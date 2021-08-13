Bethesda’s critically-acclaimed entry into the RPG franchise, Fallout 4, is a compelling expanse in itself.

Exploring the wasteland and the Commonwealth will provide you with endless entertainment, but there is an abundance of mods out there to make that experience the best that it can be.

This guide will cover all of the best mods for Fallout 4, including graphics mods and settlement mods.

Fallout 4: The Best Mods to Enhance Gameplay

Fallout 4 Graphics Mods

Enhanced Wasteland

Enhances the colors of the wasteland

Adds vibrancy to the Commonwealth

It brings a heightened atmosphere to exploration

Lowered Weapons

Allows players to move with their gun in a lowered position

Adds more realism to exploring

Declutters the screen when traveling

Enhanced Blood Textures

Adds realistic texture and quality to blood spatter

Another detailed mod to enhance the overall gameplay

Water Enhancement Textures

Enhances every pool of water in-game by adding shine and depth of field

It brings clarity to Charles River

Decay

Adds a decay filter to gameplay

Enhances the post-apocalyptic experience

Reduces color and vibrancy for a more suitable aesthetic

Vivid Fallout

Specializes in terrain texture

Noticeably enhances landscapes

Adds to the overall experience

Texture Optimization Project

A significant upgrade to Fallout 4 texture

Adds a greater sense of realism to exploration

Fallout 4 Settlement Mods

Manufacturing Extended

Adds further manufacturing options to enhance the Contraptions DLC

New machines take junk from your inventory to make new items, generate power armor and supply endless Nuka Cola.

Homemaker – Expanded Settlements

Lifts limitations on settlement building

Allows over 100 new objects to be crafted

Adds new working planters and build sets

Sim Settlements

Allows settlers to be more independent

Settlers build objects and improve the standard of living themselves

Less frustrating and time-consuming for players

Better Settlers

Offers NPC variation

Adds over 230 new settlers

Improves the AI of NPCs

Infinite Settlers

Adds NPCs to any settlement you build

Populate hotels and houses

It adds to the hustle and bustle of gameplay if the wasteland is getting too lonely.

Better Generators

It eliminates the need to build an army of generators to power your settlements.

Ensures each generator is producing optimum power

Clean Settlement Greenhouse

Protects plants and produce in the greenhouse

Customize greenhouse

Guarantees healthy crops and population survival

Create a Settlement Anywhere

Allows players to build a settlement anywhere

Removes game’s building restriction

Build your perfect hillside settlement

Unlimited Settlement Objects

Removes object limits

Allows infinite crafting

Design your interior with as many objects as you like

Fallout 4 Gameplay Mods

Another Life

Allows players to become a Replicant Synth instead of staying human

Provides the option ‘Awaken’ in the game’s introduction

Choose one of 36 occupations, including Arsonist and a stay-at-home partner

It opens up new starting gear, weapons, perks, and locations

Changes the starting quests you are first given

Vault Girl Mod

Changes Pip-Boy into Pip-Girl

Three hairstyles to choose from

Beast Master

Allows players to tame creatures in the wild, including Deathclaws

Make wild creatures your companion.

Rename, accessorize and delegate scavenger missions to your new beast companion

You can mutate your beast companion with serums

Minecraft FO4

It brings the visual style of Minecraft to Fallout 4

Adds a new location with voxel grass, dirt, wood, and more

Raiders become creepers from the sandbox game

Settlement areas allow crafting

Be The Dog

Play the entirety of Fallout 4 as Dogmeat

Ability to choose another type of dog other than a German shepherd

Adds new bite attacks and dog-friendly gear

Recruit Dogmeat as a companion for the ultimate dog-lover’s experience in the wasteland.

Wasteland Camping

Allows you to camp wherever you want, instead of seeking shelter in abandoned places

Adds the ability to start a fire, set up tents, cook meals over the fire, and use sleeping bags to get a good night's rest.

Wearable Backpacks

Adds backpacks to your character

Provides a visual and logical place to store your inventory

Enhances the game’s realism

Realistic Death Physics

Recalibrates gravity and other force elements on dead bodies

Stops enemies flying a great distance after punching them

Retains heavy blowbacks for more powerful weapons

Atom Bomb Babies

Replaces Fat Man Mini-Nuke ammunition with babies, including your baby.

Inspired by the 1957 song Atom Bomb Baby by The Five Stars

Take Cover

The camera pulls back into a third-person perspective when crouching or leaning against barriers.

Allows players to vault over objects in this position

Inspired by the Deus-Ex cover style

Looks Mirror

Allows the installation of character customization mirrors in any settlement

Access character creation screen at any point

Robot Home Defence

Build on the Automatron Fallout 4 DLC

Create an AI companion after ranking in Robotic Expert and Fusion Core

Protectrons, Assaultrons, and Mister Gutsies can be built

Add as many robots as you like

Clean Snap’n Build

Adds a snapping element to construction

It makes building settlements much easier

Functional Weapon Racks

Adds a functional weapons rack

Display weapons

Everyone’s Best Friend

Allows players to have a dog companion as well as a human companion

Inspired by the initial code found by Valdacil that supports the theory that this option was once possible.

Gamezo has compiled a comprehensive companion guide, which highlights all of the companion perks in Fallout 4 and helps you choose your perfect partner for the wasteland.

Unofficial Fallout 4 Patch

One of the more popular Fallout 4 Mods

The patch removes game-breaking bugs

Initiates smoother gameplay

The Eyes of Beauty Fallout Edition

Removes the lifeless eyes of every character

Adds to the overall look of the game

BodySlide and Outfit Studio

Allows players to customize character models

Alter body shapes down to the last detail

Customized outfits

Improved Map with Visible Roads

Improves the visuals of the Pip-Boy map

Adds nearby landmarks

It makes overall navigation much easier

Mod Configuration Menu

Organizes your mod library

Provides a hub in the game’s pause menu to alter settings in-game

Adjust your settings on the go

True Storms

Adds unpredictable weather events

Dust storms, powerful lightning, and radiation rainfall

Armorsmith Extended

A popular mod amongst the community

Adds 16 changes to wearing apparel and armor

Allows players and companions to wear whatever they want

Place Everywhere