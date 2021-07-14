Cell phones have become a crutch that we heavily lean on.

They are becoming our primary method of socialization. Every day, every hour, we text, call or interact with others using our smartphones. It would be difficult to believe that someone doesn't have a cell phone.

Yet, if you consider the costs associated with owning a cell phone, it's actually more difficult to believe how many people DO have one.

Many people have a strict budget they must adhere to. If you're one of these people, you may be looking for ways to cut expenses. One option to consider is shifting to free cell phone service.

We’re sure many people are doing a double-take. If cell phone service is available for free, why is anyone paying for it?

This is an easy answer. However, you will have to be willing to make compromises if you decide to shift to free service. This explains why most people choose to forgo the free options and pay for expensive plans.

If you're not intimidated by the prospect of changing your usage habits, then continue reading. We will walk you through the best options to use for free cell phone service and how to navigate the choices you have.

How to Score Fee Cell Phone Service

FreedomPop

FreedomPop seems to be the most recommended free cell service option. Through our research, FreedomPop topped many lists as the first choice for free service. We attribute the positive reviews to the straightforward plan.

FreedomPop offers users a Basic 500 Plan. With this plan, you must pay an activation fee of $49.99. After payment is complete, you're eligible to receive a refurbished smartphone. The Alcatel OneTouch Conquest is a pretty basic smartphone. However, it IS a smartphone, nonetheless, and it's free. We're failing to see anything wrong with that.

The plan offers users the following limitations. First, users must stay within the parameters of 500MB usage per month. If you're not familiar with data, the amount offered is a limitation that will affect a heavy phone user. Second, user limitations also include 200 minutes of calls. This comes out to roughly six and half minutes of calling capacity per day. Finally, users may send and receive only 500 texts per month.

If you're not a big talker and prefer texting, the FreedomPop may work out well for you. Before making the switch, monitor your current use of calls and texts. If you notice that you are the type of user who fits within these parameters, leaping is a smart and easy choice.

FreeUP Mobile

FreeUP Mobile is another straightforward option for free cell service. Navigating to their homepage, the company immediately markets the free plan to visitors.

Users receive 250 minutes of talk or text, unlimited access to 4M hotspots, caller ID & voicemail as part of the free plan option. We wouldn't get too excited, though. It seems this option is free but will put incredible limitations on your cell phone use. If you divide the allocated use between talk and text, you’re given 125 for each. We don’t know about you, but there are days where we exchange 75 texts alone. Spreading 125 texts over 30 days would definitely be a challenge. Not to mention that 125 minutes of call time equals roughly 4 minutes a day.

A better option, in our opinion, would be to look into their first-tier plan. This plan offers users 500 talk or text use. While the first-tier options have a monthly payment of $10, it provides new users the first month free.

A positive attribute about this unique service is that they offer methods to earn free cell service. Through the FreeUP rewards program, users can complete basic tasks in exchange for points. You can use these points toward monthly service use.

If you don't mind completing surveys, then you have an easy way to earn points. FreeUP also offers users referral points, so be sure to talk about your service with your friends and families. If they join and provide you with their referral, you earn points, too.

With the option to earn free service, this is a winning cell phone plan in our book.

Mint Mobile

Mint mobile puts a twist on the free cell service option. If you buy three months of service for $20, you will receive three months of service free. While this is not a free proposition, the part that we like is that the plan offers unlimited talk & text and 8GB of 4G LTE.

There are two catches to this offering. First, you must be a new user to capitalize on this deal. Second, this offer is ever-changing. While Mint mobile often has incentives like this, the way they provide users with free use is apt to change regularly.

Ting

Ting is what we categorize as the “self-control” method of cell phone plans.

If you want free (or almost free) service, the power is in your hands. You only pay for what you use with Ting. This can be a great option if you are the type of cell user who only keeps one on hand for emergencies.

Ting is also a great budget control tool. For example, if you find your belt is tighter during a period of time, you can reduce your use and save money. Ting also offers users the ability to track the use of their phone and any phone on their plan. So you will always know where you are on your monthly usage and when you can talk less or more.

Important to note is that Ting plan pricing does change and does involve a set fee. Current fees are $6 for one line and $12 for two lines. There are options for up to 6+lines that still keep your expenses around $36/month. Keep in mind, though, that this price is not for actual use. It's only for the cost to have a plan with this service.

Unreal Mobile

Unreal Mobile is another “almost free” option. Unreal currently offers new users unlimited mobile for $10/month. Keep in mind, though, that this is an incentive. The price of your monthly plan may change after your initial sign-up.

To our knowledge, there doesn't seem to be any 100% free option with Unreal. If this changes, we'll update you.

How to Navigate the Free Cell Phone Services

If you take a few minutes to Google free cell phone service, you'll find that your options are abundant. New companies are popping up daily, with new (and sometimes unbelievable) incentives to use their service. We could easily rattle off every company that offers free cell phone use.

However, what will be more valuable to you, our loyal reader, is for us to give you the tools for how to navigate the many choices you have. Below, we outline the different factors you should be aware of when you're looking at changing to a free or low-cost cell phone service plan.

Contracts

The first aspect you should investigate is the contract status of the company you're considering. This should be a parameter you consider with any cell phone service plan you're interested in. Make sure you understand exactly what you're signing up for. Look for simple information that should be clear and upfront. For example, is there a time frame you have to commit to, and will you face an obligation to pay them for this duration?

We want to emphasize the importance of understanding your contract. With the many new companies popping up, you're taking a risk by trusting that they're going to be able to deliver on the promises they make. You can do the best thing for yourself to make sure you read and understand the user agreement. If there is an area that is unclear to you, don't be afraid to ask questions. Most importantly, if there is a section of the contract that either seems too good to be true or doesn't sit right with you, don't sign.

Remember that you have options and choices. If you're in a position where you need free or low-cost cell service, don't make the mistake of signing an agreement blindly. This is a mistake that may end up costing you more in the long run and set you back further than where you already are.

Phones

Several of the companies that we listed above allow you to bring your own phone into the contract. This is an excellent aspect for anyone on a budget. It allows you to save on the upfront costs that often add up when changing cell phone service plans.

If you cannot bring your own phone, investigate the cost of the phones that the new company is offering with your plan. Often, companies will try to make up their profit margin by requiring you to purchase an expensive phone. Free service is incredible, but if you have to buy a phone that costs several hundred dollars, you may not cut your costs over the long run.

A final detail to consider is cell phone repair and replacement. Our phones break regularly. Sometimes it's a user error, and sometimes there’s no explanation.

If you bring your own phone into a contract, there's little chance that the provider will offer you free repair or a replacement phone if yours breaks. Consider this when you're signing up for a free plan.

Do your homework and complete a projected budget to see how much you will lose if you have to replace your phone. Then, weigh this option against what it would cost to pay for a plan with this type of insurance available.

You may be willing to take the risk with your own phone. You may even not have a choice in the matter. However, be sure you review your choices. Don't let a lack of funds push you into a decision that will give you a headache and more debt.

Service Limitations

Every site we investigated mentioned that their plan is only available in certain areas. Some sites made this information clear. With others, we had to do a little digging to find this important fact. Ensure you check out if the service is available in your area before giving a company your payment information.

While we would like to think that most organizations reside on a foundation of honesty, you can't trust this to be true. If you sign a contract, you are entering a legal agreement that binds you to the terms. Don't sign first, and find out after that the service plan you agreed to isn't even available in the area you live in. You could lose out on a little or a lot and have to pay for a plan you cannot use.

Talk To Your Service Provider

If you're considering leaving your current service provider, reach out to them. Whether you're facing financial hardship or looking for a better deal, many companies are receptive to negotiation. While we doubt your company will reduce your fees to zero, they may be willing to offer you a more competitive rate.

Your service provider may also provide you insight on areas that you can cut back on with your current plan. For example, if you're paying for more services than you use, there may be a plan you can move to that will eliminate these fees. Your service company may also be able to advise you on areas that you're overusing and techniques to reduce this use.

Your current company will be eager to maintain you as a customer. So give them a call and discuss your options. We're willing to bet you'll be able to save at least a little on your monthly bill, and this may make all the difference in your budget.

The Bottom Line

Free cell phone service is something that seems too good to be true. But, in a lot of cases, it is.

Instead of trying to find the golden goose egg of 100% free service, consider taking some time to research the options available to you.

We encourage you always to exercise your freedom of choice. Knowledge is power, and if you stay on top of the available to you, you may be able to capitalize on free cell phone service. However, don't sacrifice quality for quantity. It may be prudent for you to consider reducing your use with a quality service company. If you sign on for unlimited, free cell phone service but never have reception, it's not a winning situation.

With cell phone service or any user agreement plan in general, always take the extra time to understand what you're signing. Saving money is fantastic — but make sure you're doing it the smart way!