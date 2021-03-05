Sony has unveiled the top PlayStation downloads for the month of February 2021 across PS5, PS4, and PSVR for both the US and EU. Leading the bunch for both territories was FIFA 21 for PS5, a game that continues to crush the sales charts.

In the US, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War took the second spot, followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Both games launched with the PS5 and have been ever-present since the new generation began.

Below is a list of the top downloaded PS5 games in the US for February 2021.

Top Downloaded PS5 Games (US)

FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 21 NBA 2K21 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Mortal Kombat 11 Hitman 3 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Demon's Souls

Elsewhere on the list was Hitman 3 taking the 8th spot, a game we thoroughly enjoyed when it launched in January. Oddly enough, Hitman 3 did not crack the top 20 NPD list for January 2021, but perhaps it will make an appearance on February's NPD list.

Aside from that, the Demon's Souls remake continues to chug along in the US, taking the 10th spot on the top downloads list in February 2021. It, too, launched with the PS5 last November.

Below is a list of the top downloaded PS4 games in the US.

Top Downloaded PS4 Games (US)

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft NBA 2K21 Little Nightmares II Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 21 Persona 5 Strikers Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ark: Survival Evolved

While the PS5 is the latest PlayStation platform, the PS4 is still very much relevant. As such, Sony has outlined the top downloaded PS4 games during February 2021 and unsurprisingly, Grand Theft Auto V dominated the charts. Since its release in 2013 (on PS3 and Xbox 360), Grand Theft Auto V has continued to top sales charts worldwide. It has sold a total of 140 million units, making it one of the bestselling games of all time.

Little Nightmares II and Persona 5 Strikers both launched in February and made an appearance within the PS4 top downloads chart, taking the fifth and eighth spots, respectively in the US.

Call of Duty: Warzone was the most downloaded free-to-play game throughout February on PlayStation, likely do to the latest season of content — while Beat Saber was once again the top downloaded PSVR game in February 2021.

Source: PlayStation Blog