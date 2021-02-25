One of the highlights of the February 25th PlayStation State of Play event was the reveal of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PS5, an enhanced version of the hit 2020 game. It will be available for PS5 on June 10, 2021, with a slew of upgraded features.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will include lighting improvements, as well as enhanced textures, and the ability to choose between Graphics Mode (prioritizing 4K), or Performance Mode (prioritizing 60fps). Aside from that, Intergrade will come with a new episode that features Yuffie as a playable character.

You can check out the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade reveal trailer below!

Following the game's reveal, Sony and Square Enix also went into more depth about the key features of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which can be seen in the video below.

In the video above, you can see a side-by-side comparison of the two versions, giving you a good idea for what to expect when you play Intergrade on PS5. Overall, the textures on the PS5 version are much cleaner — as are the fog effects, and lighting. The new version will come with faster load times, quality of life improvements, DualSense haptic feedback support, a photo mode, and more — taking advantage of the PS5's power.

You'll be pleased to know that you can carry over your saves from the PS4 version to PS5, and those who own the previous-gen version will gain access to Intergrade for free (however, you can't upgrade to the PS5 digital edition if you own a physical version of PS4). Though, it is worth mentioning that you must still purchase the standalone Yuffie episode separately. It's unclear currently how much that will cost by itself.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) is $69.99 on US PSN. Digital Deluxe $89.99. Includes Yuffie episode on either version https://t.co/hYwhGNvzcT pic.twitter.com/ESqlX7O8xH — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 25, 2021

Interestingly, if you aren't upgrading from PS4, it will cost $69.99 for the Standard PS5 version outright — and $89.99 for the Deluxe Edition, which comes with a digital artbook and mini soundtrack. With the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, game prices have increased from $59.99 to $69.99 across many titles, and this is yet another one to add to the list.

Preordering the digital version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PS5 grants you access to Yuffie's Cacstar weapon.

Source: Sony