Fetch Rewards Review: Earn Free Cash $$$ (The Easy Way)

Fetch Rewards is an app that allows people to earn rewards every time they buy groceries.
Everyone has to eat, so it sounds like a no-brainer to earn money in exchange for buying food. However, Fetch has created several ways for users to earn tons of extra money via gift cards, simply for uploading their grocery receipts.
There are other grocery-receipt scanning reward apps on the market, so Fetch has implemented several features that help it stand out from the crowd. In this post, you’ll learn the basics of Fetch Rewards and how you can use it to earn free gift cards to your favorite restaurants and stores.
What is Fetch Rewards?
Fetch Rewards is a free app that helps users earn rewards when they upload photos of their receipts. This easy to use app searches your receipts for any cashback offers. There is no requirement to scan barcodes, QR codes, or jump through any hoops before uploading your receipts.
Fetch Rewards has eliminated many of the barriers that people find frustrating in other receipt-scanning apps. Users can upload receipts from any grocery store and there is no limit to how many receipts they can upload each day. Additionally, unlike other apps, users do not have to select the deals they are looking for before scanning their receipts. Instead, they simply scan their receipts and the app does the rest of the work for them.
Is Fetch Rewards Legit?
Yes, this app is legit. The Madison, Wisconsin, based company has more than 2.5 million monthly users and has awarded over $40 million in points to its users.
How Do I Use Fetch Rewards?
Getting started with Fetch Rewards is easy, and you can start earning points right away. Here’s how.
Getting Started
The first thing you need to do is have a smartphone with a camera. Then, you can download the Fetch Rewards app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store. The app is free. Once the app is downloaded, you can create a free account. The app will prompt you to fill in your basic contact information.
Once you have the app and your account set up, you can browse the offers available in the app. If you see an offer on something you know you’ll need, you can make a list of items that you’ll purchase next time you go to the store.
For example, if you see that there is a reward for purchasing Cheetos and you needed to buy a snack for a picnic this weekend, then you can make a note to purchase it and earn rewards when you go to the store.
Ongoing
When your app is set up and you’ve explored the offers, you can begin shopping as you normally would. You do not need to do anything with the app while you shop. When you’ve checked out at the grocery store, you can scan a photo of your receipt into the Fetch Rewards app. The receipt must include the store’s name, the items purchased, the date you purchased the items, and the address of the store.
If your receipt is unusually long, you can submit up to four photos of the receipt to capture the whole thing. After your receipt is submitted, the app will evaluate the receipt and award you the corresponding points that you’ve earned. You will typically receive your points within 24-48 hours. If you haven’t received your points after 72 hours, contact customer service.
You’ll continue this process for as long as you want to earn rewards.
How To Earn Money With Fetch Rewards
There are three main ways to earn money in the Fetch Rewards app. You can purchase products, take advantage of special offers, and refer friends. Here’s how each option works.
Purchase Products
The main way that users earn points using Fetch Rewards is by purchasing participating products. Where some receipt-scanning apps require that you purchase specific items at specific stores, Fetch Rewards only requires users to purchase specific products, regardless of where they purchase them. This helps to make the app hassle-free and user-friendly.
Most of the participating products are common household items. For example, Huggies, St Ives, and Tropicana, and Betty Crocker are brands that are commonly included in the list of the participating products. This means that you can earn cashback for personal products and foods that you already needed. You don’t need to make additional purchases simply to receive points.
Users earn 25 points for every eligible receipt they upload. They also earn points for purchasing eligible items.
Special Offers
The second way to earn points is to participate in special offers. Fetch designates specific items to be high-earning items. This means that when you purchase them within a set period, you can earn extra points. You do not need to do anything special to redeem or activate these offers.
Instead, the app automatically awards you these points when it reviews your receipt. This means that you don’t need to spend extra time familiarizing yourself with offers or chasing down extra points.
Refer Friends
One of the easiest ways to earn cashback is to refer your friends and family to use the app. For each person that uses your referral code to sign up, you will each earn 2000 additional points when they scan in their first receipt.
Unlike many other referral programs, there is no limit to how many people you can refer to use Fetch Rewards.
How Do I Cash Out My Fetch Points?
Now that you know how easy it is to use Fetch Rewards, you’re probably wondering how you can get access to your points once you’ve earned them. It’s super simple.
Once you’ve earned 3000 points, you can cash out. Rather than earning cash, users can exchange their points for gift cards. 3000 points are equivalent to about $3, and you can use your points to purchase gift cards to several restaurants and stores. The list of restaurants includes popular spots like Applebee’s, Chili’s, and Buffalo Wild Wings. Stores include Ulta, Target, and Amazon. If purchasing a gift card to a specific establishment isn’t your jam, you can purchase a Mastercard or Visa gift card as well.
Should I Use Fetch Rewards?
Ultimately, the decision to use Fetch Rewards, especially if you already use receipt-scanning apps, is up to you. Here are some of our favorite features and things that you should be aware of before deciding to sign up for Fetch Rewards.
Pros
Some of our favorite things about Fetch Rewards are:
- Easy to use. The app does not require a lot of work from users. They simply upload the app, shop, and upload their receipts. There is no memorizing of specific products or other time-consuming practices. You also can purchase items at any store you choose, and you will not have to authorize or activate additional rewards to earn them.
- It’s free. The app is free to download and use.
- Points accelerators. If you pay attention to the special offers, you can receive extra points for purchasing specific items.
- Double down. If you already use other receipt-scanning apps, you can double your rewards by scanning your receipts into both Fetch Rewards and your other apps. Nothing is stopping you from earning tons of extra points both on Fetch Rewards and other apps.
- Lots of options. Users can upload receipts from grocery stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, wholesalers, and liquor stores from across the United States. Not only can users shop nearly anywhere, but they can earn points on a variety of items.
Cons
While there aren’t any obvious red flags about Fetch Rewards, you might want to consider a few things before starting to use the app.
- Keep your receipts. After you make a purchase, you have to take the time to scan your receipt into the app. While this isn’t time-consuming, it is important to remember if you want to earn points.
- Points expire. If your account is inactive for 90 days, your points will expire. If you keep uploading receipts at least every three months, your points will continue to accrue until you are ready to cash out.
- Points instead of cash. If you’re looking to earn cash, you’ll have to jump through hoops to receive it as Fetch Rewards does not allow users to cash out via PayPal or check. Instead, you can purchase a Visa or Mastercard gift card with your points that will spend like cash, or stick with the other gift card cash out options.
The Bottom Line
Fetch Rewards is one of our favorite receipt-scanning apps on the market. It is free and easy to use, and users receive their points within two days. The minimum cash out is much lower than similar apps in the industry making it an attractive option. There is no risk in using the app, and you can start earning rewards today. Overall, we give Fetch Rewards our stamp of approval.
If you’re looking for other ways to earn passive income, there are lots of options available. You can earn money from home or from shopping online. You can also use your smartphone to earn money. There seems to be a way for anyone to start earning money today if they put their minds to it.