It's a bird, it's a plane, no it's new DC merch from Fanattik!

Fanattik, the UK-based pop-culture specialists recently announced the launch of a brand new DC range of collectibles, featuring their most iconic characters from the beloved franchise. The collection, which is currently available for pre-order, includes collectible plaques, coasters, enamel pins, necklaces, and limited edition prints bearing the emblems of your favorite DC heroes and villains.

“We’re all such huge fans of huge array of characters and stories DC have produced, so it’s been great to work on these collectibles that showcase the amazing history that these superheroes have.” — Oil Hancock, Fanattik Team Member

Looking for a new Superman pin for your denim jacket, a Darkseid print for the background of your next Zoom call, or a Batman coin to win your next coin toss with? Then Fanattik has you covered. Their partnership with DC Comics comes several weeks after the launch of their new Rocky collection. Fanattik, retails collectibles for franchises such as Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and many other film and gaming properties (including DC’s main rival Marvel!).