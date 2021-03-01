The upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will include enhanced features, but won't make full use of the PS5 until part 2, according to Square Enix.

This news comes by way of a recent Famitsu interview with the game's director Tetsuya Nomura (as translated by VGC). During the interview, Nomura said fans shouldn't expect to see the remake series make full use of the PS5 until the next part is released.

“In terms of graphics, lighting and textures are the main adjustments [in Intergrade], but environmental effects such as fog have also been added to further enhance the sense of realism and immersion in the world,” Nomura said.

In response to whether Intergrade will include DualSense functionality, he said “As for adaptive triggers, they are partially supported. However, in terms of using all of the features of PlayStation 5, please wait for the next game where we can start from scratch.”

Interestingly, Nomura will not be director of the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga. Instead, he will serve as creative director while Naoki Hamaguchi is planned to direct the next installment. Nomura said the change of roles is due to the “unprecedented number of projects” in development.

Final Fantasy VII Remake only covers a portion of the original game, while Square Enix plans to release the rest of the series in parts. In 2019, it was confirmed that the next part was already in development, though it's unknown how much of the original game it will consist of or when it will launch. It's possible the next entries will come in the form of smaller portions, as mentioned by Nomura himself.

In speaking with the Japanese Ultimania book, Nomura said “if we divide the story into large parts, it’ll take longer to make. If we divide it into more detailed smaller sections, then developing it will be faster. I hope to release the next one ASAP.”

After being officially announced at E3 2015, Final Fantasy VII Remake underwent an lengthy development cycle and even shifted developers partway through. This lead to many changes and a huge surge of anticipation from the community. With that in mind, it's possible the next part will also be cooking for a while, though as Square Enix has mentioned, the team wants it out soon.

In addition to the next part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga, Square also has Final Fantasy XVI in the works, along with Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier and Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, two new mobile games coming in the near future.

Source: Famitsu via VGC