Credit Union Near Me: The Top Locations in All 50 States

Credit unions are financial institutions that provide members with access to affordable loans, savings accounts, insurance, and other services. Credit unions are owned and operated by their members, who elect representatives to govern the organization.

In this blog post, I am going to talk about the benefits of credit unions and where you can find one near you.

What Is a Credit Union?

A credit union is a financial institution owned by its members. Credit unions provide affordable loans for small businesses and consumers who may be unable to obtain financing from other sources. They also offer savings and insurance products.

Credit unions are not-for-profit organizations that provide services to their members. They can be found in every state of the United States, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia.

Is It Worth Joining a Credit Union?

Credit unions offer financial services at lower rates than banks, which means they can be cheaper for consumers. The best part about credit unions is that they often provide free checking accounts.

Credit Unions are great places to save money. They often offer low-interest rates on loans, so you can pay less for your car, home, or other big purchases.

What Credit Union Is Best To Join?

The best credit union for joining is one where you live. If you don't know which credit union is closest to you, check out www.creditunions.com. This site allows you to search all credit unions in your area, and find out what they offer.

How Do I Become a Member of a Credit Union Near Me?

As with banks, to become a credit union member, you will need to complete a membership application form. The easiest way to do this is online at the credit union's website.

To join a credit union you must meet certain requirements such as being at least 18 years old and having an account balance of $5 or more. You will need to complete a membership application form which includes your name, address, social security number, date of birth, and phone number.

Can I Get a Loan Through a Credit Union?

Yes! Many credit unions offer low-interest personal loans, auto loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, and even student loans. The process is similar to applying for a traditional bank loan.

Your credit union representative will review your application and determine if you qualify for a loan. If approved, they will send you a letter stating the amount of the loan and the terms.

If you decide to take out a loan, you will pay a fee for processing the loan. Most credit unions charge between 1% and 3% of the total amount borrowed depending on your credit score and history.

Is It Safe To Use a Credit Union Near Me?

As long as you follow all the rules set forth by your credit union, using your credit union is very safe. Most credit unions are FDIC insured and offer additional federal protection if they are part of the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund.

Be sure any credit union you are going to work with is FDIC insured to ensure your money remains safely insured by the Federal Government.

What Are the Top Credit Unions Near Me?

We consulted with Forbes.com to determine the best credit unions in each state:

Alabama:

Listerhill Credit Union Avadian Credit Union Alabama Credit Union Redstone Federal Credit Union All In Credit Union

Alaska:

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union

Arizona:

Hughes Federal Credit Union Arizona Central Credit Union OneAZ Credit Union Desert Financial Credit Union Mountain America Credit Union

Arkansas:

Success Credit Union

California:

Provident Credit Union Redwood Credit Union SchoolsFirst FCU San Diego County Credit Union Start One Credit Union Technology Credit Union Noble Credit Union Logix Federal Credit Union First Entertainment Credit Union Travis Credit Union

Colorado:

End Credit Union Security Service Federal Credit Union Canvas Credit Union Premier Members Credit Union Westerra Credit Union

Connecticut:

Sikorsky Financial Credit Union Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union American Eagle Financial Credit Union Charter Oak Federal Credit Union Connex Credit Union

Delaware:

DEXSTA Federal Credit Union

Florida:

Pen Air Federal Credit Union Suncoast Credit Union First Florida Credit Union Grow Financial Federal Credit Union Publix Employees Federal Credit Union Addition Financial Tyndall Credit Union

Georgia:

Georgia United Credit Union Robins Financial Credit Union Five Star Credit Union Credit Union of Georgia Delta Community Credit Union

Hawaii:

HFS Federal Credit Union Hickam Federal Credit Union HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union Hawaii State Federal Credit Union Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union

Idaho:

Mountain America Credit Union Westmark Credit Union Idaho Central Credit Union Pioneer Federal Credit Union CapEd Credit Union

Illinois:

Financial Plus Credit Union 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Consumers Credit Union Scott Credit Union Citizens Equity First Credit Union

Indiana:

Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union Indiana Members Credit Union Crane Credit Union 3Rivers Credit Union FORUM Credit Union

Iowa:

Greater Iowa Credit Union Centris Federal Credit Union Community 1st CU Ascentra Credit Union GreenState Credit Union

Kansas:

Community America Credit Union Mainstreet Credit Union Meritrust Credit Union

Kentucky:

Commonwealth Credit Union

Louisiana:

La Capitol Federal Credit Union Centric Federal Credit Union Barksdale Federal Credit Union

Maine:

University Credit Union Town & Country Federal Credit Union New Dimensions Federal Credit Union

Maryland:

Tower Federal Credit Union Educational Systems Federal Credit Union Freedom Federal Credit Union SECU Baltimore County Employees Federal Credit Union

Massachusetts:

Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union Digital Federal Credit Union Rockland Federal Credit Union

Michigan:

ELGA Credit Union Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union Lake Michigan Credit Union Genisys Credit Union MSU Federal Credit Union Dow Chemical Employees' Credit Union DFCU Financial

Minnesota:

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union Members Cooperative Credit Union United Educators Credit Union Wings Financial Credit Union TruStone Financial Credit Union

Mississippi:

Keesler Federal Credit Union

Missouri:

Neighbors Credit Union First Community Credit Union Infuze Credit Union Community America Credit Union Vantage Credit Union

Montana:

Clearwater Federal Credit Union Altana Federal Credit Union Montana Federal Credit Union

Nebraska:

Metro Credit Union University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union Liberty First Credit Union

Nevada:

America First Credit Union One Nevada Credit Union Great Basin Federal Credit Union

New Hampshire:

Northeast Credit Union Service Credit Union Digital Federal Credit Union

New Jersey:

Visions Federal Credit Union

New Mexico:

Otero Federal Credit Union Kirtland Federal Credit Union Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union First Financial Credit Union

New York:

ESL Federal Credit Union Suffolk Federal Visions Federal Credit Union Bethpage Federal Credit Union Empower Federal Credit Union

North Carolina:

State Employees' Credit Union Coastal Federal Credit Union Members Credit Union Local Government Federal Credit Union Summit Credit Union

North Dakota:

Capital Credit Union

Ohio:

CSE Federal Credit Union Wright-Patt Credit Union Kemba Credit Union

Oklahoma:

Communication Federal Credit Union True Sky Credit Union WEOKIE Federal Credit Union

Oregon:

Advantis Credit Union Unitus Northwest Community Credit Union OnPoint Community Credit Union Rivermark Community Credit Union

Pennsylvania:

Police and Fire Federal Credit Union Members 1st Federal Credit Union Citadel Federal Credit Union PSECU American Heritage Federal Credit Union

Rhode Island:

People's Credit Union

South Carolina:

AllSouth Federal Credit Union Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union SRP Federal Credit Union

South Dakota:

Dakotaland Federal Credit Union

Tennessee:

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Eastman Credit Union Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union

Texas:

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union University Federal Credit Union EECU A+ Federal Credit Union Security Service Federal Credit Union

Utah:

University Federal Credit Union America First Credit Union Mountain America Credit Union Deseret First Credit Union Wasatch Peaks Credit Union

Vermont:

North Country Federal Credit Union Heritage Family Credit Union Vermont Federal Credit Union

Virginia:

DuPont Community Credit Union BayPort Credit Union Langley Federal Credit Union Apple Federal Credit Union Member One Federal Credit Union

Washington:

IQ Credit Union BECU TwinStar Credit Union Spokane Teachers Credit Union WSECU

West Virginia:

West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union Pioneer Appalachia FCU

Wisconsin:

CoVantage Credit Union Educators Credit Union Royal Credit Union Community First Credit Union WESTconsin Credit Union

Wyoming:

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union

What Is the Downside of a Credit Union?

Credit unions often offer a smaller range of financial services. Credit unions are limited to what they can offer due to smaller institutions run by the members, unlike large banks.

In addition, large banks usually have more branches than credit unions so it can be more inconvenient to bank with a credit union than a large bank.

Should I Open a Business Checking Account with a Credit Union?

Unfortunately, not all credit unions offer business checking accounts. Check with your local credit union to see if these services are offered. If they are, it's a great idea to use them for business due to the lower fees associated with credit unions.

Does a Credit Union Offer Better Services Than a Bank?

A credit union offers many benefits that a bank cannot offer. For example, a credit union can offer free checking accounts, debit cards, and no minimum balances.

In addition, many credit unions allow their members to make deposits directly into their accounts without paying a service fee. Some credit unions also offer online bill payment services.

Some credit unions even offer free services such as tax preparation or financial planning. You may even be eligible for discounts at certain stores if you join a credit union. Each credit union offers different services, so check all the services offered before signing up.

Can I Get a Loan from a Credit Union Without Being a Member?

Most credit unions require you to be a member before allowing you to take out a loan. If you want to find out which credit unions do not require membership, check the website of each credit union.

If you are looking for an online service that allows you to apply for a loan without having to physically go to a branch or office, then you may want to consider applying for a secured personal loan through a company like Lending Club. This type of loan is also known as a peer-to-peer lending loan because it is funded by individuals who have money to lend and borrowers who need loans.

Why Would I Choose a Credit Union Over a Bank?

Many people prefer to work with a credit union because:

It’s easy to apply for a loan.

There are many different types of loans available.

The customer service is excellent.

The rates are lower than those offered by banks.

Members control the organization.

Members own shares in the credit union.

Members vote on important issues.

Credit unions are non-profit.

Credit unions support community causes.

Credit unions are insured against financial losses.

Credit unions are regulated by federal law.

Credit unions are required to hold reserves to cover possible losses.

Credit unions have higher standards of conduct.

Credit unions are tax-exempt.

Credit unions are often better managed.

Credit unions are usually easier to open a checking account with.

Wrapping It Up

In conclusion, there are many reasons why one should choose a credit union over a bank. However, some things to keep in mind include:

Not all credit unions offer the same services as banks. Be sure to research each credit union thoroughly before choosing one.

Credit unions tend to have fewer branches than banks.

Banks typically have more overhead costs than credit unions.

Credit unions are generally more convenient to deal with than banks but have fewer branches.

More Articles by Wealth of Geeks

Loans for Bad Credit and How to Get Them

4 Signs of an Online Loan Scam

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Wealth of Geeks.