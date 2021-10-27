Amazon has become a one-stop shop for almost anything you could ever want or need, delivered right to your door. That's why a lot of people have become addicted to Amazon.

If you know you can't eliminate this ultimate convenience from your life, you can at least spend less of your own money by using free Amazon gift cards. Believe it or not, there are legitimate places online to earn free Amazon gift cards you can use for birthday or holiday presents, family gifts, or your everyday orders.

20 Ways to Score Free Amazon Gift Cards

You'll need to accept various offers, fill out surveys, or be creative with reward programs. So get to clicking and earning!

1. Enter a Giveaway

This first method for getting free Amazon gift cards requires nothing more than a minute of your time and a little bit of luck.

Did you know that brands, bloggers, and other online entities regularly run giveaways? For example, in exchange for providing your email and subscribing to a newsletter (which you can then immediately unsubscribe from if you choose), you can enter to win a plethora of great prizes, including Amazon gift cards.

If you're not already subscribed to your favorite sites or experts, sign up and see what giveaways they might be offering. You can also check sites like Giveaway Frenzy, Sweepstakes Lovers, and Contest Girl to find active giveaways.

2. Apply for an Amazon Credit Card

If you're in the market for a new credit card and a regular Amazon or Whole Foods shopper, consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Visa Rewards credit card.

Amazon will reward you with a $100 added to your gift card balance just for signing up. In addition, you'll also earn 5% cash back at Amazon and Whole Foods, 2% cashback at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1% cashback on everything else.

Make sure you can pay your balances in full every month before signing up for rewards credit cards because if you can't, then any rewards earned will be negated by paying for interest.

3. Amazon Trade-In

Another super simple way to earn free Amazon gift cards is to use the Amazon Trade-In program, which lets you trade in unwanted items in exchange for gift cards.

And the great part is the products don't necessarily have to have been purchased at Amazon to qualify. The process is entirely free and easy to do. You simply check the trade-in store to see if the item you no longer use is eligible for the program, select the condition, choose a return option, and ship your item.

Eligible products include:

Tablets

Smartphones

Kindles

Textbooks

Gaming equipment

Streaming devices

Home security systems

Next time you clean out your closet, instead of donating items to Goodwill or similar retailers, see if you can get free Amazon gift cards instead.

4. Amazon Mechanical Turk

While you won't make a living with this method, you will be able to earn Amazon gift cards for relatively little work. Amazon Mechanical Turk is a free-to-join program where users complete tasks for cash or gift cards. Tasks can include surveys, data entry, or web research, and most take only a few minutes to complete.

5. Exchange Your Unwanted Gift Cards

Do you have gift cards lying around that you don't want or need? If so, you could turn them into free Amazon gift cards through Amazon's gift card exchange program.

With over 200 merchants in their program, chances are you'll be able to use those unwanted cards for something you actually want on Amazon.

Simply head to the exchange page and enter the brand and balance to get an instant offer from Amazon. If everything checks out and you accept the offer, you should receive your Amazon gift card in the mail in a few days.

6. Raise

Similarly, if you regularly buy and receive gift cards, you should check out Raise, an online platform for buying and selling new and used gift cards.

Not only could you earn money from selling unwanted gift cards, but you can earn rewards for buying new gift cards through Raise. Called Raise Cash, you'll earn a certain percentage back for each new gift card you purchase.

Then, once you've built a balance of Raise Cash, you can use it to buy gift cards, including Amazon gift cards.

7. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is one of the best ways to earn free gift cards online, including free Amazon gift cards.

The process is simple: sign up, complete tasks, and earn gift cards that you can redeem at your favorite retailers.

Tasks include surveys, playing games, testing products, web searches, shopping, and watching videos. You earn S.B.B. (points) for each activity you complete or qualifying purchase you make. Users can earn daily with fairly minimal effort, so you can earn Swagbucks while completing other tasks or watching T.V.

8. InboxDollars

InboxDollars is similar to Swagbucks in that users get paid to complete tasks or shop online.

However, they are different in that InboxDollars users are actually paid for these tasks, and you can get a $5 bonus just by signing up. You'll also earn rewards by referring friends.

You'll also have a wider variety of tasks with InboxDollars and thus more ways to earn. For example, in addition to surveys, watching videos, etc., you'll also be able to earn by redeeming coupons shared with you and reading emails sent by InboxDollars.

Use your earnings from this side hustle to get free Amazon gift cards or whatever else you want.

9. Ibotta

Wouldn't it be great to be rewarded for shopping for things you needed anyway? With Ibotta, you can. Ibotta is a free app/site that allows you to earn rewards for grocery shopping and also saves you some money on groceries.

Before shopping, open the app and activate any offers that apply to you. Afterward, upload a copy of your receipt, and within a day, the rewards will post to your account.

You can redeem your rewards for Paypal cash, free Amazon gift cards, or gift cards from other retailers. In addition, new users who install the app and complete the welcome offer can also earn a $20 bonus.

10. Shopkick

Shopkick is a free task app that lets you earn rewards for completing tasks or kicks.

You can earn kicks both in-store and online. In-store kicks are earned by making purchases, scanning products, and sometimes simply walking into a store. Online, you can earn kicks by viewing offers or making purchases. You can also earn kicks for referring friends.

Redeem your kicks for Paypal cash or gift cards, including Amazon.

11. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is probably the most well-known survey site out there, and you can earn decent cash and gift card payouts for a few minutes a day.

Once you create an account, you'll receive daily survey offers, and you'll earn points for each survey completed. You can begin redeeming once you reach 1,000 points, which is equivalent of $10.

While you won't get rich with Survey Junkie, it is another great option to earn rewards in your spare time, including free Amazon gift cards. Check out this Survey Junkie review for an in-depth look at this option.

12. MyPoints

MyPoints is yet another option to earn free Amazon gift cards simply for taking surveys or shopping online.

Users earn points for completing surveys and making purchases through the MyPoints portal, which can then be redeemed for a variety of rewards.

Like other similar sites, MyPoints frequently offers sign-up bonuses for creating an account. In addition, you can also receive coupons for your favorite stores.

13. InstaGC

As the name implies, InstaGC is a great way to earn gift cards quickly by completing many of the same types of tasks as other sites already mentioned in this list.

Aside from earning through surveys, videos, and games, you can also make it by listening to music.

One thing that separates InstaGC from similar sites is the payout threshold. You can begin redeeming Amazon and other gift cards for only $1.

14. Ipsos I-Say

Ipsos I-Say is market research site that pays you to complete surveys, but you can also earn by testing products.

In addition to surveys and product testing, you can also enter Ipsos free contests by earning points. These contests give away cash and other prizes.

Lastly, Ipsos gives users a year-end bonus for each survey you take, up to an extra 600 points.

15. Nielsen Computer and Mobile Panel

Nielsen Computer and Mobile Panel is perfect for those looking for a completely passive, set it and forget it option for getting free Amazon gift cards.

The Nielsen company is known worldwide for market research and statistics gathering, and you have the opportunity to participate in this research by letting Nielsen track your online habits.

Simply sign up your computers, smartphones, and tablets, and let Nielsen run in the background while you surf the web.

You can earn up to $50 in gift cards or PayPal cash yearly, as well as have the chance to win monthly $10,000 sweepstakes entries and instant win game tokens.

16. Pinecone Research

Pinecone Research is another market research site that allows users to say what products come on the market. The surveys ask questions about products being considered and your opinions on them, and product reviews are also frequently offered.

One thing that separates Pinecone Research from other similar sites is that they also offer physical prizes such as tickets, beauty products, or recreational products. Unfortunately, they are also one of the few sites of this kind that don't offer friend referrals.

Earn free Amazon gift cards or other prizes and make an impact in the market.

17. Toluna

Toluna is another market research site that also offers a social media component. Users can take surveys, test products, and also interact with the other 10 million Toluna members by creating content on the platform and through games. Additionally, users can enter the daily Toluna Millionaire Sweepstakes for 1,000,000 Toluna points.

18. YouGov

YouGov is yet another survey site that asks for your opinions on people, movies, brands, politics, sports, and current events. The survey topics may be more interesting than other sites.

You'll typically earn 250 points per survey, and you can redeem points for gift cards or cash once you reach 5,000 points ($50). You can also make a 2,000 ($20) welcome bonus just for signing up.

19. LifePoints

LifePoints is also a market research site that allows users to share their opinions on a variety of products and to test products.

However, something that separates LifePoints is its longevity and scope. LifePoints has been in business for over 50 years and allows members from countries around the world. Thus, LifePoints is a great site to earn rewards if you live outside the U.S. or are traveling.

Earn points for each survey you complete and redeem points for free Amazon gift cards and gift cards to other retailers.

20. Honey

Last but not least, Honey allows you to save money and earn free gift cards almost effortlessly through a browser extension and mobile app that automatically finds you the best deals when shopping online.

Ensure you activate the Honey Gold feature to earn up to 20% of your purchases in Honey Gold, which can then be redeemed for free Amazon gift cards and other rewards like PayPal cash.

Not only can you earn rewards, but Honey automatically applies all known discounts before you check out.

Final Thoughts

If you're a die-hard Amazon fan, then you're likely looking for ways to save money on Amazon. One of the best ways to do so is to earn free Amazon gift cards, especially with so many places and options to earn them.

Our advice would be to sign up for as many of the above platforms as possible and complete surveys and other tasks in your downtime. Even if it's only a few tasks a day, those will add up over time, and you'll be able to earn cash, free Amazon gift cards, or other rewards.