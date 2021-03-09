As Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 5 comes to a close, Epic Games has given us some news about what to expect from the forthcoming Season 6. For starters, Season 6 will begin on March 16, 2021, and will kick off with a new single-player event called Zero Crisis Finale.

The Zero Crisis Finale will be a “solo experience,” which will conclude Agent Jones's narrative. At the beginning of each season, Epic Games has given us bits of the story pertaining to Agent Jones and his mission. This upcoming event will be the culmination of the narrative that has unfolded throughout Chapter 2.

It's likely the Zero Crisis Finale will spawn some sort of changes with the start of the season, as indicated by Epic Games. “The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it,” Epic said in a recent post on the Fortnite site. As history has shown, each season features a map change, so that trend will likely continue next week.

The Zero Point grows more unstable! With Chapter 2 Season 6 starting on Tuesday, March 16 2021, here's some important things to know ahead of launch. [THREAD] — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

“Don’t worry, the Zero Crisis Finale is a solo experience, and you can play through it whenever you first login during the Season,” Epic Games said. “Want to watch it online first? We’ll share details soon on how you can watch the global premiere with everyone, beginning with our most ambitious story cinematic yet!”

Aside from that, Epic also reminded us to spend our gold bars earned during Season 5 and mentioned that any quests related to the current Battle Pass will expire upon Season 6. Keep in mind, any cosmetics you've purchased or unlocked throughout the season will carry over to the next.

It's unknown what the theme of the upcoming season will be, but if it's on par with what Epic has done recently, it should be an exciting event.

Source: Epic Games