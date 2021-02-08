As part of the upcoming FF7R Orchestra Concert, Square Enix will have news to share about the Final Fantasy VII Remake. This comes by way of the game's co-director, Motomu Toriyama, during a video for the upcoming concert. The video was translated by a Twitter user, Aitai Kimochi, and can be seen below.

In the video above, Toriyama said “the concert will not only have music from the original game, but the Remake contains new songs we made specifically for it. I'm looking forward to seeing how the orchestra will perform them.

“In addition to the performance, we have a special program planned as well. There will be a few things about FF7R that will be revealed only during this concert. I will also take part in this program, so please tune in!”

Toriyama didn't tease what to expect from the announcement, but that hasn't stopped speculation from running rampant on the internet.

Fans have been expecting an update on the next part of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which has been in development since 2019, prior to the first part's release. As you might recall, the first part of the remake only covered the Midgar section, which was just a small portion of the original game.

Other fans are expecting to receive news about a new version of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS5, which has also been rumored for quite some time. Currently, the remake is only available on PS4 (though it can be played on PS5 via backward compatibility).

The Final Fantasy VII Remake was released on April 10, 2020, for the PS4 and received positive reviews, with many critics praising it for effectively blending the classic gameplay with modern features. It's unclear what's in store for the subsequent part(s), but we do know there will be more to come in the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga.

The FF7R Orchestra Concert will air as a digital event on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 5 pm Japan time (3 am EST).

Source: Square Enix