is a puzzle or a massively multiplayer online let us know in the comments.
FAQs
Where Can I Play Online Games for Free?
1. Arkadium
If you are a fan of card and Puzzle games, Arkadium might be the best choice for you. It is home for some of the best Card, Strategy, Word, Puzzles, Crosswords, and many more free-to-play games. Arkadium has a beautiful and well-sorted User Interface that is designed for all age groups. With its massive collection of puzzles and daily addition of new challenges, Arkadium is kind of like a never-ending challenge.
The best thing about Arkadium is that while most of the free gaming websites shoot you with lots of advertisements in the middle of the game, Arkadium is not affected by them and stays ad-free.
2. Miniclip
If you are even slightly into gaming, you probably would have heard of Miniclip, it’s been there since ages and still going strong. Miniclip.com provides you with a massive collection of games in every genre. From adventure to puzzle and from action to dress up, this site is full of free cool games to play. Hugely popular games like Pacman, contract wars, and 8 ball pool are available here without any formalities and registration.
The interface of Miniclip is enjoyable, and the site is available in 15 languages. Moreover, it lets you subscribe to an RSS feed to stay informed on all new game releases.
3. Big Fish Games
Big Fish Games is next on our list of best free online gaming websites. The site has over 2000 free games in 12 different categories that include some of the best Puzzle, Hidden Object, Strategy, and family games. Big Fish Games are continually releasing new games almost every day that you can find on its homepage.
Much like Miniclip, Big Fish games are also registration free, just load the site and play. Not every game here is free-to-play, some are only available in trial version that requires you to pay to continue playing, but the free games are no less in fun from other websites.
4. AGame.com
Next up on the list is AGame.com; it’s another free games website that features a handful variety of online games. The genre includes sports, puzzle, racing, and adventure-based games. AGame is popular for its unique content and bug-free gaming experience.
The site provides multiple options for 2D and 3D games. Find some cool 3D multiplayer games here, and if your internet isn’t that fast, then go for 2D games, there are many cool games in 2D as well. The overall experience of the site is smooth, the ads are skippable, and the games do not require download.
5. FOG.com
Free Online Games “FOG” is full of online games, and it is one of the best places to have fun online, categorized by over 100 tags. The categories include Driving Games, Shape Games, Motorbike Games, Superhero Games, and Sniper Games. Search for your favorite game or find the best games on this site by using Most Played Games and Top Rated Games links.
FOG is available in 32 different languages that mean a very user-friendly interface. The majority of the games on FOG are 3D, but still, you can have a lag-free experience as the games are hosted on a relatively fast server. FOG pride themselves on providing original and rewarding content to keep the user entertained.
6. Poki.com
If you wanted to play your mobile games with keyboard and mouse, Poki.com is for you; it lets you play android games on the computers without installing an emulator for the facilitation.
You can find some of the most popular android games such as Subway surfers, Rodeo Stampede, Bullet force, crossroads, and many more at Poki.com. The site also has online classics like Moto X3M, Bullet Force Multiplayer, 2048, Minecraft Classic, and Tank Trouble to play for free.
The site does have ads but can be skipped easily. The UI design is user-friendly, and the overall experience of Poki.com is quite smooth, but few games may take some time loading.
7. Crazy Games
CrazyGames is a browser game platform that features some of the best free online games. All of the games can be played instantly without downloads or installs. Crazy games have over 7000 games in all genres that include Minecraft Games, 2 Player Games, Car Games, Clicker Games, Mahjong, and Shooting Games.
The most popular games on the site are Bullet Force, Madalin Stunt Cars 2, Krunker, Shell Shockers, Moto X3M, UNO, Minecraft Classic, Surviv.io and Doge Miner 2.
Bonus Games
Free Daily Word Search Puzzle
Next up on the list is the Free Daily Word search Puzzle. The classic American word search appeared way back in 1968, and this game is an online rendition of your favorite pastime. The goal of this free word search game is to mark all the hidden words inside the grid. Often, the game will provide a list of words hidden in there. Look for the words hidden in horizontal, vertical, and diagonal columns. Sometimes the words may even be backward.
Do check out the Free Daily Word Search Puzzle and bring back the classic joy of finding all the hidden words.
Ono Card Game
Ono Card Game is also an online rendition of a classic. It is a free fast-paced browser card game. The objective of the game is to be the first player to shout Ono. The rules of the game are simple; each player is dealt seven cards the remaining ones placed face down to form a draw pile. The player has to match the card in the discard pile either by number or color; alternatively, the player can throw down a Wild Card else he must pick a card from the draw pile. The goal is to finish your cards first and the first one to do that wins the game.
You can play the Ono Card game with your Facebook friends, against the computer, or with the ono players around the world.