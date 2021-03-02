Mediatonic, the studio behind the hit Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout party game has been acquired by Epic Games, as announced by both companies today. Epic has assured the community that this acquisition will not impact the game and that the company “will continue to invest in making the game a great experience for players across platforms.”

Parent company of Mediatonic, Tonic Games Group released a statement today, which gives a little more info about the acquisition. The post features a Q&A in regards to the huge news, which you can check out below!

HUGE NEWS!@Mediatonic are pleased to announce that we've joined the @EpicGames family! What does this mean? I'm glad you asked! FAQ:https://t.co/QpiEHemUca pic.twitter.com/ZcGaoooljz — Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) March 2, 2021

“This is a huge win for Fall Guys,” the post reads. “Since Fall Guys broke out in August, we’ve put everything we have into the game, and the Fall Guys team has already grown massively from 35 to 150+. Yet, there is so much more we want to build for our players.”

“With our publisher Devolver Digital supporting and championing us along the way with Fall Guys, Foul Play and Hatoful Boyfriend, we've been able to bring some truly unique experiences to players as an independent studio.”

It was also confirmed that more features are in the works for Fall Guys. “Fortnite and Rocket League already have tons of features we’d love to bring to Fall Guys—account systems, cross-play, squad vs squad modes, etc…We’re going to work hard on bringing more of these features to Fall Guys too!”

The Q&A noted that it has “nothing to announce” in terms of whether or not Fall Guys would become free-to-play like Fortnite and Rocket League.

Tonic Games Group Co-Founder and CEO Dave Bailey said “At Tonic Games Group we often say that ‘everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them.’ With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us. They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces with their team.”

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is currently available on PC, and PS4, and is headed to Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms (though it's not coming to Xbox Game Pass)this summer. The game is currently in the midst of its third season of content, which features numerous awards, costumes, levels, and more. Season 4 will take the game to the future.

Source: Epic Games, Mediatonic