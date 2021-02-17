Squirrel Girl? No, I only know Flora and her superhero squirrel Ulysses. Disney+ released a new featurette today for their upcoming comedy-adventure Flora & Ulysses which premieres exclusively on Disney+ this Friday.

Flora & Ulysses is based on the Newbery Award-winning book Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo. 10-year-old Flora (Matilda Lawler), an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents (Alyson Hannigan and Ben Schwartz) have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses (voiced by John Kassir), Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life — and her outlook — forever.

“Little squirrel, big damage” is an apt quote for Flora & Ulysses. The film looks primed to be fun for the whole family and is filled to the brim with talented comedic actors!

Check out the trailer for Flora & Ulysses

Flora & Ulysses stars Matilda Lawler, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Anna Deavere Smith, Danny Pudi, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, Janeane Garofolo, and Kate McCucci. It was directed by Lena Khan with a screenplay by Brad Copeland. The film premieres Friday, February 19th only on Disney+.