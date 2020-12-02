Lucasfilm’s Disney+ sensation The Mandalorian has arrived in Fortnite Season 5 as part of the new “Zero Point” event. A new season, of course, means there’s also a new Battle Pass available — and lots of fun new content along with it. If you’re a Star Wars fan, it might be a perfect time to reinstall Fortnite on your favorite gaming platform. So how can you get your hands on Mando and Baby Yoda in game?

This is the way.

How to Get the Mandalorian Skin in Fortnite

To get started, all you need is the new “Zero Point” seasonal Battle Pass. This’ll cost you 950 V-Bucks, Fortnite’s premium in-game currency, which you might have already earned in a previous season. Otherwise, you can currently buy 1,000 V-Bucks for $7.99. So, for less than eight bucks, you can unlock all the Mandalorian goodies by playing and leveling up your Battle Pass. That just requires a little bit of dedication, paying attention to weekly challenges, and so on.

You start out at level one, so you get access to Mando as a playable character right away. At level three, you get a Mando banner icon; a cute Mando-themed spray at level five; at level six, a killer loading screen; a Baby Yoda emote at level seven; and, at level eight, a Razor Crest glider.

How to Get Baby Yoda in Fortnite

In other words, you get the majority of the Mandalorian-themed content by getting to Battle Pass level eight. That’s pretty easy to do, and shouldn’t take long. Then, for the next 90 or so levels, you’ll unlock lots of other great original skins, items, and some V-Bucks. At level 97, you’ll get another Mandalorian banner icon. You’ll get a Mando emote at level 98.

At 100, you get a Baby Yoda “pet” for Fortnite — Mando’s handsome pride and joy. The other level-100 item is actually a “beskar quest” to unlock the upgraded armor set Mando has by the end of the show’s first season (complete with the Clan Mudhorn signet). The Fortnite version of that armor looks pretty amazing.