11 Legit Ways to Get Free Gift Card Codes $$$ (Legally)

Everyone loves having the ability to shop. What we love even more is being able to shop for free!
Using gift cards makes shopping a complete breeze. Whether you are shopping in a store or online, using those cards is insanely satisfying.
But how can I snag these unique gift card codes for free?
There are several different ways to obtain these that it can be a bit overwhelming getting started.
Here is a list of creative ways to get free gift cards in 2020!
11 Legit Ways to Get Free Gift Card Codes
1. Mistplay
If you haven't heard of Mistplay, you are missing out! The Mistplay pays you to try out new mobile games.
Mistplay is an Android-specific application that offers users the opportunity to play games in exchange for monetary reward.
The app launched in 2017, with the focus on providing users an environment in which they can participate in games in exchange for prizes. Through the earning of points, users can join in in-app games to work toward receiving gift cards to various retailers.
These include Amazon, Google Play, Playstation, Xbox, GameStop, Starbucks, virtual Visa gift cards, and more! Chance are they offer the gift card you are looking for; however, if you are looking for something more specific like Fortnite v-bucks, you can sell your unwanted gift cards for cash or PayPal accepted pretty much everywhere.
With Mistplay, you are eligible to receive compensation from the minute you start playing. You can even play with friends and level up your avatar to unlock achievements and earn units faster.
Enjoy playing games with friends? They have you covered! Mistplay supports user communications and offers a chat feature, encouraging connections amongst participants.
Another neat note is that users will not pay any fees to download, join, or play games in Mistplay. They are also working on an Apple iOS application as well.
So, what are you waiting for? Grab your Android and download it now!
2. Swagbucks
Swagbucks is an excellent rewards site that gives you a bunch of ways to earn Swagbucks to redeem for tons of gift cards or PayPal cash.
It's even better now that it's on mobile and you can earn wherever you go!
If you shop online with your mobile device, you can visit Swagbucks first to check its cashback offers. Click on them before you shop to earn a percentage of your purchase order back in the form of Swagbucks!
There are several gift cards to choose from to please just about any interest! These include Walmart, Target, and Visa.
3. MyPoints
MyPoints is considered as one of the longest standing small task sites in the industry. You get money when you play games, shop online, watch videos, and complete surveys.
Members can also earn points for each purchase made from their favorite brands. Cash-out your points whenever you want for your favorite gift card or get a transfer to your PayPal account.
Some of its gift card options are Amazon, Starbucks, and Walmart!
It is available both on Android and iOS, plus you get a $10 bonus when you earn your first $20 in prizes!
4. Rakuten
Another favorite way to get a free gift card is by shopping with Rakuten. This is a one-time deal in terms of free gift cards, but you can continue getting cashback from nearly any online purchase.
When you first sign-up for Rakuten, you can choose to receive a $10 Walmart gift card or a $10 Rakuten cash bonus.
You receive the bonus after making your first $25 purchase with Rakuten.
It is possible to earn cash back from over 2,000 online stores and at over 30 brick and mortar retailers too. Your gift card will ship once you complete your first purchase.
Otherwise, Rakuten will send your cashback rewards by mail or PayPal every quarter each time your cash back balance reaches $5.
5. Honey
Honey is another cash back app that allows you to earn Amazon gift cards. Honey has a cash back rewards program called Honey Gold that can give you 0% to 100% cash back at select stores.
Unlike other cashback portals that give a flat rate on your entire purchase, the reward rate is a mystery with Honey.
After completing the purchase at a participating retailer with Honey, you will find out if any of the products you purchased are eligible for cashback that can be redeemed for an Amazon gift card.
If you constantly shop at Amazon, you should strongly consider this app.
It can save you money at Amazon by comparing prices of third-party listings to the Amazon price and gently alert you when a savings opportunity is available.
You can also save money at Amazon, and all other online stores, as Honey will automatically enter every known discount code to help save you additional money.
6. InstaGC
InstaGC will give you points for shopping online, searching the web, and watching videos!
Instead of a traditional smartphone app, they have an excellent mobile version of their website, which will automatically load when you open the page using one of your portable devices.
InstaGC's selection of gift cards is massive. The list is more than ten pages long and includes popular brands like Walmart, 1-800-Flowers, and Advance Auto Parts, just to name a few.
The redeem rate is exactly 100 points per dollar.
7. Microsoft Rewards
If you have a PC and are looking for gift cards to the Microsoft Store, one of the best ways is to use Microsoft Rewards.
Microsoft rewards redeem gift cards page.
You can earn rewards each time you perform a web search through Bing on your computer or smartphone and earn bonus points by taking a daily quiz and other quick and fun activities that test your brain and help break up the daily monotony you might experience at the office or home.
Gift card options are very limited. You can redeem your Microsoft Rewards points for gift cards to the Microsoft Store for the next time you need to purchase your Office 365 subscription, app, movies, and games.
8. Gift Card Granny
If you buy discounted gift cards online, you might consider shopping at Gift Card Granny. With their rewards program, you earn points for free gift cards in no time.
Giftcard Granny Gifcard options page
In addition to earning points for each gift card you buy, you can also earn five points each day by reading their daily newsletter and downloading their Chrome extension.
If you have a coupon or gift card deal to share with Gift Card Granny, you can earn even more points.
In addition to earning points for each gift card you buy, you can also earn five points each day by reading their daily newsletter and downloading their Chrome extension.
What also makes Gift Card Granny unique is that they search the price listings of several other gift card discounters like Raise and Giftcard Zen.
Not only does Granny give you points for shopping, but she finds the best deals for you as well.
9. Grindabuck
Grindabuck is one of the most flexible sites to earn free gift cards.
It is possible to earn rewards points by listening to music, watching videos, taking surveys, viewing advertisements, completing micro tasks, downloading paid apps and games, winning contests, and taking advantage of mobile offers.
You can earn 100 Grindabucks, a $1 value, just for signing up. Reward points (Grindabucks) can be redeemed for gift cards or Bitcoin.
Some of the gift card redemption options include Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop.
10. Amazon Trade-In
Trade-In your old technology, books, video games, and belongings to Amazon Trade-In to receive Amazon gift cards. You will know if Amazon is willing to buy your items searching product listings.
A trade-in box with the current value will be displayed if they are looking to acquire used inventory.
Amazon will also browse your purchase history and show you the potential trade-in value of qualified items, too, on their trade-in screen. Even items you didn't buy at Amazon can be exchanged for gift cards.
Shipping is free for all the items you trade-in to Amazon, and you will receive a payment within ten business days from the date they receive your shipment.
If Amazon rejects your items, you will not receive a gift card, but they will ship them back free of charge.
11. Refer-a-Friend to Amazon Prime
Do you shop with Amazon Prime? Seriously who doesn't?
Get a free $5 Amazon gift card for each friend you refer to Amazon Prime after their first $5 purchase.
With exclusive discounts, unlimited streaming, and 2-day shipping, why wouldn't you want to help your friends join Amazon Prime?
This one is a pretty easy no-brainer way to rake in some extra gift card cash.
Time to Shop!
All of these options have plenty of variety! You can pick and choose which methods you would like to try.
The best part? You can technically do them all! The more you try, the more you can earn.
Find the ones on the list that you would enjoy doing the most. Are you into playing games? Would you rather surf the web? Perhaps surveys are more your speed?
The earning potential and possibilities are endless! Now all you have to do is pick your favorites and get started!
Free Gift Card Codes FAQ
How Can I Get Free Gift Card Codes?
Earning gift card codes is as easy as downloading a few apps. Our preference is for Mistplay since we enjoy playing mobile games anyway. However, Swagbucks, Rakuten, Mypoints, are all great ways to earn extra money without much work. And if you need more ways to earn gift card codes, we got you covered.
How can I get free Nintendo eShop codes?
Earning free Nintendo eShop codes has never been easier! You can purchase digital Nintendo eShop codes on Amazon.com. So get free Nintendo eShop codes all you need to do is earn free Amazon gift cards with apps like Mistplay and MobileXpression then purchase digital codes with your Amazon cards.
How Can I Get Free Amazon Codes?
You can earn free Amazon gift card codes with Swagbucks, Misplay, InboxDollars, MobileExpression, and more. If you need more ways to earn Amazon gift cards you check out our complete guide to Free Amazon Gift Cards.
How Can I Get Free Gift Cards Online Without Completing Offers?
Most gift card code generators require that you complete offers or provide your personal information. If you a looking for free gift card codes without the hassle; then you can you an app like MobileXpression.
The MobileXpression app is available on Android and IOS and simply monitors your online behavior in the background. You can earn your first gift card in as little as one week.
What App Gives You Free Stuff?
Earning free gift cards is pretty “rewarding” (pun intended); however, there is also something satisfying about receiving cool loot in the mail. So if you are looking for the freebie kiosk experience from the comfort of your own home, you will want to check out “Get it Free.”
Get it Free ships freebies straight to your home and boasts over 3 million fans.